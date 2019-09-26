COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

NAMI Vermont MINDWalk

Sept. 28: 12 p.m. Shine a light on mental illness at the 13th annual MINDWalk beginning at the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Burlington. Peers, families, friends and organizations from all over the state will gather for this outreach event to raise funds to support NAMI Vermont’s programming and to raise awareness surrounding mental illness. Register: namivt.org/walk.

International Coffee Day—Food 4 Farmers & Grounds for Health

Sept. 29: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free coffee tasting. Samples, local nonprofits, make a coffee blend gift bag activity for children, coffee quiz, etc. Nicole Bouffard, 802-431-6222. Church Street Marketplace.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Farm Days

Sept. 27: Potluck dinner.

Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photographs.

Grange events: ruahswennerfelt@gmail.com. Charlotte Museum and Charlotte Grange Hall.

Charlotte Park & Wildlife Refuge

Park Discovery Day

Sept. 28: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Celebrating open space, nature, birds, vistas and more. Nature scavenger hunt for children, scenic horse-drawn carriage rides, bird walks for kids and adults, tree species education, learn about the historic Thorpe Barn. Parking and a shuttle available at Charlotte Central School starting at 9:15 a.m. No parking at top of Refuge. No bikes or dogs. Refreshments and snacks. Register at charlottevt.org.

Mahana Magic Foundation

10th annual Monster Bash

Oct. 25: 7 p.m. Over 21 event. $65. First Monster Bash Pre-Party: $250 (cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, two tickets). Old Lantern Inn and Barn, 3260 Greenbush Road. mahanamagic.org; Monica Marshall, 540-0077.

EAST CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Tractor Parade

Oct. 13: 11 a.m. Activities on the Green, open air market, food and craft vendors, music, barnyard animals, free pony rides and children’s games. Rain or shine. 1 p.m. Parade. Spear’s Corner Store, Hinesburg-Charlotte Road. 802-355-4246.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Girls on the Run Vermont

The Sneaker Soirée

Sept. 28: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Silent auction, mystery game, wine pull, wish wall, refreshments, DJ Love Doctor, photobooth. The Essex Resort, 70 Essex Way. gotrvt.org/benefit.

Essex High School Class of ‘79

40th Reunion

Oct. 18: 7 p.m. Informal gathering. OnTap Bar & Grill

Oct. 19: 6 p.m. Buffet, dancing. VFW (former Tower Restaurant), Essex Junction. $40 person. lakshmi.boyle@gmail.com.

HINESBURG

Annual Stone Soup Supper

Sept. 28: 6 p.m. Neighbors and friends enjoy the bounty of the season while sharing a community harvest meal. Organized by the Hinesburg Land Trust. Proceeds benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf. Tickets available during the Fall Festival and at the door. Adults $10. Children over five-years-old, $5.

Hinesburg Fall Festival

Sept. 28: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music, crafts, children’s events, food trucks, historical displays, pumpkins, scarecrows and more. Seeking vendors of local crafts, fruits, vegetables, baked goods etc. to bring their own table and tent, set up between 10 and 11 a.m. $20 vendor cost. Interested vendors should contact Sarita Baker at sdbaker@gmavt.net or the church office at unitedchurch@gmavt.net, 802-482-3352. United Church of Hinesburg, Route 116.

RICHMOND

Richmond Congregational Church

Chicken Pie Supper

Oct. 2: 4:30 to 8 p.m. 72nd annual. 20 Church St. Adults $12 advance, $13 at door. Age 5 to 12: $6. Up to age 4: free. Take-outs: $12 in advance, $13 at door. 434-2053 (credit or debit card). rccucc.org/events/annual-chicken-pie-supper.

Lake Champlain Salmon Festival

International Year of the Salmon

Oct. 5: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. History and restoration of Atlantic salmon in Lake Champlain and Winooski River. See live salmon on display. Richmond Volunteers Green.

Talks and film screenings: Community Room, Richmond Community Library, 201 Bridge St., 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms Orienteering

Sept 28: Clinic: 9 to 10 a.m. Navigate the courses:10 a.m. to noon. Orienteering is a sport that uses a map and compass to find your way across unfamiliar terrain. Beginner, intermediate and advanced courses available. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required for clinic. Member: $5/person; Non-member: $6/person. shelburnefarms.org/calendar/. 1611 Harbor Road.

Hands to Honduras Tela (H2HT)

Volunteer Meeting

Sept. 29: 5 p.m. Returning and new volunteers, interested community members welcome. Discussion of 2020 trip (Feb. 8 to 15; Feb. 15 to 22); volunteer for one or two weeks.

Shelburne Town Office, second floor. Linda Gilbert, 425-3838.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St. Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

25th Annual Ski & Board Swap

South Burlington High School

Sept. 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. First sale of the season! Convert gently used ski and snowboard equipment into cash (sorry, no helmets). Drop off used items Friday, Sept. 27, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Find Nordic and alpine skis, snowboards, new and used kids’ equipment, ski apparel and winter clothes. Must pick up unsold items Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-noon.

EXHIBITS

HUNTINGTON

Birds of Vermont Museum

Pollinate This!

Through Oct. 31: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. “Art inspiring seeds of conservation.” Work from 34 artists and photographers asks and sometimes answers, “How can art explore, examine, and express pollination – metaphorically and otherwise?” 900 Sherman Hollow Road.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

Through Oct. 13: Vermont landscape artists Mylissa Kowalski Davis and Fiona Cooper Fenwick.

22 Barber Farm Road. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Vermont International Film Festival

Sept. 26: 5:45 p.m. Doors open. Arwen Curry, “The Worlds of Ursula K Le Guin.” Champlain College, Alumni Auditorium, 375 Maple St. 802-660-2600.

Oct. 6: 4 p.m. Sunday Best series. “For Sama,” 94-min. documentary directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts. Followed by Q&A moderated by Eric Ford, Director of Programs at Vermont PBS, with former US Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford. Free with suggested $5 donation at the door. Main St. Landing Film House, 60 Lake St. 3rd floor. 802-260-2600. vtiff.org.

“No Easy Mile”

Oct. 2: 7 to 10 p.m. Debut screening and documentary Q&A. Film follows Vermonter Phil LaCroix, an auto mechanic and ultra-runner, who lost seven friends to opioid addiction in Vermont over the course of three years. Grief stricken but determined to act, he launched Enough Is Enough. His goal: run all 273 miles of the Long Trail in ten days or less and raise $50,000 for sober housing in Vermont. $10. All proceeds benefit Enough is Enough. Arts Riot, 400 Pine St.

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.

FERRISBURGH

Lewis Creek Association

“Lake Effect”

Oct. 17: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Locally produced documentary; discussion follows. Explores research from Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Dr. Elijah Stommel into possible connection between blue-green algae blooms and neurodegenerative disease ALS. Refreshments. Free. Town Offices & Community Center, 3279 Route 7. Kate Kelly, 488-5203.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Sept. 28: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Drop-in. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions. Free and open to the public. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

HINESBURG

Girl Scouts Kickoff Party

Sept. 27: 6:30 p.m. Information and ice cream.

Hinesburg Community School cafeteria. Questions: troop30463@yahoo.com.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte-Shelburne Cub Scout Pack 607

Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com.

MEETINGS & CONFERENCES

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. motherupbtv@350vt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

Every second Tuesday of month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

NAMI Family Support Group

2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. Howard Center, corner of Pine St. and Flynn Ave.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Second Monday: 6:30 p.m.. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Champlain Valley Quilt Guild of Vermont

Open to new and accomplished quilters; bring a friend. First Tuesday of month, except July. Workshop on Wednesday. Guests $10; annual membership $35. Holy Family Parish Hall,

30 Lincoln St. cvqgvt.org.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Interfaith Power and Light

Annual Conference

Oct. 26: Keynote speakers: The Rev. Dr. Jim Antal, denominational leader and climate activist; Prof. Molly Anderson, Food Studies, Middlebury College.

Workshops (water quality, climate change legislation and action). Middlebury Congregational Church. Registration: vtipl.org.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group

Starting Oct., group meets every fourth Tuesday of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Brain Injury Association of Vermont

Brain Injury Conference

Oct. 8: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 31st annual. Keynote speaker survivor and author, Amy Zellmer; “Life Lessons Learned from a TBI.” Take part in her #NotInvisible campaign. 11 sessions; specialized tracks for survivors, families, professionals; special topics; Governor’s Awards Ceremony. Lunch included. Exhibitors, silent auction, free parking. DoubleTree by Hilton, 870 Williston Road. 802-244-6850. Register: biavt.org.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss of Williston

Third Thursday of the month: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

New support group; work through grief in safe, respectful environment. Joanna, 777-5244, joanna.colevt@gmail.com; Maria, 8799576, mariagrindle@msn.com.

NAMI Family Support Group

1st & 3rd Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. NAMI Vermont, Kidder Newhouse Building (South Entrance), 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301.

MUSEUMS

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. $10 adults, $5 children. 90-acre historic site. 4334 Route 7. 877-3406, info@rokeby.org, rokeby.org.

MIDDLEBURY

The Henry Sheldon Museum

Sept. 27: 5 to 7 p.m. Public reception for new exhibits, “Conjuring the Dead: Spirit Art in the Age of Radical Reform” and “the animals are innocent,” ceramics and paintings by Dana Simson, an exhibit lamenting climate change. Free and open to the public.

Museum: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (to Oct. 13) noon to 5 p.m.

Research Center: Thursday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Museum: $5 adults; $3 age 6 to18); $4.50 seniors; $12 family; $5 Research Center. 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

Pizzagalli Center, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Road.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Young Tradition Vermont

Oct. 3: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Join Gerry O’Conner and Kevin McElroy for a memorable evening of Irish traditional music, and wit at the Burlington Violin Shop. 23 Church St. $20 suggested donation.

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

Oct. 15: Noon. Kevin Lawrence.

Oct. 20: 3 p.m. Capital City Concerts: all Bach program.

Nov. 12: Noon. Champlain Consort; Renaissance and Elizabethan music on period instruments.

Dec. 8: 3 p.m. Vermont Choral Union.

Dec. 10: 12:15 p.m. David Nieweem, UVM’s Catamount Singers.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided.

2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Friday Night at the Grange

Third Tuesday: 7 p.m. Acoustic Open Mic (third Tuesday of month). Sign up: Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net

SHELBURNE

St. Catherine of Sienna Church

Concert by Dr. William Tortolano

Sept. 29: 3 p.m. Historic pipe organ at St. Catherine of Siena Church will be the centerpiece of a concert by Dr. William Tortolano, professor emeritus, St. Michael’s College. The Vermont Gregorian Chant Schola; St. Michael’s College student Caleb Roman; Shakespearian readings by William Walton; Vermont composed hymns. Free. 72 Church St.

OUTDOORS

VERMONT

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Day Touring Rides

Rides begin 15 minutes after meeting. Under 18 need signed parental waiver. Helmets required. Visit thegmbc.com for more info or contact ride leader.

Sept. 29: East of Eden – Meet at Eden Elementary School, Rt. 100, at 9:45 a.m. Ride 50 or 60 miles. Leader: Brian Howard, 505-1148.

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact hike leader for meetup time and location. gmcburlington.org.

Oct. 6: Mt. Lincoln via Lincoln Gap – Climb Mount Abe, continue to Mt. Lincoln, and return. Moderate hike. Moderate pace. 6.8 miles. 1800’ elevation gain. Leader: Jonathan Breen, ghostman2651@gmail.com, 318-8104.

ADDISON

18th Annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day

Oct. 5: 7 a.m. Bird banding demonstration. 9:30 a.m. Two tents of exhibits, decoy-carving, building bluebird boxes. Talks (Bear biologist Forrest Hammond, “How To Be Good Neighbors with Bears”). Nature walks, illustrated talks, hunting dog demonstrations. Free shuttle bus.

Bird Banding

Oct. 11 and 18: 8 to 11 p.m. Evening Owl Banding. Snake Mountain (1.2 miles east of intersection of Routes 17 and 22A; look for signs).

Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to noon. Songbird banding. Near Visitor Center.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitor Center open; displays, talks. vtfishandwildlife.com (“Watch Wildlife”); vtfishandwildlife.com/watch-wildlife/dead-creek-wildlife-day.

HINESBURG

LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest Public Walk

Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at LHTF parking area, Gilman Road. Dress for weather. Bring picnic lunch. Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County Forester (585-9099, ethan.tapper@vermont.gov); Will Dunkley, Trout Lily Forestry Services: invasive species (ends 2 p.m.) Free.

2019 Management Plan: hinesburg.org/lhtf/. Comments to townforest@hinesburg.org or at Hinesburg Town Forest Committee meeting, second Thursday, 7 p.m., Hinesburg Town Hall.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Draft Animal-Power Field Days

Oct. 4 to 6: Seventh annual. “The World of Draft Animal-Power.” Tours, demonstrations, music, entertainment, kids’ activities, obstacle course, raffle (online and at event). Breeding. Barn. Pre-register for intensive workshops. dapnetinfo@gmail.com. Volunteers and information: draftanimalpower.org; Erin Lorentz, 802-747-7900.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Vermont Humanities Council

First Wednesdays

Oct. 2: 7 p.m. Alison Bechdel, “Graphic Novels to Watch Out For.” Livak Ballroom, Davis Center, University of Vermont. vermonthumanities.org.