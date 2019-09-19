Hinesburg Police Log

Sept. 8

1 a.m. A car was reported stolen from a residence on Birchwood Drive. The vehicle was later involved in a crash in Burlington and the operator has been cited for multiple offenses.

11:12 a.m. A citizen requested police assistance on North Road retrieving property.

12:12 p.m. Loose dogs were reported on Shelburne Falls Road.

10:35 p.m. An officer responded to North Road for the report of a family fight.

Sept. 9

12:10 p.m. A trespass order was given to an individual for a business on Charlotte Road.

5:30 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported in a vehicle in the parking lot of Lantman’s Market. One individual was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

9:53 p.m. Reports of what was believed to be someone burning trash were made in the area of North Road. No contact was able to be made.

Sept. 10

11:16 a.m. A VIN check was conducted for a citizen at the Hinesburg Police Department.

3:30 p.m. Loose dogs were reported on Shelburne Falls Road.

4:30 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a locked vehicle on Pond Road.

7:15 p.m. An officer assisted two lost hikers with a courtesy ride back to their vehicle in the area of Hayden Hill Road.

Sept. 11

9:35 a.m. An officer responded to the Hinesburg Community School for a 911 hang up. Investigation revealed there was no emergency.

12 p.m. Emergency services were dispatched to a residence on Route 116 for an unresponsive male. A death resulting from natural causes investigation was conducted.

3:15 p.m. A Jourdan Street resident reported two pet cats were shot by a pellet gun by unknown person or persons. One cat died of its wounds. An investigation is ongoing.

7:18 p.m. An officer assisted with a med call on Route 116.

7:50 p.m. A subpoena was served on behalf of another agency on Place Road West.

8:45 p.m. An officer responded to North Road for a welfare check.

Sept. 12

6:35 p.m. A juvenile problem was reported at the Hinesburg Community School.

7:54 p.m. Medical responders at Kelly’s Field requested police presence for an intoxicated individual who was hindering medical staff.

Sept. 13

2:25 a.m. A break-in was reported at Jiffy Mart on Ballard’s Corner Road. Merchandise was stolen and an investigation is ongoing.

3:49 p.m. Officers responded to 116 Wine and Spirits for an individual attempting to purchase alcohol with false identification.

5:53 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Mechanicsville Road.