Growing skills through play: Planting a SEED Space at Hinesburg Community School

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

The play’s the thing in Shakespeare, and at Hinesburg Community School, too.

Counselor Vicki Nelson applied to the Champlain Valley School District for an Innovation Grant to build another playground at the school. But this would be a playground with a difference – it would be indoors.

Nelson got a $5,500 grant for the play space that is called the SEED Space and with the help of Charlotte carpenter Derk Bergquist, put together a room at the school where kids can go to explore the world of play.

The goal: To increase the opportunities for healthy, therapeutic, creative, skill-building, problem-solving, social, emotional, enriching and – most of all – fun play.

The slogan of the SEED Space is, “Growing skills through play.”

The space gives students “more self-directed play times where they can build skills and relationships with each other while being creative,” said Nelson.

The room has a variety of play opportunities including an air hockey game, a “restaurant,” a “tree” (that kids can climb into and snuggle with stuffed animals), a lean-to (“It looks like something you’d see in a state park,” said Nelson) and bunches of games and toys.

“You could have one kid, five kids or bring a whole classroom,” Nelson said. “As a school counselor, you see how play therapy can be very powerful for kids.”

“Play gives kids a chance to practice what they are learning,” she added, quoting Fred Rogers.

Nelson also wants Hinesburg students to have opportunities for dramatic play; to that end, coming next is a puppet theatre that Bergquist is building for the space.

She said they are organizing “big buddy play groups” to match up eighth-graders with younger students where they can play, form relationships and have role models about being kind.

She is also developing a professional library for teachers in the SEED Space with books related to kids’ social and emotional wellness.

Nelson has seen kids with complex trauma who were transformed by experiencing different layers of play.

“With the increase in screen time, it’s always helpful to balance out kids’ time to play,” she said.

Three third-graders demonstrated how to explore, frolic and delight in the space. Nelson said that students Levi, Hailey and Elijah had been consultants on what they hoped to see sprout in the SEED Space.

“I’m glad it’s ready. And it’s fun!” said Levi.