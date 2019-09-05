COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Fletcher Free Library

Annual Fall Book Sale

• Sept. 11: 3-7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 12, 13, 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sept. 15: noon-5 p.m.

All ages, fiction and non-fiction, special collection of books on Jewish culture and history, CDs and DVDs. Credit and debit cards accepted. fletcherfriends@gmail.com. 235 College St.

Pull Against Poverty: Good Food Truck Benefit

Sept. 14: 1 p.m. Benefits free meals program by Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf. Prizes, tug-of-war, music, activities, free ice cream for children. United Methodist Church lawn, Buell Street. After-party: Switchback’s tap room. “Tuggers” Team registration: crowdrise.com/pull-against-poverty.

cvoeo.org.

ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter

The Walk to Defeat ALS

Sept. 21: 9 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. Walk begins. Barbecue follows. Oakledge Park, 1 Flynn Ave. Register and/or volunteer: alsanne.org, Shawna Zechman,

szechman@alsanne.org.

Burlington Team Hope Walk

• Sept. 19: 4 p.m. Registration cut-off.

• Sept. 21: 9 a.m. Check in. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Huntington’s Disease Society of America. University of Vermont, UHeights Oval, 90 University Heights/South 1. Dan Dulude, 802-734-3849, dbshadow@comcast.net. hdsa.donordrive.com, hdsa.org, 1-800-345-HDSA.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Friday Night at the Grange

Safety Fun Fair

Sept. 22: noon to 4 p.m. All ages. Rain or shine. Live demonstrations (CPR, K9, fire safety, etc.) Lunch for purchase. Donations welcome to Charlotte Food Shelf. Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, 170 Ferry Road. auxiliary@cvfrs.org; Deputy Chief Rob Mullin, 425-3111.

Charlotte Farm Days

• Sept. 27: Potluck dinner.

• Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photographs.

Margaret Woodruff, margaret.woodruff@gmail.com. Dorothy Hill, windytop2@aol.com. Grange events: ruahswennerfelt@gmail.com. Charlotte Museum and Charlotte Grange Hall.

Fitness At Any Age

Tuesdays: 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center.

212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Free Open House

Sept. 7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Start discovering your genealogy. Demonstrations of the internet resources available. Volunteers on hand to give tours. Genealogy books for sale and free refreshments. Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

Indoor Tag Sale

Our Lady of Grace Church

• Sept. 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sept. 21: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, dishes, books, jewelry, small electronics, toys, sports equipment, bake sale, and more, 784 Main St. 878-5987.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Book and Bake Sale

Sept. 6 and 7: 9 a.m. to noon. Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St. Ann, 879-7943.

Essex Art League

Sept.-May: First Thursday of the month, 9-11 a.m. The meeting agenda includes business, social time and a guest speaker/artist presentation. www.essexartleague.com. Essex Junction Congregational Church, Rt. 15.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte Covered Bridge 5K/10K & Half Marathon

Race Vermont

Sept. 7: 8 a.m. Race day registration 7 -7:45 a.m. if the online registrations do not reach the 400 runner limit. Runners will occupy Beach Road, Greenbush Road, Orchard Road and Lake Road until 11 a.m. Call 802-316-7142 or email rayne@racevermont.com with questions or comments. www.racevermont.com.

3rd Annual Celebrating Sacred

Waters Clean Water Network

Sept. 7: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. An opportunity to connect and share with others in appreciation of Lake Champlain and the waters that feed her. Participants can choose to paddle a canoe up the LaPlatte River or explore the nature trails along Shelburne Bay. Led by field naturalists and educators. Event opens and closes with a group circle led by faith leaders of many traditions. $5 per person, free for children under 12. $10 per group (4 people). Boats are provided, private crafts are not allowed. Facebook.com/VTCleanWaterNetwork. Or contact Barry Lampke at blampke@echovermont.org.

Shelburne Farms

• Essentials of Estate Planning

Sept. 10: 9 to 11 a.m. Free. Interactive seminar. Sarah Gentry Tischler, Esq. and Emilye Pelow Corbett of the Vermont Community Foundation will answer questions about bequests and trusts; advance directives and life income gifts;

and share useful tips. Registration required.

• 41st Annual Harvest Festival

Sept. 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full-day celebration of Vermont forest, farm and food traditions. Children’s activities, entertainers, traditional artisans and farm-fresh food. Farm animals, live bird presentations with Outreach for Earth Stewardship and horse-drawn hayrides. $10/adult ($5 Seniors), $5/child. Members and children 2 and under, free. Information: shelburnefarms.org/calendar/.

1611 Harbor Road.

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Champlain Valley

Sept. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. alz.org. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

25th Annual Ski & Board Swap

South Burlington High School

• Sept. 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. First sale of the season! Convert gently used ski and snowboard equipment into cash (sorry, no helmets). Drop off used items Friday.

• Sept. 27, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Find Nordic and alpine skis, snowboards, new and used kids’ equipment, ski apparel and winter clothes. Must pick up unsold items Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-noon.

VERGENNES

2019 Tour de Farms Bike Ride

• Sept. 19: 5 p.m. Registration ends. Limit 500 riders.

• Sept. 21: 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vergennes Union High School. ACORN’s 12th annual cycling farm tour, rain or shine. 30-mile or family-friendly 10-mile routes. Ends at “Eat on the Green Festival,” Vergennes. Best rates for early entrants: bikereg.com/tourdefarms

WAITSFIELD

Vermont Barns & Bridges Festival

Sept. 20 to 22: Tours, art shows, family-friendly. Mad River Valley: Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren, Route 100. Some events ticketed. Linda Barnes, 496-6682, info@valleyartsvt.com. Schedule: valleyartsvt.com.

WILLISTON

Shred Fest

New England Federal Credit Union

Sept. 7: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Final Shred Fest of 2019 by local SecurShred. Free. Protects against identity theft. Maximum 5 boxes; personal documents only. No three-ring binders or general recycling. Participants can watch on video monitor. 141 Harvest Lane. 800-400-8790, nefcu.com. 400-8790.

Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District

Williston Stream Clean Up

Sept. 14: 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer training followed by clean up. Meet at Goodwill parking lot, 64 Harvest Lane. Wear tall boots and work clothes, be prepared for the weather. Work gloves provided if needed. Children over 10 with adult at all times. Refreshments follow at Burlington Beer Company. Register: winooskinrcd.org/calendar-of-events (first 15 receive Stream Team t-shirt). winooskinrcd.org

Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Flynn MainStage, 153 Main Street, Burlington

Get ready to cheer on your favorite local dance star as Dancing with the Stars of Burlington comes to the Flynn MainStage. Presented by the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Kool105 and Local22/44, the event features seven teams of local celebrities paired with professional dance instructors competing for the title of Burlington Dance Stars 2019. Special guest performances by the Mt. Mansfield Union and South Burlington High School dance teams. Emcees are Lauren Maloney and Sean Parker from Local22/44. All funds raised go to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the only private, non-profit organization in Vermont providing comprehensive support services for visually impaired Vermonters of all ages. Vote for a favorite team at firstgiving.com/event/vabvi/Dancing-with-the-Stars-of-Burlington. Tickets available at Flynntix.org. Above, Team 1, Lauren Kaye Sylvia and David Weiss.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

Sept. 8: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Lake Champlain Squares

Fall Season

Sept. 10 and 17: 7 to 9 p.m. Introductory; new dancers, first two sessions free. Casual attire. Singles welcome; no partner required. Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School,

500 Dorset St. 985-2012, 878-2485. Facebook. lakechamplainsquares.org.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.

Vermont International Film Festival

Sept. 8: 4 p.m. Sunday Best series presents “Intelligent Lives” directed by Dan Habib and produced by Academy Award-winning actor Chris Cooper. Co-presented by Vermont PBS. Followed by Q&A with Habib, Cooper, Eric Ford and Marianne Leone. Documentary challenges what it means to be intelligent, and points to a future in which people of all abilities can fully participate in higher education, meaningful employment and intimate relationships. Free with suggested donation of $5. Reserve in advance. 660-2600, vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, Third Floor,

60 Lake St.

Howard Center

Community Education Series 2019

Sept. 12: 6 to 8:30 p.m. “MAJOR!” Life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, 73, black transgender woman who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years. Panel discussion (Gustavo Mercado Muñiz. Amanda Rohdenburg, TBA). Q&A moderated by Representative Bill Lippert. Age 18 and up. 802-488-6912, howardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/

Third Floor, 60 Lake St. 660-2600, mainstreetlanding.com.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. motherupbtv@350vt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer

Support Group

Every second Tuesday of month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge,

237 East Ave.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral,

2 Cherry St.

NAMI Family Support Group

2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. Howard Center, corner of Pine St. and Flynn Ave.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Champlain Valley Quilt Guild of Vermont

Open to new and accomplished quilters; bring a friend. First Tuesday of month, except July. Workshop on Wednesday. Guests $10; annual membership $35. Holy Family Parish Hall, 30 Lincoln St. cvqgvt.org.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Vermont Natural Resources Council

Annual Meeting

Sept. 12: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Arthur Gibb Award for Individual Leadership presented to Madeleine Kunin, former governor. Local food, cash bar. $20 suggested donation. Shelburne Farms, Coach Barn. RSVP: Kelsey, kgibb@vnrc.org or 802-223-2328, extension 126. vnrc.org/event/annual-meeting-2019/

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Green Mountain Chapter

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Sept. 9: 9:30 a.m. Learn about gold work. All abilities. First meeting free. Bring bag lunch and project to work on. Car-pooling available from many areas. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road. 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 10 & 24: 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Starting October, group meets every fourth Tuesday of the month. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Sept. 6, 5-7:30 p.m., Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne

Celebrate summer with Shelburne Museum and the farm families of Cabot with live music, picnicking, lawn games, food trucks and special programs designed to delight. The entire museum campus will be open and free to all. 5:15 p.m. Dan Snow and Jonathan D. Ebinger, two of the featured sculptors in the special outdoor exhibition “In Their Element” discuss their work and answer questions at their site-specific installations on the grounds. 6 p.m. The Tenderbellies, the Vermont-based acoustic quintet delivers original music, harmonies and improvisational prowess, as they put their own spin on everything from rowdy bluegrass and heart-wrenching blues to jazz standards and rock n’ roll. shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Sept. 15: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1 p.m. Short lecture. Alnôbaiwi Abenakis, Green Corn Ceremony. Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour, 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

• Sept. 10: Opens for fall 2019 semester.

• Sept. 12: 6 p.m. The Painted Word Poetry Series: Sue Burton and Sara London.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming.

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

Sept. 8: 3 p.m. Dr. Elise Guyette, “When the Church and Republicans Were Radical: Reconstruction, 1862-1895.” Illustrated talk.

• Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. $10 adults, $5 children. 90-acre historic site. 4334 Route 7. 877-3406, info@rokeby.org, rokeby.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

Sept. 17: Noon. Letitia Quant.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided. 2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Friday Night at the Grange

WILLISTON

Green Mountain Swing

Sept. 15: noon. 17-piece big band. Bring picnic, lawn chair, blanket. “Pass the Hat” donations to GMS scholarship fund for young musicians in Central Vermont. Isham Family Farm, Oak Hill Road. Helen Weston, westonforte@yahoo.com

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets required. Visit thegmbc.com for more info or contact ride leader.

Sept. 8: Pleasant Valley Pedaling 9:15 a.m. The 50-mile route travels through Jericho into Underhill and then via Pleasant Valley Road into Cambridge. Meet at Williston Central School. Leader: Matt Kuivinen – 881-9045 / mattkui@earthlink.net

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact hike leader for meetup time and location. For more information: gmcburlington.org.

Sept. 7: Mystery Hike Moderate hike. Wes Volk, wesvolk@gmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Burlington Garden Club

Community Garden Volunteer Work Program

Sept. 7: 9 to 11 a.m. All–American, Cottage, Butterfly, and Grandma and Grandpa Gardens. Bring small garden tools and gloves. Vermont Garden Park, 1100 Dorset St.

TALKS

CHARLOTTE

The Clemmons Family Farm

“Black is the Body”

Sept. 14: 7 p.m. Dr. Emily Bernard, “Black Is the Body: Stories from “My Grandmother’s Time.”

2190 Greenbush Road. 765-560-5445; clemmonsfamilyfarm.org

MIDDLEBURY

Gallery Talk by Gabriella Karsch

Henry Sheldon Museum

Sept. 14: 12 p.m. Karsch talks about the early 1950s Girl Scout uniform she donated to the museum’s vintage clothing collection. Includes stories from her time as a Girl Scout and highlights of her inspiring and varied careers including as a high fashion model in New York City and Los Angeles and serving in the USO in the 1960s and 70s entertaining troops in the Vietnam War. Free with admission. 802-388-2117. One Park Street. henrysheldonmuseum.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

“Does Sugar Have a Spell on You?”

Healthy Living Education Center

Sept. 10: 6 p.m. Dr. Andrea Grayson, UVM Masters of Public Health Program. Links between sugar and chronic disease, what to know about successful quitting. Free, bring a friend. 222 Dorset St. start@breakingfreefromsugar.com

Education & Enrichment

for Everyone (EEE)

Fall Speaker Series (Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m.)

Sept. 13: 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. Coffee served. 2 to 3 p.m. “The U.S. Supreme Court in a Time of Political Chaos,” Lisa Holmes, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Vermont.

Jane Austen Society of North America

“Jane Austen in Vermont”

Sept. 15: 2 to 4 p.m. JASNA President Liz Philosophos Cooper, “Jane Austen: Working Woman (“I must keep to my own style and go on in my own Way.’”) Free. Light refreshments. Temple Sinai, 500 Swift St. 503-5109, jasnavtregion@gmail.com, janeausteninvermont.blog

WILLISTON

Dorothy Ailing Memorial Library

“Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War”

Sept. 10: 7 p.m. Carlton Young; based on recently discovered letters of two brothers. Co-sponsored by Chittenden County Historical Society and Williston Historical Society. Community Room, 21 Library Lane. Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com.

THEATER

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Coffee Company Theater

Middlebury Actors Workshop

Cutting Edge Off-Broadway Staged Reading Series

Sept. 8: 4 p.m. Amy Herzog’s “After the Revolution.” Directed by Rebecca Strum. Refreshments and talk-back after performance; drawing for two free tickets to October’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” $10 suggested donation. 1197 Exchange St. middleburyactors.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

Auditions for “The Secret Garden”

• Sept. 6: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 7: 10 a.m. to noon. Five males, two of school age; five females, one of school age (10-12). Show dates: Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Help needed with stage managing and costumes. shelburneplayers.com for sides and updates. Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Lyric Theatre Company

Auditions for “The Addams Family”

• Sept. 5: 5:45 to 10:15 p.m. Adult auditions; age 16 on or before Sept. 3, 2019; believable stage age 18 and up.

• Sept. 7: 9 a.m. Registration deadline. 9 a.m. to noon Youth auditions (Pugsley, two ancestor children); must have turned 8 by Sept. 7; Pugsley stage age 10 to 13; ancestor children stage age 5 to 13.

lyricvtsm@gmail.com, 802-324-3651, lyrictheatrevt.org. 7 Green Tree Drive.