Charlotte Park & Wildlife Refuge Discovery Day is Saturday

Park Discovery Day in the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge will take place on Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

After last year’s successful scavenger hunt, the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge Committee and the Charlotte Land Trust are co-sponsoring an expanded event to include a nature scavenger hunt for children and scenic horse-drawn carriage rides along the ridge of the park, as well as bird walks specifically geared to kids, ages 6 and up. There will be separate walks for adults. Bird walks will be led by knowledgeable experts so participants can learn about various native bird species in the refuge.

A variety of interesting trees will be tagged for people who want to work on learning tree species. There will also be people on hand to discuss how active agriculture in the park is managed.

In addition to these events, Jenny Cole will be available to answer questions and present facts about the historic Thorpe Barn that rests at the top of the refuge on Route 7.

Parking and a shuttle to bus people to and from the event will be available at the Charlotte Central School starting at 9:15 a.m. There will be no parking available at the top of the refuge, as this is not a public entrance.

The event will mostly take place in the eastern part of the park, along the scenic Thorpe and Byington trails.

Organizers remind participants that the area is a wildlife refuge where numerous native plants and animals make this part of Charlotte their home, so bikes and dogs are not allowed. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. Each participant is encouraged to register at the town website www.charlottevt.org under the Recreation tab before the event. Registration forms will also be available at the Town Hall and on the day of the event.