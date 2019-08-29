Campus Notes: Aug. 29, 2019

Connect on Linked in

GRADUATIONS 2019

Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Miles Lamberson of Hinesburg, Sociology Major, Spanish Minor

Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Kylie Laberge of Hinesburg, Bronwen Hopwood of Hinesburg, Madison Tieso of Charlotte

Clemson University (Clemson, S.C.) – Jack Steven Gingras of Hinesburg, BS, Civil Engineering

Colby College (Waterville, Maine) – Beatrice B. Woodruff of Charlotte, BA, Economics/concentration in financial markets and Russian language and culture

College of the Holy Cross (Worcester, Mass.) – Brandon David Tieso of Charlotte. BA, magna cum laude

College of William & Mary (Williamsburg, Va.) – Graeme Waples of Hinesburg, BA

Community College of Vermont (Montpelier, Vt.) – Associate Degree: Mariana U. Du Brul of Charlotte; Liam J. Clancy of Hinesburg, Lindsey A. Grillo of Hinesburg, Kathleen R. McLoughlin of Hinesburg, Jacob C. Richards of Hinesburg, Stephanie M. Riggs of Hinesburg

Connecticut College (New London, Conn.) – Dylan Michael Arthaud of Charlotte, BA, Biological Sciences

Drew University (Madison, N.J.) – Charles Yarwood of Hinesburg

Emerson College (Boston, Mass.) – Julia Kiendl of Charlotte, BS, Marketing Communications

Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.) – Carter Knox of Hinesburg, BS, magna cum laude, Business Management

Ithaca College (Ithaca, N.Y.) – Rachael Shurberg of Charlotte, cum laude, BS in Integrated Marketing Communications, BA in Anthropology

Quinnipiac University (Hamden, Conn.) – Avery Kidd of Charlotte, BA, English

St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Evelyn M. Needham of Hinesburg, BS, magna cum laude, Neuroscience; Alissa A. Stone of Charlotte, BS, summa cum laude, Chemistry

Trinity College (Hartford, Conn.) – Benjamin B. Harff of Charlotte, BA, Public Policy and Law

University of Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah) – Connor Stewart of Charlotte, Master of Business Administration

University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Kathleen Bedell of Charlotte, BS, magna cum laude, Secondary Education – Social Science; Eleanore Blake of Charlotte, BS, Public Communication; Stephen Donahue of Charlotte, BS, Business Administration; Antonio Ferrentino of Charlotte, BA, Computer Science; Aryn Hall of Charlotte, BS, Human Development & Family Studies; Eric Hendel of Hinesburg, BA, magna cum laude, Japanese; Linnea Johnson of Hinesburg, BA, Philosophy; Katherine Johnston of Hinesburg, BA, Music; Jack Kantor of Charlotte, BS, Environmental Sciences; Charles Koskinen of Hinesburg, BS, Environmental Studies; Natalie May of Hinesburg, BS, Environmental Sciences; Elliott Mitchell of Charlotte, BS, Community Entrepreneurship; Audrey Morehouse of Hinesburg, BS, Public Communication; Frederick Morin of Charlotte, BA, Environmental Studies; Kara Pflaster of Charlotte, BA, Biology; Brittany Senft of Hinesburg, BS Forestry; Savannah Townsend of Charlotte, BA, Biology; Annie Wernhoff of Hinesburg, BA, magna cum laude, Linguistics; Dale Wilson of Charlotte, BS, Molecular Genetics

Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Heidi Dessert of Hinesburg, Practical Nursing

Wesleyan University (Middletown, Conn.) – Jonas Powell of Charlotte, MA, Astronomy

GRADUATIONS 2018

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – (Trė) Richard M. Diemer, III, College Preparatory, with Honors

DEAN’S LIST – Spring 2019

Adelphi University (Garden City, N.Y.) – Sabrina Davis of Charlotte

Bucknell University (Lewisburg, Pa.) – George Davis of Charlotte

Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Faraja Achinda of Hinesburg, Stephen Harlow of Hinesburg, Bronwen Hopwood of Hinesburg, Kylie Laberge of Hinesburg

Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Erin Beaudry of Hinesburg, Kiley Copeland of Hinesburg, Shawn Fortin of Charlotte, Madison MacMahon of Hinesburg, Dakota Siple of Hinesburg, Celina Tong of Charlotte, Suzannah Zimmerman of Charlotte

Colby College (Waterville, Maine) – William H. Solow of Hinesburg

Colby-Sawyer College (New London, N.H.) – Charles O’Brien of Hinesburg

College of William & Mary (Williamsburg, Va.) – Graeme Waples of Hinesburg

Community College of Vermont (Montpelier, Vt.) – Esther Moran of Hinesburg

Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.) – Carter Knox of Hinesburg

Gettysburg College (Gettysburg, Pa.) – Saige Alpeter of Charlotte

Hofstra University (Hempstead, N.Y.) – Kimberly Cribari of Hinesburg

Ithaca College (Ithaca, N.Y.) – Madison Randall of Charlotte

Lawrence University (Appleton, Wis.) – Kaelan Murdock of Charlotte, Jack Thibault of Charlotte

Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Shea Monsey of Charlotte, Fahari Achinda of Hinesburg

Quinnipiac University (Hamden, Conn.) – Avery Kidd of Charlotte

Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, N.Y.) – Zaza Quatt of Hinesburg

Roger Williams University (Bristol, R. I.) – Alexandra Lewis of Hinesburg

St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Annabella Pugliese of Charlotte

Union College (Schenectady, N.Y.) – Silas Cleveland of Charlotte

University of Delaware (Newark, Del.) – Joseph Franceschetti of Charlotte, Conn Kelly of Charlotte

University of Hartford (West Hartford, Conn.) – Shea Dunlop of Hinesburg

University of New England (Biddeford and Portland, Maine) – Megan Robert of Hinesburg

University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) – Julie Sulva of Charlotte

University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Kathleen Bedell of Charlotte, Hannah Bernier of Charlotte, Elora Buscher of Hinesburg, Samuel Comai of Charlotte, Alexander D’Amico of Charlotte, Stephen Donahue of Charlotte, Alice Drew of Hinesburg, Allison Feeney of Charlotte, Meara Heininger of Charlotte, Eliot Heinrich of Hinesburg, Lena Heinrich of Hinesburg, Maeve Higgins of Charlotte, Linnea Johnson of Hinesburg, Aidan May of Hinesburg, Trevor McGlaflin of Charlotte, Sierra Morton of Hinesburg, Sarah Nelson of Hinesburg, Kara Pflaster of Charlotte, Lauren Polk of Hinesburg, Abigail Postlewaite of Charlotte, Benjamin Recchia of Charlotte, Andrew Slauterbeck of Charlotte, Savannah Townsend of Charlotte, Sophia Webb of Hinesburg, Annie Wernhoff of Hinesburg, Margaret Young of Charlotte, Savannah Zigic of Hinesburg

Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Eileen Needham of Hinesburg

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Worcester, Mass.) – Chester Barber of Charlotte

DEAN’S LIST – Fall 2018

Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Miles Lamberson of Hinesburg, Alex Paton of Charlotte

Colby College (Waterville, Maine) – William H. Solow of Hinesburg

Connecticut College (New London, Conn.) – Cassandra Franklin of Charlotte

Hofstra University (Hempstead, N.Y.) – Kimberly Cribari of Hinesburg

Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Shea Monsey of Charlotte, Faibe Achinda of Hinesburg, Sophia Bolivar-Adams of Hinesburg

Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, N.Y.) – Zaza Quatt of Hinesburg

St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Emily K. Mason of Hinesburg, Evelyn M. Needham of Hinesburg, Annabella L. Pugliese of Charlotte, Alissa A. Stone of Charlotte

Tufts University (Medford/Somerville, Mass.) – Anna Cornish of Hinesburg, Finn McGarghan of Charlotte, William Ross of Charlotte

University of Hartford (West Hartford, Conn.) – Shea Dunlop of Hinesburg

PRESIDENT’S LIST – Spring 2019

Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Madison Tieso of Charlotte

Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Jeremy Margi of Hinesburg, Daphne Plante of Charlotte, Kristian Young of Charlotte

Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Chelsea Kaigle of Charlotte, James Mcallister of Hinesburg, Joshua Trombly of Hinesburg

Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Chase Haven of Charlotte

PRESIDENT’S LIST – Fall 2018

Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Leonard Ducharme of Hinesburg, Shawn Fortin of Charlotte, Andrew Gay of Charlotte, Madison MacMahon of Hinesburg, Suzannah Zimmerman of Charlotte

Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Joshua Trombly of Hinesburg

TRUSTEE’S LIST – Spring 2019

Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Andrew Gay of Charlotte

AWARDS & HONORS

University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Eliot Heinrich of Hinesburg, Outstanding Senior in Computer Science; Linnea Johnson of Hinesburg, Outstanding Senior Award in Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies; Annie Wernhoff of Hinesburg, Virginia Clark Prize for Outstanding Senior in Linguistics