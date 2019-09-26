Confusion grows in Charlotte over farm act

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

The recent Charlotte Planning Commission meeting was big on conversation with very little conclusion.

The first item on the Sept. 19 agenda was a discussion of the newest version of a proposed East Charlotte Village commercial district map.

The drawing commissioner Charlie Pughe submitted had most of the commercial district to the east of the intersection of Hinesburg Road and Spear Street and south of Hinesburg Road. The map retained smaller bits of village commercial district in the northeast and southwest quadrants of the intersection but eliminated any commercial district to the northwest of the intersection.

There were many questions about the map that Pugh compiled from earlier maps proposed by himself, Clark Hinsdale and Bill Stuono and from discussions at previous commission meetings. However, most of those questions went unanswered because Pughe couldn’t attend the Sept. 19 meeting.

The commission decided to put discussion about the East Charlotte Village commercial district boundary on the agenda for the Oct. 3 meeting.

Act 143, on-farm businesses

The planning commission returned to a subject the Charlotte Selectboard has discussed before – Act 143. The Vermont general assembly describes the legislation as “an act relating to municipal land use regulation of accessory on-farm businesses.” The planning commission is considering whether to update the town’s land-use regulations as they pertain to on-farm businesses.

And once again, the issue of what jurisdiction the town has over ancillary farm businesses remains murky.

Many of the same faces seen at previous Act 143 discussions attended that portion of the meeting, with most leaving after the discussion. Town Planner Daryl Arminius had sent out invitations to stakeholders such as Philo Ridge Farm, who have a professional interest in whether a site plan review should be extended to accessory farm businesses.

Planning Commission Chair Peter Joslin said the commission really wanted to hear from folks in town and at Philo Ridge, and from Aaron Brown, Charlotte’s former zoning administrator, who resigned in July to become New Haven town administrator. Brown returned to Charlotte for the Sept. 19 meeting to share information from his research into Act 143 and review a PowerPoint presentation he’d presented to the Charlotte Selectboard.

One of the areas of Act 143 that has provoked discussion is a state requirement that 51 percent of the sales of products by an accessory farm business needs to come from “qualifying” farm products.

“Through discussions with the Agency of Agriculture, we have come to an understanding that that 51 percent has to be produced on site,” said Brown. The other 49 percent has to come from farm products, and this could even be from farms outside the state.

Promoting farming vitality

“The intent of the law is to promote and facilitate economic viability within the farming community, something I think most of us support,” said Brown. “The second intent is to promote consistency in how towns and cities regulate farms. I don’t think it does a great job of that.”

The act intends to make it less cumbersome and regulatory for farms to sponsor events at farms and offer overnight stays.

“If you have a bed and breakfast and you feed your guests an egg sandwich in the morning that you’ve raised, you qualify” as an accessory farm business, Brown said.

Some of the qualifying farm accessory businesses that he listed are: a bakery, a bar or tasting room, a bed and breakfast, a brewery, a café, a campground, a caterer, a corn maze, a creamee stand, a deli, a florist, a grocery and a pet breeder.

He said that under Act 143, municipalities are limited to site plan reviews and performance-standard reviews. They can’t pass zoning laws that prohibit on-farm businesses.

Jessica Sanford of Adam’s Berry Farm said she thought part of the intent of Act 143 is for farms to have revenue in off years when crops have been poor. Farm stays or education on a farm provides a way for farmers to balance their income

Grant McCargo, managing director and CEO of Philo Ridge Farm, said that Vermont had lost 10 percent of its dairy farms this last year. He added that this is the fifth year that the state has lost 10 percent of its dairy farms.

“We peaked at 47 employees this season – a lot of them would like to stay with us, but we can’t have them because of the difficulty of making the 51 percent limit of products sold on the farm being produced by the farm,” McCargo said. “We are likely at 84 percent, but it is September,” he said.

To react or not to react

“I think what we need to do sooner than later is address the public safety issues which may arise out of on-farm business with respect to traffic and public health,” said Charlotte Selectman Fritz Tegatz, who was in the audience. “I think we should collect some data and see how it works.”

“There’s two ways to approach this I can see,” said planning commissioner Jim Faulkner. “We could be proactive or we could be reactive.”

Faulkner said that if the commission was proactive, it would require a lot of time and guessing about how to regulate accessory-farm businesses: “Or we could do something that’s reactive, which would be more permissive.”

He said they could wait until a farm-accessory business became a problem, such as too much noise, traffic or activity, then the planning commission could react.

Brown said he felt that the problem with that approach is legal fees would be much higher trying to regulate something after it’s been established.

McCargo argued Act 143 is intended to prevent towns from requiring more than 51 percent of the products sold by an on-farm business to be produced on the farm, it does not prevent towns from setting a lower percentage. He said he confirmed with the Department of Agriculture that the 51 percent is meant to be a criterion and not a requirement.

“If we are trying to encourage an agrarian community here, we don’t want to make the rules so strict that they can’t achieve those goals,” said McCargo.

Commissioner Gerald Bouchard said, “I think this bill needs to be revisited. And soon.”