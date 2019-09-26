Wastewater upgrade plan frustrates selectboard

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Flushing money down the toilet is frustrating, and in a sense, that is what the Hinesburg Selectboard is worried that the state is forcing the town to do.

The selectboard was pleased to have four of the town’s state representatives at their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 18, to hear their frustrations. The town’s new wastewater permit requires the town to spend $11.7 on a new wastewater system, and the board feels it won’t have much impact on cleaning up the water in Lake Champlain.

The selectboard had expressed dismay at their Aug. 15 meeting when none of the town’s representatives attended the meeting to hear a presentation by the town’s wastewater consultant on the costly wastewater system upgrade Hinesburg is facing.

Reached by The Citizen after that meeting, all the state representatives Selectboard Chair Phil Pouech said he’d invited said they were unaware of the invitation.

At this Wednesday’s meeting, Pouech admitted that there was a problem with his email and that his emails to “representatives and senators apparently get bounced.”

At the Sept. 18 meeting, state Rep. Mike Yantachka (D-Charlotte) and Rep. Bill Lippert (D- Hinesburg), and Chittenden County Senators Michael Sirotkin and Ginny Lyons watched the presentation from the August meeting. Pouech told the legislators that wastewater consultant Wayne Elliott of Aldrich & Elliot predicts meeting the state’s stricter permitting limits means that the town will need to build a new $11.7 million wastewater system.

Reductions in phosphorus and limits on ammonia

The new permit requires a 75-percent reduction in phosphorus in the town’s wastewater and a limit of 3.5 parts per million in ammonia.

Hinesburg Water Works Superintendent Erik Bailey said the current system could have been renovated to meet either of the new permit’s limit for phosphorus or for ammonia and would cost less than building a new wastewater system. But to meet both restrictions, Bailey said renovating the current wastewater plant will cost more than building a new system.

Pouech said he felt the state had been slow in updating Hinesburg’s wastewater permit. The state seemed unsure of what the permit would be and of what the EPA wanted and was also involved with a lawsuit from the Conservation Law Foundation about water quality.

“All of those things, I think, slowed the process for us to get our permit,” said Pouech. “It was a little behind schedule.”

“Nine years,” interjected Bailey.

“If you look at what the sewer costs are around the area, I think we’re second highest, which is understandable because there are so few on the system,” Pouech said. “It’s around $500 a year to be hooked onto the system and this will double that.”

There are fewer than 640 users of the Hinesburg sewer system.

Pouech told the state representatives Hinesburg will have to pass a bond for the entire $11.7 million before it can qualify for state funds to help defray the cost of the new wastewater system.

“So, the range, in the best of all the best of all worlds is $6.7 to $9.6 million that the rate payers would have to pay?” said Sirotkin.

Pouech said replied that’s if Hinesburg qualifies for the state and federal funds they hope to get, but the town can’t qualify until it has passed a bond for the full $11.7 million.

How much for how little?

“Just to put it all on the table: We’re all for having clean water but we’re wondering if spending $11 million on such a very small piece of that is really going to have an impact on lake quality,” Pouech said.

The percentage of phosphorus that flows in Lake Champlain from all Vermont wastewater systems that discharge into the lake is 3 percent, so the percentage that Hinesburg contributes is very small, said Pouech.

“That’s a worse-case scenario,” Bailey added.

Hinesburg is probably the only town in Vermont that is in this situation because other towns didn’t build lagoon wastewater treatment systems, Pouech said.

“In all of the legislation that we’ve drafted on this, I’m pretty sure we’ve talked about critical-source areas and that’s not the critical-source area that we’re looking at,” said Lyons. “Why are we going after the high-hanging fruit when we should be looking at the low-hanging fruit first? We’re going to have to figure this out. It just seems silly to have so few homes responsible for so much. “

The selectboard and the representatives discussed how difficult it may be to pass the bond for the wastewater renovation. Lyons asked if the bond fails if that would block the village center from growing.

Pouech said it won’t affect the growth of the village.

“Something that’s becoming my mantra as we try to sell this thing: ‘We don’t have to grow one more discharger in the village, in this enterprise zone; we could stop right where we are – and we still have to do this.’”

“I’ve got a $300,000 house,” selectboard member Jeff French said. “I’m going to be paying over $10,000 a year in taxes. So how many people are going to want to move to Hinesburg? And that’s going to decrease the value of my home. It’s going to decrease the value of businesses that want to come here. It’s going to be a big impact on this little town.”

He said that everyone wants to clean the lake, but that this expensive upgrade to the wastewater system will have minimal impact on that.

“It’s time to think of moving because it’s crazy,” French said.

“No, don’t move,” Lyons replied. “We’ve got to solve this.”