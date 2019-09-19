Sept. 22, 12-4 p.m., Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services, 170 Ferry Road, Charlotte

Charlotte’s Safety Fun Fair is a fun and educational event for all ages. Everyone is invited to visit with public safety providers from a variety of organizations, and watch live demonstrations to include CPR, K9 and fire demonstrations and much more. Lunch available for purchase. Event held rain or shine. No admission fee, however, donations of canned goods and other nonperishable food items for the Charlotte Food Shelf will be gratefully accepted. For more information, email auxiliary@cvfrs.org or contact Deputy Chief Rob Mullin at 425-3111. Above: Charlotte Firefighters demonstrate how a structure fire is extinguished with water and firefighting foam at last year’s Safety Fun Fair.

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Burlington Team Hope Walk

• Sept. 19: 4 p.m. Registration cut-off.

• Sept. 21: 9 a.m. Check in. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Huntington’s Disease Society of America. University of Vermont, University Heights Oval, 90 University Heights/South 1. Dan Dulude, 802-734-3849, dbshadow@comcast.net. hdsa.donordrive.com, hdsa.org, 1-800-345-HDSA.

Joint Urban Ministry Project

2019 Annual RUN or Walk

Sept. 21: 8:30 a.m. Registration. 10 a.m. Race (5K run, 1K run for kids, 1K walk). Prizes. $20 registration. Benefits Joint Urban Ministry Project. North Beach, 60 Institute Road. jumpvt.org

Interfaith Labyrinth Walk

Fall Equinox Celebration

Sept. 23: 5:30 p.m. Join a walking meditation to mark the turning of the seasons as the days become shorter and the night longer. Consider the balance of light and dark in your life. Led by the U.U. Labyrinth Ministry members. All are welcome. Rain or Shine. Free. Unitarian Universalist Church, 152 Pearl St. (top of Church Street) Carol MacDonald, 802-862-9037, carol@carolmacdonald.com.

Green Mountain Animal Defenders

Walk for All Animals

Sept. 28 (rain date Sept. 29): 10 a.m. registration. City Hall, Church Street. 11 a.m. Ninth annual walk begins: “Working to protect the well-being of all animals.” Friendly, leashed dogs and animal-themed costumes welcome. $5 registration; 12 and under free. bit.ly/gmadwalk2019

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Farm Days

• Sept. 27: Potluck dinner.

• Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photographs.

Margaret Woodruff, margaret.woodruff@gmail.com

Dorothy Hill, windytop2@aol.com.

Grange events: ruahswennerfelt@gmail.com

Charlotte Museum and Charlotte Grange Hall.

Charlotte Park & Wildlife Refuge

Park Discovery Day

Sept. 28: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Celebrating open space, nature, birds, vistas and more. Nature scavenger hunt for children, scenic horse-drawn carriage rides, bird walks for kids and adults, tree species education, learn about the historic Thorpe Barn. Parking and a shuttle available at Charlotte Central School starting at 9:15 a.m. No parking at top of Refuge. No bikes or dogs. Refreshments and snacks. Register at www.charlottevt.org under the Recreation tab or at Town Hall.

EAST CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Tractor Parade

Oct. 13: 11 a.m. Activities on the Green, open air market, food and craft vendors, music, barnyard animals, free pony rides and children’s games. Rain or shine. 1 p.m. Parade. Spear’s Corner Store, Hinesburg-Charlotte Road. 802-355-4246.

COLCHESTER

Indoor Tag Sale

Our Lady of Grace Church

• Sept. 20: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sept. 21: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, dishes, books, jewelry, small electronics, toys, sports equipment, bake sale, and more, 784 Main St. 878-5987.

Vermont Land Trust

Annual Harvest Celebration

Sept. 21: 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free, family-friendly event. Goat roast, farm tours, music and a chance to chat with the New American farmers. Parking available along Pine Island Road, but please consider carpooling or biking. More info: vlt.org/harvest. Pine Island is a collaborative farm that offers people who originally came here as refugees space to produce traditional foods such as bitter melon, hog plum, and goat. Pine Island Community Farm, 1029 Pine Island Road.

ESSEX JUNCTION

The Moose Foundation

Vt. Riders Helping Injured Riders

Bruce’s Moose Run Ride

Sept. 22: 10 a.m. Registration. 11 a.m. Ride. 12th annual. No charge for the ride and a BBQ will be held after. Green Mountain Harley-Davidson, 154 Pearl St. 878-4778, greenmtnharley.com.

HINESBURG

Annual Stone Soup Supper

Sept. 28: 6 p.m. Neighbors and friends enjoy the bounty of the season while sharing a community harvest meal. Organized by the Hinesburg Land Trust. Proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf. Tickets available during the Fall Festival and at the door. Adults $10. Children over five-years-old, $5.

RICHMOND

Richmond Congregational Church

Chicken Pie Supper

Oct. 2: 4:30 to 8 p.m. 72nd annual. 20 Church St. Adults $12 advance, $13 at door. Age 5 to 12: $6. Up to age 4: free. Take-outs: $12 in advance, $13 at door. 434-2053 (credit or debit card). rccucc.org/events/annual-chicken-pie-supper

ALBANS

Department of State

Vermont Passport Agency

Passport Day

Sept. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring citizenship evidence, recent passport photo, valid photo ID, application (do not pre-sign): travel.state.gov/passports; travel.state.gov/passports/children. Pay by credit card, personal check or money order. 50 S. Main St.

802-527-5925

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

41st Annual Harvest Festival

• Sept. 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full-day celebration of Vermont forest, farm and food traditions. Children’s activities, entertainers, traditional artisans and farm-fresh food. Farm animals, live bird presentations with Outreach for Earth Stewardship and horse-drawn hayrides. $10/adult ($5 Seniors), $5/child. Members and children 2 and under, free.

Orienteering

• Sept 28: Clinic: 9 to 10 a.m. Navigate the courses:10 a.m. to noon. Orienteering is a sport that uses a map and compass to find your way across unfamiliar terrain. Beginner, intermediate and advanced courses available. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required for clinic. Member: $5/person; Non-member: $6/person

Terrific Tractors & Other Cool Machines

• Sept. 28 & 29: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out big farm machines. Climb aboard and pretend you are the farmer for the day. Free with general admission.

Information: shelburnefarms.org/calendar/. 1611 Harbor Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Pedals for Progress

Sept. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local residents Paul Demers and Joanne Heidkamp, in partnership with a group of former Peace Corps volunteers, is marks their 21st year of collecting bikes and sewing machines for international self-help projects. Bring adult or kid bikes (working or in need of repair) and working sewing machines (portable or table models) to the Shaw’s Supermarket parking lot. 570 Shelburne Road. A $10 donation with each item is requested to help pay for overseas shipping expenses.

South Burlington Athletic Hall of Fame

Class of 2019 Induction/Dinner

Sept. 27: 6 to 10 p.m. Location TBA. Tickets must be purchased in advance: alumdev@sbschools.net.

25th Annual Ski & Board Swap

South Burlington High School

Sept. 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. First sale of the season! Convert gently used ski and snowboard equipment into cash (sorry, no helmets). Drop off used items Friday, Sept. 27, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Find Nordic and alpine skis, snowboards, new and used kids’ equipment, ski apparel and winter clothes. Must pick up unsold items Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-noon.

WINOOSKI

2Creative Community (2C)

“Our Bodies Our Rights”

Sept. 29: 2 to 10 p.m. Fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Vermont Access to Reproductive Freedom. Visual and performance art, theater, music, silent auction, screening of “Ask for Jane.” Food and cash bar available. $15 adults. Children free. sevendaystickets.com or at door. 110 West Canal St. (102). 2creativecommunity@gmail.com

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

Sept. 22: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center

Sept. 24: 6-7:30 p.m. Artist Alisa Dworsky discusses the evolution of her newest work and interdisciplinary collaboration with filmmaker Bill Ferehawk, Job Site, a multimedia installation. Performance by Vermont Symphony Orchestra percussionist D. Thomas Toner. Free. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

To Dec. 8: “Votes … For Women?” Vintage photographs, banners, and memorabilia; coincides with 100th anniversary of the campaign to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays and college holidays. 72 Porter Field Road. 443-5007, middlebury.edu/arts, museum.middlebury.edu.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Vermont International Film Festival

• Sept. 25: “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch.” Tickets available; if sold out, second screening will be added. 660-2600, vtiff.org. Main Street Landing Film House, Third Floor, 60 Lake St.

• Sept. 26: 5:45 p.m. Doors open. Arwen Curry, “The Worlds of Ursula K Le Guin.” Champlain College, Alumni Auditorium, 375 Maple St. 802-660-2600. vtiff.org.

Burlington City Arts

“Mies on Scene”

Sept. 25: 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Burlington City Arts hosts 2018 film directed by Pep Martín & Xavi Campreciós, Spain, 57 minutes. “Mies on Scene” is the story of a building that changed the history of architecture, the Barcelona Pavilion, constructed in 1929 and subsequently reconstructed in 1986. Free. Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café

• Sept. 25: Registration deadline: sept2019cafe.eventbrite.com

• Sept. 28: 5 to 7 p.m. Students in grades 7 to 12. Free pizza and drinks. Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center.

extension/youth/announcements.

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Sept. 28: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte-Shelburne

Cub Scout Pack 607

Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. motherupbtv@350vt.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Sept. 24: 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Starting October, group meets every fourth Tuesday of the month. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

WILLISTON

Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss of Williston

Sept. 19, and third Thursdays: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

New support group; work through grief in safe, respectful environment. Joanna, 777-5244, joanna.colevt@gmail.com;

Maria, 879-9576, mariagrindle@msn.com (leave message; will set up mutually acceptable time to talk).

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

ECHO

Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Sept. 25: RSVP for Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab Exhibit, Member Preview Party (Sept. 28, 9 to 10 p.m.) 1 College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

Sept. 27: “Resist! Insist! Persist!” opens. 4:30 p.m. Pre-Opening Curatorial Tours (replacing canceled Sabra Field talk). 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fall 2019 Opening Reception. Cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, music.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free.

61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Sept. 22: 3 p.m. Dr. Emily Bernard, “Black is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, and Mine.” Programs free for members; $5 program only. Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. $10 adults, $5 children. 90-acre historic site. 4334 Route 7. 877-3406, info@rokeby.org, rokeby.org.

MUSIC

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Friday Night at the Grange

Third Tuesday: 7 p.m. Acoustic Open Mic (third Tuesday of month). Sign up: Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net

SHELBURNE

The Zeichner Trio

Sept. 21: Shelburne Farm Harvest Festival, Harbor Road. shelburnefarms.org.

St. Catherine of Sienna Church

Concert by Dr. William Tortolano

Sept. 29: 3 p.m. The historic pipe organ at St. Catherine of Siena Church will be the centerpiece of a concert by Dr. William Tortolano, professor emeritus, St. Michael’s College. The Vermont Gregorian Chant Schola; St. Michael’s College student actor Caleb Roman; Shakespearian readings by William Walton; Vermont composed hymns. Free; optional free will offering appreciated. 72 Church St. Mark Tarnacki, 802-654-2795

Sept. 21, 9 a.m., UVM Dudley H. Davis Center, 590 Main St., Burlington

The Northern New England Chapter of the ALS Association hosts its annual event to unite and fundraise for those living with ALS. Each year, fundraising through the walk drives bold and urgent innovation as participants march together toward a cure for ALS. Walk to Defeat ALS draws people of all ages and athletic abilities coming together to honor a loved one with the disease, to remember those who’ve passed and to show their support for the cause. Registration begins at 9 a.m., ceremony follows at 10 a.m. Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Barbecue after walk. Register and/or volunteer: alsanne.org.

OUTDOORS

ADDISON

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Snake Mountain Fall Hawk Migration

Sept. 22: 1 to 3 p.m. Join biologists Doug Morin and Toni Mikula on top of Snake Mtn. to look for migrating raptors. Hike at your own pace. Biologists will be set up on the summit from 1 to 3 p.m. with spotting scopes and binoculars and will help you identify raptors aloft in their annual fall movements. Free. Register at vtfishandwildlife.com/calendar. Rain date Sept. 22. Snake Mountain Wildlife Management Area,

HINESBURG

LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest Public Walk

Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at LHTF parking area, Gilman Road. Dress for weather. Bring picnic lunch. Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County Forester (585-9099, ethan.tapper@vermont.gov); Will Dunkley, Trout Lily Forestry Services: invasive species (ends 2 p.m.) Free.

2019 Management Plan: hinesburg.org/lhtf/. Comments to townforest@hinesburg.org or at Hinesburg Town Forest Committee meeting, second Thursday, 7 p.m., Hinesburg Town Hall.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Draft Animal-Power Field Days

Oct. 4 to 6: Seventh annual. “The World of Draft Animal-Power.” Tours, demonstrations, music, entertainment, kids’ activities, obstacle course, raffle (online and at event). Breeding. Barn. Pre-register for intensive workshops. dapnetinfo@gmail.com. Volunteers and information: draftanimalpower.org; Erin Lorentz, 802-747-7900.

TALKS

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Sept. 28: Marcie Crocker, “Using the Family History Library: familysearch.org.” Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

“Theft at the Gardner”

Sept. 27: 12:15 p.m. Antony Amore, security expert, investigator, and bestselling author, speaks about art theft, a multi-billion-dollar per year illicit industry. Free. Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theater. 802-443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Coach Barn

“China in Another Time: A Personal Story”

Oct. 6: 4 to 6 p.m. Celebrating publication of Claire Lintilhac’s memoir. Weybridge author Doug Wilhelm. Coach Barn. Free. Hardcover and paperbacks available. Free; pre-register at eventbrite.com

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Fall Speaker Series (Fridays, 2 to 3 p.m.)

• Sept. 20: “Abolitionists, Artists and Farmers: How the Legacy of Rokeby Museum Continues to Be Meaningful Today,” Catherine Brooks, Director, Rokeby Museum.

• Sept. 27: “Migration, Money and Memory: The Importance of Global Cities in the World Economy – from London and New York to Delhi and Dubai.” Pablo Bose, Associate Professor of Geography, Director of Global and Regional Studies Program, University of Vermont.

Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to series). Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

eeevermont.org; Dorothy Lovering, 802-658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net.

Burlington Garden Club

Sept. 24: 1 p.m. Lauren Layn, Outreach Coordinator, Chittenden Solid Waste’s Community, “Options for Keeping Food Scraps Out of the Landfill.” Free. bgcvt.org. Faith United First Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

Ecuador: Birding Adventures from Amazonia to the Galapagos

Green Mountain Audubon Society

Sept. 19: 6:30 p.m. Fernando Corrada, a well-known photographer and wildlife enthusiast in Vermont, shares stories about birding in Ecuador, including his superb wildlife and landscape photographs. Free and open to the public; donations always appreciated. Dorothy Alling Library, Route 2 in Williston village. Free parking on site. https://greenmountainaudubon.org

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Comedy & Crepes

Brett Johnson: “Poly-Theist”

Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. Doors. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Three weeks. Comedy solo show about polyamory, faith and KFC. 60 Lake St. whatbrett@gmail.com, 617-485-7628. $10 suggested donation. Reservations: polytheistvt.eventbrite.com. The Skinny Pancake, 60 Lake St.