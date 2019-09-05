Third annual Celebrating Sacred Waters, Sept. 7

In recognition of the value of Vermont’s waters, the Clean Water Network hosts the third annual Celebrating Sacred Waters at Shelburne Bay Park Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event is an opportunity to connect and share with others in appreciation of Lake Champlain and the waters that feed her.

Participants can choose to paddle a canoe up the LaPlatte River or explore the nature trails along Shelburne Bay. Each outing will be led by field naturalists and educators who will highlight inspiring facts and history about the natural environment. Boats are provided and private crafts are not allowed.

The event, which is open to the public, will open and close with a group circle, led by faith leaders of many traditions, recognizing water as a central theme in personal and collective faith traditions.

The cost is $5 per person and free to children under 12 years old. $10 per group (4 people).

Participants are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and gather after the closing circle for continued celebration and reflection.

For more information or to register, go to facebook.com/VTCleanWaterNetwork/ or contact Barry Lampke at blampke@echovermont.org.