Hinesburg Town Forest Committee hosts public walk to showcase LaPlatte restoration projects

The Hinesburg Town Forest Committee and Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper will host a public walk Saturday, Sept. 28, at the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest.

It is a 301-acre conserved municipal forest owned by the Town of Hinesburg since 2007.

The purpose of this walk is to seek input on the upcoming management plan for the town forest and to raise awareness about current restoration and management efforts.

Updated every 10 years, the management plan for the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest is a document that addresses management concerns and recommends actions to address these concerns over the next decade.

A major focus of the next decade at the town forest will be the control of invasive exotic plants and the restoration of floodplain and wetland natural communities. The goals of the plan are to improve wildlife habitat, water quality and ecosystem health.

The LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest features unique forested and wetland natural communities, and open areas of historic floodplain. Forested portions are infested with woody invasive exotic plants (primarily shrub honeysuckle and common buckthorn).

Historic floodplain/wetland areas have failed to naturally revert from hayfield to forest due to several factors, including the presence of exotic invasive reed canary grass and a regionally high deer population.

In forested areas, revenue from forest management at the Hinesburg Town Forest, Hinesburg’s other town forest, is funding invasive species control work to improve forest health, diversity and wildlife habitat.

Additionally, the Nature Conservancy and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are launching projects to restore the floodplain/wetland sections of the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest, with an overall goal of improving water quality, wildlife habitat and overall ecosystem health.

These projects will include several experimental approaches, such as plantings of native species, site preparation through plowing, the installation of deer exclosures and active invasive species control. These projects are designed to be a model for other floodplain restoration projects.

The 2009 Management Plan for the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest, and a draft of the 2019 Management Plan, can be found at www.hinesburg.org/lhtf/. Comments on the plan can be given via email at townforest@hinesburg.org, or in person at a Hinesburg Town Forest Committee meeting, the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Hinesburg Town Hall.

To participate in the Sept. 28 public walk, meet at 10 a.m. at the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest parking area on Gilman Road in Hinesburg; be ready to spend a day outdoors in any weather.

Participants will tour the southern section of the town forest from 10 a.m. to noon. For those who would like, bring a picnic lunch.

Afterwards, participants can join Tapper and Will Dunkley of Trout Lily Forestry Services to discuss invasive species control until 2 p.m. The walk is free and open to all.