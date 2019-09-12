Sept. 14, 4-5:30 p.m., Clemmons Family Farm, Historic Barn House, 2122 Greenbush Road, Charlotte

The Clemmons Family Farm presents the third of their five-part “To Sing of Common Things: Making A Way Out of No Way” speakers series, moderated by Dr. Wanda Heading-Grant, University of Vermont Vice President for Human Re-sources, Diversity and Multicultural Affairs. Vermont author Emily Bernard will read from selected parts of her book, “Black Is The Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time and Mine.” Q&A, discussion, re-freshments and socializing to follow the presentation. Free. 765-560-5445. clemmonsfamilyfarm.org. Above, Emily Bernard, author of “Black Is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time and Mine”

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Fletcher Free Library

Annual Fall Book Sale

• Sept. 12, 13, 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sept. 15: noon-5 p.m.

All ages, fiction and non-fiction, special collection of books on Jewish culture and history, CDs and DVDs. Credit and debit cards accepted. fletcherfriends@gmail.com. 235 College St.

Pull Against Poverty:

Good Food Truck Benefit

Sept. 14: 1 p.m. Rain or shine. Benefits free meals program by Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf. Prizes, tug-of-war, music, activities, free ice cream for children. United Methodist Church lawn, 21 Buell Street. After-party: Switchback’s tap room. “Tuggers” Team registration: crowdrise.com/pull-against-poverty. cvoeo.org.

Saving the Chubby Unicorn

Sept. 17: 5:30 p.m. Doors open; refreshments.

6 p.m. Welcome; video screening.

6:20 p.m. Presentations.

7:15 p.m. Live auction.

Critically endangered African black rhino; make Vermont the 11th state to abolish illegal wildlife trafficking (pass S.29/H.99). Peter Hetz, Executive Director, Laikipia Wildlife Forum, Kenya, laikipia.org; Tara Hetz, adventureforrhi-nos.org; Ashley Prout McAvey, vermontforwildlife.org. Queen City Brewery’s Event Space, 703 Pine St.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Friday Night at the Grange

• Sept. 14: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Workshop with Danse Cafe from Massachusetts. Musicians welcome. Sign up: Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net. 7 p.m. Dance. $25 for workshop and dance; pizza included.

• Sept. 17: 7 p.m. Acoustic Open Mic (third Tuesday of month). Sign up: Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net

Safety Fun Fair

• Sept. 22: noon to 4 p.m. All ages. Rain or shine. Live demonstrations (CPR, K9, fire safety, etc.) Lunch for purchase. Donations welcome to Charlotte Food Shelf. Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, 170 Ferry Road. auxilia-ry@cvfrs.org; Deputy Chief Rob Mullin, 425-3111.

Charlotte Farm Days

• Sept. 27: Potluck dinner.

• Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photographs.

Margaret Woodruff, margaret.woodruff@gmail.com

Dorothy Hill, windytop2@aol.com.

Grange events: ruahswennerfelt@gmail.com

Charlotte Museum and Charlotte Grange Hall.

Fitness At Any Age

Tuesdays: 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road.

425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net

COLCHESTER

Indoor Tag Sale

Our Lady of Grace Church

• Sept. 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sept. 21: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, dishes, books, jewelry, small electronics, toys, sports equipment, bake sale, and more, 784 Main St. 878-5987.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Reach Out, Speak Up

Suicide Awareness Ride

Sept. 14: 9 a.m. Registration. 9:45 a.m. Speakers. 10:30 a.m. Ride. 1:30 p.m. Barbecue at the dealership. Riders and non-riders welcome. Resource tables, suicide prevention information. No charge for the ride, no preference to the make or model of motorcycle. Green Mountain Harley-Davidson, 154 Pearl St. 878-4778, greenmtnharley.com

The Moose Foundation

Vt. Riders Helping Injured Riders

Bruce’s Moose Run Ride

Sept. 22: 10 a.m. Registration. 11 a.m. Ride. 12th annual. No charge for the ride and a BBQ will be held after. Green Mountain Harley-Davidson, 154 Pearl St. 878-4778, greenmtnharley.com.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

41st Annual Harvest Festival

Sept. 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full-day celebration of Vermont forest, farm and food traditions. Children’s activities, en-tertainers, traditional artisans and farm-fresh food. Farm animals, live bird presentations with Outreach for Earth Stewardship and horse-drawn hayrides. $10/adult ($5 Seniors), $5/child. Members and children 2 and under, free. In-formation: shelburnefarms.org/calendar/. 1611 Harbor Road.

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Champlain Valley

Sept. 15: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. alz.org. Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of North-west Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St. Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Lyric Theatre Company

Audition Master Classes

“Unlocking the Story”

• Sept. 14: 2 p.m. Acting Audition Class.

• Sept. 21: 2 p.m. Musical Theatre Audition Class.

The Lyric Education Committee hosts Lyric alumni Jacob Tischler, who will teach audition technique masterclasses in the Lyric Creative Space. $20 per class. Ages 10+. Each class runs for approximately 3 hours. Sign up by emailing of-fice@lyrictheatrevt.org.

Pedals for Progress

Sept. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local residents Paul Demers and Joanne Heidkamp, in partnership with a group of former Peace Corps volunteers, is marks their 21st year of collecting bikes and sewing machines for international self-help projects. Bring adult or kid bikes (working or in need of repair) and working sewing machines (portable or table mod-els) to the Shaw’s Supermarket parking lot. 570 Shelburne Road. A $10 donation with each item is requested to help pay for overseas shipping expenses.

VERGENNES

2019 Tour de Farms Bike Ride

• Sept. 19: 5 p.m. Registration ends. Limit 500 riders.

• Sept. 21: 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vergennes Union High School. ACORN’s 12th annual cycling farm tour, rain or shine. 30-mile or family-friendly 10-mile routes. Ends at “Eat on the Green Festival,” Vergennes. Best rates for early entrants: bikereg.com/tourdefarms

WAITSFIELD

Vermont Barns & Bridges Festival

Sept. 20 to 22: Tours, art shows, family-friendly. Mad River Valley: Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren, Route 100. Some events ticketed. Linda Barnes, 496-6682, info@valleyartsvt.com. Schedule: valleyartsvt.com.

WILLISTON

Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District

Williston Stream Clean Up

Sept. 14: 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer training followed by clean up. Meet at Goodwill parking lot, 64 Harvest Lane. Wear tall boots and work clothes, be prepared for the weather. Work gloves provided if needed. Children over 10 with adult at all times. Refreshments follow at Burlington Beer Company. Register: winooskinrcd.org/calendar-of-events (first 15 receive Stream Team t-shirt). winooskinrcd.org

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Queen City Contras

Sept. 13: 7:45 p.m. Beginners’ session. 8 p.m. Music by Turning Stile; Rich Sbardella calling.

All welcome, all dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. $9 adults, under 12 free. Bring clean, soft-soled shoes. 802-877-3698, queencitycontras.org. facebook.com/events/337999900219967. North End Studios, 294 North Winooski Ave.

CHARLOTTE

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Lake Champlain Squares

Fall Season

Sept. 17: 7 to 9 p.m. Introductory; new dancers, first two sessions free. Casual attire. Singles welcome; no partner re-quired. Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, 500 Dorset St. 985-2012, 878-2485. Facebook. lakechamplainsquares.org.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center

Sept. 12: 6 to 7 p.m. Master printer Sarah Amos discusses her newest series of large-scale prints featured in BCA’s ex-hibition Unique Multiples. Free.

Free 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance

“Votes…For Women?”

Sept. 13: 12:30 p.m. Art exhibit, opening reception. presentation by Prof. Amy Morsman. 100th anniversary of the rati-fication of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Refreshments. Free. Through Dec. 9. Feminist Resource Center, Chellis House, 56 Hillcrest Road.

Sept. 16, 6 p.m., South Burlington Public Library, 155 Dorset St., University Mall, South Burlington

Burlington Garden Club hosts a screening of the nature documentary “SEED – The Untold Story.” Winner of 18 film fes-tival awards, the film reveals the heartening and harrowing story of passionate seed keepers as they wage a David and Goliath battle against chemical seed companies, defending a 12,000-year food legacy. Featuring Vandana Shiva, Dr. Jane Goodall, Andrew Kimbrell, Winona Laduke and Raj Patel, the film is directed and produced by Taggart Siegel and Jon Betz. With over 1,000 screenings in 47 countries, “SEED” has helped create awareness for the loss of seed diversity worldwide. Light refreshments served. Above, Harvesting Corn in the Sierra Norte Mountains north of Oaxaca, these corn varieties are endangered of disappearing forever.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Howard Center

Community Education Series 2019

Sept. 12: 6 to 8:30 p.m. “MAJOR!” Life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, 73, black transgender woman who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years. Panel discussion (Gustavo Mercado Muñiz. Amanda Rohdenburg, TBA). Q&A moderated by Representative Bill Lippert. Age 18 and up. 802-488-6912, how-ardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/

Third Floor, 60 Lake St. 660-2600, mainstreetlanding.com.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café

• Sept. 16: Deadline to request disability-related accommodation: Lauren Traister, 802-888-4972; toll-free 866-260-5603.

• Sept. 25: Registration deadline: sept2019cafe.eventbrite.com

• Sept. 28: 5 to 7 p.m. Students in grades 7 to 12. Free pizza and drinks. Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center.

Oct. 19: Biomedical Science.

Nov. 9: Infectious Diseases. uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements.

Young Writer’s Project

Voices for Change

Sept. 19: 6-8 p.m. Voices for Change is a social justice initiative led by a core group of Young Writers Project writers. This youth-led program builds leadership, collaboration and audiences for young people to advocate for positive change. Free. Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte-Shelburne

Cub Scout Pack 607

Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Inter-faith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. motherupbtv@350vt.org.

SHELBURNE

Vermont Natural Resources Council

Annual Meeting

Sept. 12: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Arthur Gibb Award for Individual Leadership presented to Madeleine Kunin, former Gover-nor. Local food, cash bar. $20 suggested donation. Shelburne Farms, Coach Barn. RSVP: Kelsey, kgibb@vnrc.org or 802-223-2328, extension 126. vnrc.org/event/annual-meeting-2019/

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

ECHO: Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

• Through Sept. 15: Trivial Pursuit: A 50-State Adventure.

• Wednesdays: 11 a.m. Science & Stories.

Sept. 25: RSVP for Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab Exhibit, Member Preview Party (Sept. 28, 9 to 10 p.m.) 1 College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Sept. 14 (corrected date): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1 p.m. Short lecture. Alnôbaiwi Abenakis, Green Corn Ceremony.

Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour, 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, etha-nallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

• Sept. 10: Opens for fall 2019 semester.

Sept. 12: 6 p.m. The Painted Word Poetry Series: Sue Burton and Sara London.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Sept. 15: 3 to 4:30 p.m. “Engaging Across Difference.” Interactive program led by Renee Wells, Director of Education /Equity and Inclusion, Middlebury College.

• Sept. 22: 3 p.m. Dr. Emily Bernard, “Black is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, and Mine.” Programs free for members; $5 program only.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. $10 adults, $5 children. 90-acre historic site. 4334 Route 7. 877-3406, info@rokeby.org, rokeby.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

Sept. 17: Noon. Letitia Quant.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided.

2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

CHARLOTTE

WILLISTON

Green Mountain Swing

Sept. 15: noon. 17-piece big band. Bring picnic, lawn chair, blanket. “Pass the Hat” donations to GMS scholarship fund for young musicians in Central Vermont. Isham Family Farm, Oak Hill Road. Helen Weston, westonforte@yahoo.com

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets required. Visit thegmbc.com for more info or contact ride leader.

Sept. 15: Century Day Ride. Meet at 7:30 a.m. Three rides, all following the same route for the first 25 miles with a food stop in Bristol. The Metric Century is 62 miles via Bristol and Vergennes. The full Century is 100 miles traveling down to the Crown Point Bridge and returning through the Champlain Valley. For an extra challenge, do the Double Gap Centu-ry which is 113 miles and includes the Middlebury and Appalachian Gaps. Meet at Veterans Memorial Park, South Bur-lington. Ride leader: Kevin Batson, 825-2618 / kevbvt@gmail.com

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

The Siege of the Moses Pierson Blockhouse

Sept. 15: 2 p.m. 1778 skirmish between Colonists and British raiding party; death of Barnabus Barnum, one of the origi-nal Green Mountain Boys. Gauthier shares more about this small engagement and some of the archaeological discov-eries found there. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Fall Speaker Series (Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m.)

• Sept. 13: 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. Coffee served. 2 to 3 p.m. “The U.S. Supreme Court in a Time of Political Chaos,” Lisa Holmes, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Vermont.

• Sept. 20: “Abolitionists, Artists and Farmers: How the Legacy of Rokeby Museum Continues to Be Meaningful To-day,” Catherine Brooks, Director, Rokeby Museum. Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to series). Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. eeevermont.org; Dorothy Lovering, 802-658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net.

Jane Austen Society of North America

“Jane Austen in Vermont”

Sept. 15: 2 to 4 p.m. JASNA President Liz Philosophos Cooper, “Jane Austen: Working Woman (“I must keep to my own style and go on in my own Way.’”) Free. Light refreshments. Temple Sinai, 500 Swift St. 503-5109, jasnavtre-gion@gmail.com, janeausteninvermont.blog

Burlington Garden Club

Sept. 24: 1 p.m. Lauren Layn, Outreach Coordinator, Chittenden Solid Waste’s Community, “Options for Keeping Food Scraps Out of the Landfill.” Free. bgcvt.org.

Faith United First Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

FlynnSpace

Sept. 20 and 21: 8 p.m. Middlebury Actors Workshop, “Every Brilliant Thing;” Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe with Aly Perry. 153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org