Diocese report lists 40 priests accused of child sexual abuse

MARIA MERCIECA and SCOOTER MACMILLAN

After a 10-month investigation, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington released a report on Aug. 22 detailing the names and bios of 40 priests who have served in Vermont and were credibly accused of sexual abuse.

At least 26 of the priests on the list are deceased, plus two more presumed dead. None of the others are currently in ministry.

The list, which dates back to 1950, was compiled by a lay committee made up of seven volunteers, both men and women, who are independent of the diocese. The committee looked at three criteria to determine credibility: whether the allegation was natural, plausible and probable; if it was corroborated by other evidence; or if the accused admitted to the abuse. Meeting just one of these three requirements meant making the list of names.

At a press conference at the diocese in South Burlington held just an hour after the list was released, Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne read a statement expressing his deep sorrow over the crimes and his commitment to preventing future abuse.

“These shameful, sinful and criminal acts have been our family secret for generations,” Coyne said. “I have listened to the stories of victims of clergy sexual abuse and will continue to do so. They need to hear over and over again that we believe them. They also need to know that we are doing everything we humanly can to make sure this does not happen again.”

Hitting home in Hinesburg, Charlotte

Of the 40 names on the list, six spent time serving at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg: Donald A. Bean, (pastor, 1980-86), James E. Beauregard (Rice Memorial High School faculty with residence at St. Jude, 1981-82); John B. “Jack” Kenney (assistant, 1994); James J. McShane Jr., (Burlington, Diocesan Youth Director and Chaplain at Camp Holy Cross, 1976-82 with residences at St. Jude in Hinesburg starting 1976); and Walter D. Miller (Pastor,1986-97); Daniel F. Roberts (pastor 1975-1980).

Of the six, only Kenney and McShane are still living.

In Charlotte, only one priest, Edward J. Gelineau, was listed as having been assigned to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, where he was the pastor from 1976-90. He died in 2010.

There were nine people at mass at St. Jude the day the diocese released its report and the list of Vermont priests accused of child sexual abuse.

St. Jude Pastor David Cray said a half dozen people hung around after the 8 a.m. service.

“We talked about the release of the names of priests that have been accused of sex abuse in Vermont,” he said. “I don’t think it will have any impact on the parish.”

Cray said that he thinks anyone who would have reacted to it has already left the church.

He added that no one he has talked to about the list was overly shocked because “this has been such a steady drumbeat.”

Cray was asked how he thinks the release of the list will impact the Catholic faith on the whole.

“I think the damage has been done long before this list came out,” he said. “Those who would leave the church have left.”

He said that those who have remained have already heard and dealt with the issue on a national and international level for years now and doesn’t think that they will be leaving. But, he said, “I may be completely wrong on that, too.”

Cray has been the pastor for St. Jude and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel for 16 years and said he hasn’t heard any allegations during his tenure.

Cray is a member of the Society of St. Edmund, which instituted strict restrictions on priest behavior in the 1980s, when he first remembers hearing about sexual abuse by priests.

The priest said that he is scrupulous about following the restrictions concerning ways the priests should and should not interact with young people. He gave the example of one day before a service when he was going into the men’s room and a 10-year-old boy went in before him.

“I waited until he came out,” he said. Then Cray asked someone to not let anyone come into the restroom until he himself came back out.

Cray said once he was asked to help a boy from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel with a project he was working on about evolution. When the boy came to the church, Father Cray said he expected the parent who had brought the student to accompany the boy inside, but they dropped the boy off and left to run an errand.

Cray said, while he spoke with the student about the church’s position on evolution, he had the boy sit in front of a huge picture window where he would be visible from outside and Cray sat on the other side of the room.

“I’m scrupulous about that,” he said. “We have to be fingerprinted every year when someone begins any kind of church ministry. Every teacher, everyone in parish work that has contact with children has to have an FBI background check every five years in my order.”

The last time the Society of Edmund received an allegation was in 1991 and based on an incident that happened in the 1980s, Cray said.

“We have a strict policy of how we relate to minors,” he said. “You think it’s done and all of a sudden something crops up again. We monitor it so closely.”

The real work and the scope

Diocese Executive Director of Development and Communication Ellen Kane said in a phone interview Friday that there is an understanding that now the real work begins for the diocese, the victims and their families.

“Releasing these names is the first step to the healing process,” she said. “This isn’t over. This is just the beginning.”

At Thursday’s press conference, Coyne noted that the list will pull mixed reactions from victims, some feeling relief over seeing the names of their perpetrators finally come to light and others feeling a “fresh wound” as they relive their trauma. For the “silent survivors” who may have not yet come forward, the bishop reminded them: “I believe you.”

What is notable about the list is not only the sheer number of priests named, but that, particularly in a small state like Vermont, the mobile nature of the priesthood and the dwindling number of priests in general led to clergy serving in multiple towns all over the state. The six priests associated with St. Jude and Our Lady of Mount Carmel also spent time ministering in Bellows Falls, Burlington, Middletown Springs, Brattleboro, Brandon, Bridport, Essex Junction, Fair Haven, Forestdale, Island Pond, Johnson, Lyndonville, Marshfield, Newport, St. Albans, Pittsford, Readsboro, Rutland, Shelburne, South Burlington, St. Johnsbury, St. Albans, Vergennes, Underhill Center, West Rutland, Windsor and Winooski over the course of their careers.

Although Coyne said he hopes there are not many more victims who haven’t yet come forward, he said the diocese expects new allegations to turn up as media outlets continue to cover the story. As a result, the lay committee will stay in place with some of the present members continuing in their roles. Coyne said his main goal is to keep current and future committee members at least one level removed from clergy and staff, so that he has no control over the process.

“I think the wound of this is generational,” Coyne said. “I think it’s going to haunt us for decades still to come. All we can continue to do as a church is do the right thing for the right reasons, one person at a time.”

To read the full committee report, go to www.vermontcatholic.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/ReportPriestSexAbuseCasesRCDB.pdf

Living priests credibly accused of abusing children in Vermont

(Name, date of birth)

Conrad A. Bessette, Dec. 29, 1942

Leo J. Courcy Jr., July 10, 1953

John B. “Jack” Kenney, Dec. 10, 1927

Dennis J. LaRoche, March 10, 1946

Charles G. Many, March 12, 1947

James J. McShane Jr., Nov. 11, 1940

Brian E. Mead, June 15, 1942

Stephen J. Nichols, Jan. 30, 1960

Edward O. Paquette, Dec. 2, 1928

George A. Paulin, July 22, 1943

Ronald A. Soutiere, June 5, 1937

Alfred Willis, July 17, 1944

Deceased priests credibly accused of abusing children in Vermont

(Name, date of birth, date of death)

Robert J. Baffa, March 24, 1937 – March 23, 2013

Donald A. Bean, Dec. 1, 1934 – Nov. 29, 2005

James E. Beauregard, May 5, 1941 – July 28, 2015

Paul M. Bresnahan, July 11, 1928 – July 23, 2003

Donald A. Bruneau, Jan. 2, 1929 – June 2, 1994

James J. Campbell, July 26, 1913 – presumed dead

Robert E. Devoy, Aug. 10, 1876 – March 4, 1955

Joseph H. Dussault, March 22, 1908 – Dec. 11, 1987

John F. Eastman, Dec. 20, 1914 – presumed dead

James F. Foley, June 12, 1919 – Nov. 27, 2002

Edward C. Foster, Feb. 12, 1925 – April 14, 2000

William P. Gallagher, June 9, 1939 – Oct. 13, 2003

Edward J. Gelineau, April 11, 1915 – June 18, 2010

John A. Guischard, Feb. 28, 1916 – May 15, 2007

Michael K. Madden, Aug. 31, 1942 – Sept. 10, 2000

Walter D. Miller, Oct. 11, 1934 – Jan. 2, 2014

Joseph Maxime Mooney, July 21, 1886 – Dec. 31, 1965

George O. Murtagh, July 8, 1926 – Dec. 7, 2011

Raymond C. Provost, July 13, 1908 – Aug. 13, 1998

Daniel F. Roberts, July 19, 1909 – Dec. 12, 1981

Forrest W. Rouelle, Dec. 5, 1927 – March 25, 1998

Emile W. Savary, Jan. 16, 1917 – June 8, 1966

Richard E. Thompson, Feb. 14, 1941 – Sept. 23, 2006

Charles A. Towne, Dec. 4, 1903 – Feb. 15, 1982

Raymond D. Walsh, July 11, 1927 – June 24, 2019

Donal D. Ward, Feb. 16, 1933 – Feb. 20, 2018

Benjamin D. Wysolmerski, Aug. 4, 1926 – Oct. 11, 1994

Priests with connections to Vermont credibly accused of abusing children in other jurisdictions

(Name, date of birth)

Mark L. Quillen, also known as Andrew Quillen, May 10, 1951

(Courtesy of VTDigger)