Advance registration open for annual Tour de Farms bike ride

The 12th annual Tour de Farms, one of Vermont’s oldest cycling farm tours, is returning to Charlotte and Ferrisburgh and Vergennes Saturday, Sept. 21. Riders will be welcomed at Adam’s Berry Farm, Boundbrook Farm, Brenderwalk Farm Stand, Nea Tocht Farm, Pelkey’s Blueberries/Charlotte Village Winery and Philo Ridge Farm for a day full of fresh flavors. The tour, organized by the Addison County Relocalization Network (ACORN), features a 30-mile route, as well as a shorter, family-friendly 10-mile route.

“Tour de Farms is a great event for participants to get closer to their local food sources and meet the farmers and producers who feed us,” said Sue Hoxie, the Tour de Farms event manager. “In addition to the farm visits, each stop will feature additional vendors offering product samples to the riders.”

The Tour is a rain or shine event and begins at 8:30 a.m. Riders can purchase products directly from the farms and ACORN provides a concierge van that will bring purchases back to the high school.

The terrain includes rolling hills with a mix of paved and dirt roads so a mountain bike or road bike with wide tires is recommended.

The last stop on the ride is the Eat on the Green Festival in downtown Vergennes, which is organized by the city’s many restaurants and the Vergennes Partnership. The festival features live music, kids’ activities, local foods and beverages beginning at 3 p.m.

Advance registration is open at www.bikereg.com/tourdefarms and closes Sept. 19, 5 p.m. Registrations prices vary based on age, distance and entry date. Early entrants receive the best rates and the field will be capped at 500 riders.

For more information, visit www.acornvt.org.