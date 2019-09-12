News from Carpenter-Carse Library

Youngster story times

Tuesdays, 9:30-10 a.m.

Join us every week for story time. Children ages 0-5 years-old and their caregivers come together for books, songs, rhymes and games. Followed by a snack and free play in the library. All are welcome.

Youngster music and movement

Thursdays, 9:30-10 a.m.

Get ready to move. Friends of Families hosts. Children ages 0-5-years-old and their caregivers are welcome for songs and movement games, followed by snack. All are welcome. Free.

Drop-in computer help

Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.

New volunteer Charleen is taking appointments and has open office hours Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m. If you have a specific computer project you are looking for help with, contact her directly: galfridayvt @gmail.com.

Tech help

Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

We still have our regular Tech-Help hours on Thursdays. Contact Richard at richard@carpentercarse.org to sign up for a 30 minute slot.

Hands and Needles

Mondays, 10 a.m.- noon

Join handcrafting enthusiasts for a morning of creativity and conversation. Bring whatever project you are working on – quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc. Free and open to the public. The meeting on Sept. 16 will be a “welcome back” breakfast potluck. Bring a dish to share if you like.

LEGO Club!

Thursday, Sept. 19, 3-4 p.m.

LEGO Club is back. Snacks, friends, and tons of LEGOs to build with every week. A four-week program beginning Sept. 19. Limited space. Register by emailing jen@carpentercarse.org, calling 802-482-2878 or stopping by the front desk. Ages 5-10.

Family afternoon movie

Friday, Sept. 20, 3:30 p.m.

Newly released sequel, “Mary Poppins Returns” Rated PG. Snacks will be served. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

Harmonicas for Health

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 25 & Oct. 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

You don’t need to know how to read music to play this tiny, simple instrument. Bring a harmonica in the key of C and a printout of the class song packet (provided at registration). Don’t have a harmonica? Hohner harmonicas will be available for purchase at class ($6 to $39.95). Class size limited; class runs for three weeks. Only sign up if you are able to attend all sessions. Free and open to the public. Email jill@carpentercarse.org or call 482-2878 to register. Visit www.ukuleleclare.com/harmonicas-for-health to learn more about the program.