Charlotte Senior Center News

The role of the financial caregiver

Sept. 11, 1 p.m.

This workshop, with Lou Maguire of People’s United Bank, will help participants understand the role of a financial caregiver, how to establish criteria for choosing one and how to recognize the potential risks. Finding the right person and granting the appropriate authority can be a challenge. Registration requested. No fee. Note that a financial caregiver is not the same as a financial advisor.

Wednesday afternoon events follow a noon luncheon. Requested donation is $5. Stop in or call to register by Tuesday afternoon.

Senior art exhibit

Twenty-nine artists and 49 pieces of work in several media: watercolor, oil, acrylic, collage, glass, paper, pastel and photography. Many pieces are available for purchase. The best times to visit are Monday at noon, Tuesday after 12:30 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon, as well as Thursday and Friday after 12:30 p.m. These times may change. To check availability on Sundays, call the Senior Center.

To learn more about the Charlotte Senior Center, other courses and their monthly menus, visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org or call 425-6345.