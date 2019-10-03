Rebekah Cory weds Precious Jagun

Rebekah E. Cory of Hinesburg, daughter of Ms. Jacqueline M. Cory of Queensbury, N.Y. and Mr. Rodman W. Cory of Hinesburg, and Precious T. Jagun of Burlington, son of Mrs. Helen Jagun and the late Mr. Saturday Jagun of Sapele, Nigeria, were married Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The ceremony was held at Charlotte Town Beach.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father, while her stepfather, Michael LaPointe, assisted in the opening of the ceremony.

The bride’s father, Rodman W. Cory, was the officiant.

Bridemaids were Claire Howell of Dallas, Texas; Elly Colwell of Wilmington, N.C.; and Kiki Byunn of New York City.

Groomsmen were Wowei Enaighan and Woyengikuro Yaboh, both of Burlington, and Abiola Ajaka of Manchester, N.H.

Ring bearers were Kaitlyn Ajaka and son Tayo of Manchester, N.H.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Vermont and is employed at the Hilton Garden in Burlington as operations supervisor.

The groom is a research assistant in the Aerospace Lab at University of Vermont where the couple met as students. He is currently completing a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. The couple resides in Burlington.