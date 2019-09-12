Hinesburg Police Log

Sept. 1

3:55 p.m. A 911 hang up was reported on Route 116.

4:17 p.m. Officers responded to Lewis Creek Road for a citizen dispute.

Sept. 2

2:22 p.m. A theft was reported at Pikes Point Road.

Sept. 3

9:53 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Hawk Lane.

12:31 p.m. A VIN check was conducted at the Hinesburg Police Station.

4:11 p.m. An officer responded to Charlotte Road and Route 116 for the report of a two-car crash. No injuries were reported.

4:50 p.m. An animal complaint involving a dog was reported on North Road.

5:13 p.m. An alarm activation was investigated at the Community Bank on Ballards Corner Road.

5:35 p.m. Officers responded to Jourdan Street for a citizen dispute. One individual was transported to UVM Medical Center for evaluation.

8:10 p.m. A noise complaint involving a barking dog was reported on Mead Farm Road.

9:43 p.m. An officer conducted a VIN check for a citizen.

Sept. 4

5:50 a.m. An alarm activation was investigated at Cedar Knoll Country Club.

2:20 p.m. An officer conducted traffic control on Silver Street for a power pole installation.

6:03 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for the report of suspicious circumstances.

Sept. 5

8:35 a.m. An alarm activation was investigated on Commerce Street.

4:37 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Lavigne Hill Road.

6:50 p.m. A roadway obstruction involving livestock was reported on Charlotte Road. Animals were secured at the time of officers’ arrival.

8:36 p.m. An officer assisted another agency with an arrest that took place on Patricias Place.

Sept. 6

10:37 p.m. A loose dog was turned into the Police Department. It was later returned to its owner.

Sept. 7

11:38 a.m. A 911 hang up was investigated on Route 116, and deemed accidental.

2:06 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at the Mobil station on Commerce Street.

4:40 p.m. Two officers responded to the intersection of North Road and Richmond Road for a two-vehicle crash.

7:41 p.m. Officers assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a fire alarm activation at the Hinesburg Community School.

8:20 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Shelburne Falls Road. The operator was cited for excessive speed.