CVU girls win Black Bear Invitational: Football team edges Rice; girls soccer and field hockey squads post wins

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

CROSS COUNTRY

Alicia Veronneau’s first place effort at the Black Bear Invitational at Northwood, N.H., helped the Champlain Valley Un-ion girls team to the top spot on Saturday.

Veronneau finished in 19:19 to beat the field at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy. Alice Larson finished in fourth place for the Redhawks (19:47). Jasmine Nails (eighth place) and Finnegan Mittelstadt (ninth place) wrapped up the CVU runners in the top 10.

The CVU boys team came in seventh overall. Matthew Servin was the top finisher for CVU in 31st place, while Caleb Nye (42nd) and Parker Soares (46th) also finished in the top 50.

FOOTBALL

CVU 21, Rice 14: CVU earned a narrow victory over Rice on Saturday, scoring two unanswered touchdowns to grab the come-from-behind win over the Green Knights.

CVU quarterback Max Destito hooked up with Ryan Anderson on two passing touchdowns, with Anderson making TD catches of 19 and 23 yards. Destito also ran in the Redhawks third touchdown.

Zack Roy had two touchdown passes for Rice.

The Redhawks move to 2-3 with the win.

FIELD HOCKEY

CVU 2, Colchester 1: CVU scored twice in the second half to earn a comeback win over Colchester on Friday, Sept. 27.

Mackenzie Marcus scored the tying goal for the Redhawks and Hailey Chase gave CVU the lead with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

Sophia Stevens made one save to earn the win for the Redhawks, who move to 6-3 with the win.

The Redhawks also beat Burlington 6-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with Sydney Peet netting a hat trick to pace the of-fense.

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 10, St. Johnsbury 0: The Redhawks remained undefeated with a victory over St. Johnsbury on Saturday.

With the win, the Redhawks move to 8-0.

CVU took on Mount Mansfield on Tuesday after press time.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mount Mansfield 3, CVU 2: Mount Mansfield won the decisive fifth set 15-12 to earn a win over CVU on Friday, Sept. 27.

The Cougars won the first set 27-25, CVU responded with a 25-19 win in the second to tie the match.

MMU won the third set 25-21 and the Redhawks earned a 25-13 win in the fourth set to force the final matchup.

BOYS GOLF

CVU came in second place in the NVAC Metro Championship on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Williston Country Club.

Rice finished first with a team score of 161. The Redhawks were a close second with 164 points and South Burlington came in third with a 174 points.

CVU competed in the Division I state qualifying tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at Stowe Country Club. Results were unavailable at press time.

CVU Weekly Sports Schedule: Oct. 3 – 9

THURSDAY, Oct. 3

Girls Golf – at Alburg Country Club, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

No games scheduled

SATURDAY, Oct. 5

Cross Country – at Thetford Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys Volleyball – vs. Essex, 3 p.m.

Football – vs. Middlebury, 3 p.m.

Field Hockey – vs. Essex, 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer – vs. Colchester, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball – vs. Lyndon, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer – at Essex, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, Oct. 7

Girls Golf – Division 1 State Championship at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club, 9 a.m.

Field hockey – vs. Rice, 3:45 p.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 8

Cross Country – at BFA-Fairfax Relays, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball – at Essex, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9

No games scheduled