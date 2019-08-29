Hinesburg Police Log

Aug. 18

12:25 p.m. An animal problem was reported on Silver Street.

Aug. 19

10:07 a.m. Officers responded to Route 116 for a traffic hazard regarding a motor vehicle.

10:40 a.m. A VIN check was conducted on Commerce Street.

10:09 p.m. An officer assisted a medical call on Route 116.

Aug. 20

11:15 a.m. A report of fraudulent credit card use was reported.

12:01 p.m. An officer responded to Lyman Meadows for a custody issue.

4:55 p.m. An officer assisted a medical call on Forest’s Edge Road.

8 p.m. An officer responded to Hillview Terrace for the report of an animal problem.

Aug. 21

7:50 a.m. A citizen dispute complaint was reported.

9:30 p.m. An officer responded to North Road to serve paperwork for another agency.

Aug. 22

4:15 p.m. An officer responded to Shelburne Falls Road for an animal problem.

Aug. 23

9:45 a.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a locked vehicle at Ballards Corner Road.

5:15 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a residential fire alarm activation on Gilman Road.

8:45 p.m. Officers responded to Hollow Road for a noise complaint involving vehicle engines being revved.

Aug. 24

9:45 a.m. An officer assisted a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.

10:37 a.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprints.

1:47 p.m. An officer assisted a medical call at CB Road.

7:05 p.m. An officer assisted a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.

7:25 p.m. Officers responded to Route 116 for a single vehicle crash. Minor injuries were reported.