Hinesburg Police Log

Aug. 18
12:25 p.m. An animal problem was reported on Silver Street.
Aug. 19
10:07 a.m. Officers responded to Route 116 for a traffic hazard regarding a motor vehicle.
10:40 a.m. A VIN check was conducted on Commerce Street.
10:09 p.m. An officer assisted a medical call on Route 116.
Aug. 20
11:15 a.m. A report of fraudulent credit card use was reported.
12:01 p.m. An officer responded to Lyman Meadows for a custody issue.
4:55 p.m. An officer assisted a medical call on Forest’s Edge Road.
8 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for the report of an animal problem.
Aug. 21
7:50 a.m. A citizen dispute complaint was reported.
9:30 p.m. An officer responded to North Road to serve paperwork for another agency.
Aug. 22
4:15 p.m. An officer responded to Shelburne Falls Road for an animal problem.
Aug. 23
9:45 a.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a locked vehicle at Ballards Corner Road.
5:15 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a residential fire alarm activation on Gilman Road.
8:45 p.m. Officers responded to Hollow Road for a noise complaint involving vehicle engines being revved.
Aug. 24
9:45 a.m. An officer assisted a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.
10:37 a.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprints.
1:47 p.m. An officer assisted a medical call at CB Road.
7:05 p.m. An officer assisted a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.
7:25 p.m. Officers responded to Route 116 for a single vehicle crash. Minor injuries were reported.