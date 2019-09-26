News from Carpenter-Carse Library

Youngster story times

Tuesdays, 9:30-10 a.m.

Join us every week for story time. Children ages 0-5 years old and their caregivers come together for books, songs, rhymes and games. Followed by a snack and free play in the library. All are welcome.

Youngster music and movement

Thursdays, 9:30-10 a.m.

Get ready to move. Friends of Families hosts. Children ages 0-5 years old and their caregivers are welcome for songs and movement games, followed by snack. All are welcome. Free.

Drop-in computer help

Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.

New volunteer Charleen is taking appointments and has open office hours Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m. If you have a specific project you are looking for help with, contact her directly at galfridayvt@gmail.com.

Tech Help

Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

We still have our regular Tech Help hours on Thursdays. Contact Richard at richard@carpentercarse.org to sign up for a 30-minute slot.

Hands and Needles

Mondays, 10 a.m.- noon

Join handcrafting enthusiasts for a morning of creativity and conversation. Bring whatever project you are working on – quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc. Free and open to the public.

Milkshake pARTy

Friday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m.

If you haven’t met our new director Beth Royer, this will be a great night to do so. There will be an array of milkshakes and smoothies and fabulous art on the walls, including the full collection of Dead Feminist Broadsides, designed and printed by artists Jessica Spring and Chandler O’Leary. This broadside series, which has been underway since 2008, celebrates an array of dead feminists including Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Eleanor Roosevelt, Annie Oakley and Shirley Chisholm. The designs are letterpress-printed from hand-drawn lettering and illustrations. For a sneak peek visit: http://www.deadfeminists.com/broadsides/.

Adult drop-in coloring party, coloring club

Saturday, Sept. 28, 1-2:30 p.m.

Color your way to calm at our drop-in coloring club for adults. Coloring sheets, art supplies and tea will be provided.