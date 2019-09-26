Redhawks blank South Burlington, boys soccer team remains undefeated

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

Before the start of the Sept. 21 Division I boys soccer game, CVU and South Burlington were the last two undefeated teams standing.

After the game, the Redhawks stood alone.

CVU beat the Wolves 4-1 on goals from four different players and moved to 7-0 on the season.

Jami Lashua opened the scoring for CVU, cleaning up the mess after a misfired penalty kick. The penalty shot hit the post and bounced around before coming to Lashua, who fired it home for a 1-0 lead.

South Burlington answered with an offensive push that resulted in the tying goal. The Wolves scored on a free kick, with Samy Slamani netting the cross from Cody Bellinghri for a 1-1 score

But CVU found an answer to the Wolves push and took the lead for good with just under eight minutes to play in the first half.

The Redhawks took a 2-1 lead off the foot of Cullen Swett, who knocked in a beautiful cross from Erik Stolen.

CVU added to their lead in the second half with 27 minutes to play. Sam Johnson cleaned up his own rebound to give the Redhawks a 3-1 lead.

Four minutes later, CVU added another goal with Holden Batchelder finishing off a pretty passing play from Ben Sampson for a 4-1 deficit.

And that was all CVU needed to set themselves firmly atop the standings in D-I as they look to defend their state title.

The Redhawks took their unbeaten record on the road to Burlington High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Seahorses.