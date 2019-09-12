Charlotte Democrats will caucus for reorganizing

Charlotte voters who support the Democratic Party are invited to attend the reorganization meeting of the Charlotte Democratic Committee to be held as required by law every two years. This meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Town Office.

The purpose of this meeting is to elect a Town Committee, to elect Officers of the Town Committee and to elect delegates to the County Committee. The number of members a Town Committee may have is unlimited. Officers to be elected are a town chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer. Anyone interested in serving as an officer, including chair, can self-nominate at the caucus.

The Chittenden County Democratic Committee will hold its reorganization meeting in October.

“Politics is about the improvement of people’s lives.” – U.S. Senator Paul Wellstone (D-Minn.)

Join in supporting government that is inclusive, not divisive, and that respects and works for everyone. For more information, contact the current Chair, Mike Yantachka, at 233-5238.