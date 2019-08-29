Campus Notes: Aug. 29, 2019

GRADUATIONS 2019
Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Miles Lamberson of Hinesburg, Sociology Major, Spanish Minor
Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Kylie Laberge of Hinesburg, Bronwen Hopwood of Hinesburg, Madison Tieso of Charlotte
Clemson University (Clemson, S.C.) – Jack Steven Gingras of Hinesburg, BS, Civil Engineering
Colby College (Waterville, Maine) – Beatrice B. Woodruff of Charlotte, BA, Economics/concentration in financial markets and Russian language and culture
College of the Holy Cross (Worcester, Mass.) – Brandon David Tieso of Charlotte. BA, magna cum laude
College of William & Mary (Williamsburg, Va.) – Graeme Waples of Hinesburg, BA
Community College of Vermont (Montpelier, Vt.) – Associate Degree: Mariana U. Du Brul of Charlotte; Liam J. Clancy of Hinesburg, Lindsey A. Grillo of Hinesburg, Kathleen R. McLoughlin of Hinesburg, Jacob C. Richards of Hinesburg, Stephanie M. Riggs of Hinesburg
Connecticut College (New London, Conn.) – Dylan Michael Arthaud of Charlotte, BA, Biological Sciences
Drew University (Madison, N.J.) – Charles Yarwood of Hinesburg
Emerson College (Boston, Mass.) – Julia Kiendl of Charlotte, BS, Marketing Communications
Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.) – Carter Knox of Hinesburg, BS, magna cum laude, Business Management
Ithaca College (Ithaca, N.Y.) – Rachael Shurberg of Charlotte, cum laude, BS in Integrated Marketing Communications, BA in Anthropology
Quinnipiac University (Hamden, Conn.) – Avery Kidd of Charlotte, BA, English
St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Evelyn M. Needham of Hinesburg, BS, magna cum laude, Neuroscience; Alissa A. Stone of Charlotte, BS, summa cum laude, Chemistry
Trinity College (Hartford, Conn.) – Benjamin B. Harff of Charlotte, BA, Public Policy and Law
University of Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah) – Connor Stewart of Charlotte, Master of Business Administration
University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Kathleen Bedell of Charlotte, BS, magna cum laude, Secondary Education – Social Science; Eleanore Blake of Charlotte, BS, Public Communication; Stephen Donahue of Charlotte, BS, Business Administration; Antonio Ferrentino of Charlotte, BA, Computer Science; Aryn Hall of Charlotte, BS, Human Development & Family Studies; Eric Hendel of Hinesburg, BA, magna cum laude, Japanese; Linnea Johnson of Hinesburg, BA, Philosophy; Katherine Johnston of Hinesburg, BA, Music; Jack Kantor of Charlotte, BS, Environmental Sciences; Charles Koskinen of Hinesburg, BS, Environmental Studies; Natalie May of Hinesburg, BS, Environmental Sciences; Elliott Mitchell of Charlotte, BS, Community Entrepreneurship; Audrey Morehouse of Hinesburg, BS, Public Communication; Frederick Morin of Charlotte, BA, Environmental Studies; Kara Pflaster of Charlotte, BA, Biology; Brittany Senft of Hinesburg, BS Forestry; Savannah Townsend of Charlotte, BA, Biology; Annie Wernhoff of Hinesburg, BA, magna cum laude, Linguistics; Dale Wilson of Charlotte, BS, Molecular Genetics
Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Heidi Dessert of Hinesburg, Practical Nursing
Wesleyan University (Middletown, Conn.) – Jonas Powell of Charlotte, MA, Astronomy
GRADUATIONS 2018
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – (Trė) Richard M. Diemer, III, College Preparatory, with Honors
DEAN’S LIST – Spring 2019
Adelphi University (Garden City, N.Y.) – Sabrina Davis of Charlotte
Bucknell University (Lewisburg, Pa.) – George Davis of Charlotte
Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Faraja Achinda of Hinesburg, Stephen Harlow of Hinesburg, Bronwen Hopwood of Hinesburg, Kylie Laberge of Hinesburg
Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Erin Beaudry of Hinesburg, Kiley Copeland of Hinesburg, Shawn Fortin of Charlotte, Madison MacMahon of Hinesburg, Dakota Siple of Hinesburg, Celina Tong of Charlotte, Suzannah Zimmerman of Charlotte
Colby College (Waterville, Maine) – William H. Solow of Hinesburg
Colby-Sawyer College (New London, N.H.) – Charles O’Brien of Hinesburg
College of William & Mary (Williamsburg, Va.) – Graeme Waples of Hinesburg
Community College of Vermont (Montpelier, Vt.) – Esther Moran of Hinesburg
Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.) – Carter Knox of Hinesburg
Gettysburg College (Gettysburg, Pa.) – Saige Alpeter of Charlotte
Hofstra University (Hempstead, N.Y.) – Kimberly Cribari of Hinesburg
Ithaca College (Ithaca, N.Y.) – Madison Randall of Charlotte
Lawrence University (Appleton, Wis.) – Kaelan Murdock of Charlotte, Jack Thibault of Charlotte
Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Shea Monsey of Charlotte, Fahari Achinda of Hinesburg
Quinnipiac University (Hamden, Conn.) – Avery Kidd of Charlotte
Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, N.Y.) – Zaza Quatt of Hinesburg
Roger Williams University (Bristol, R. I.) – Alexandra Lewis of Hinesburg
St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Annabella Pugliese of Charlotte
Union College (Schenectady, N.Y.) – Silas Cleveland of Charlotte
University of Delaware (Newark, Del.) – Joseph Franceschetti of Charlotte, Conn Kelly of Charlotte
University of Hartford (West Hartford, Conn.) – Shea Dunlop of Hinesburg
University of New England (Biddeford and Portland, Maine) – Megan Robert of Hinesburg
University of New Hampshire (Durham, N.H.) – Julie Sulva of Charlotte
University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Kathleen Bedell of Charlotte, Hannah Bernier of Charlotte, Elora Buscher of Hinesburg, Samuel Comai of Charlotte, Alexander D’Amico of Charlotte, Stephen Donahue of Charlotte, Alice Drew of Hinesburg, Allison Feeney of Charlotte, Meara Heininger of Charlotte, Eliot Heinrich of Hinesburg, Lena Heinrich of Hinesburg, Maeve Higgins of Charlotte, Linnea Johnson of Hinesburg, Aidan May of Hinesburg, Trevor McGlaflin of Charlotte, Sierra Morton of Hinesburg, Sarah Nelson of Hinesburg, Kara Pflaster of Charlotte, Lauren Polk of Hinesburg, Abigail Postlewaite of Charlotte, Benjamin Recchia of Charlotte, Andrew Slauterbeck of Charlotte, Savannah Townsend of Charlotte, Sophia Webb of Hinesburg, Annie Wernhoff of Hinesburg, Margaret Young of Charlotte, Savannah Zigic of Hinesburg
Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Eileen Needham of Hinesburg
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Worcester, Mass.) – Chester Barber of Charlotte
DEAN’S LIST – Fall 2018
Bates College (Lewiston, Maine) – Miles Lamberson of Hinesburg, Alex Paton of Charlotte
Colby College (Waterville, Maine) – William H. Solow of Hinesburg
Connecticut College (New London, Conn.) – Cassandra Franklin of Charlotte
Hofstra University (Hempstead, N.Y.) – Kimberly Cribari of Hinesburg
Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Shea Monsey of Charlotte, Faibe Achinda of Hinesburg, Sophia Bolivar-Adams of Hinesburg
Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, N.Y.) – Zaza Quatt of Hinesburg
St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.) – Emily K. Mason of Hinesburg, Evelyn M. Needham of Hinesburg, Annabella L. Pugliese of Charlotte, Alissa A. Stone of Charlotte
Tufts University (Medford/Somerville, Mass.) – Anna Cornish of Hinesburg, Finn McGarghan of Charlotte, William Ross of Charlotte
University of Hartford (West Hartford, Conn.) – Shea Dunlop of Hinesburg
PRESIDENT’S LIST – Spring 2019
Castleton University (Castleton, Vt.) – Madison Tieso of Charlotte
Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Jeremy Margi of Hinesburg, Daphne Plante of Charlotte, Kristian Young of Charlotte
Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Chelsea Kaigle of Charlotte, James Mcallister of Hinesburg, Joshua Trombly of Hinesburg
Vermont Technical College (Randolph Center, Vt.) – Chase Haven of Charlotte
PRESIDENT’S LIST – Fall 2018
Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Leonard Ducharme of Hinesburg, Shawn Fortin of Charlotte, Andrew Gay of Charlotte, Madison MacMahon of Hinesburg, Suzannah Zimmerman of Charlotte
Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.) – Joshua Trombly of Hinesburg
TRUSTEE’S LIST – Spring 2019
Champlain College (Burlington, Vt.) – Andrew Gay of Charlotte
AWARDS & HONORS
University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) – Eliot Heinrich of Hinesburg, Outstanding Senior in Computer Science; Linnea Johnson of Hinesburg, Outstanding Senior Award in Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies; Annie Wernhoff of Hinesburg, Virginia Clark Prize for Outstanding Senior in Linguistics