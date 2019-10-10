Bauman Swain performs with the Vermont Youth Orchestra

Rowan Bauman Swain of Charlotte will perform with the Vermont Youth Orchestra under the direction of Edward Cumming as the orchestra launches its 56th season Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts. The 18-year-old violist will be the first featured soloist of the season performing Rapsodie from Ernst Bloch’s Suite Hébraïque.

Bauman Swain is a student of Carol Rodland and a senior at Champlain Valley Union High School. She made her concerto debut with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in 2015, and has been a student at the Juilliard School, Pre-College Division since 2013.

Bauman Swain began studying violin at age 4 with Kathy Post and viola at 11 with Stefanie Taylor. She has attended the Perlman Music Program Summer Music School since 2016, as well as participating in residencies in Sarasota, Fla. and Tel Aviv, Israel. There, Bauman Swain was taught by faculty including Maestro Perlman and members of the Cavani and Juilliard string quartets. In addition to participating in the @Menlo Young Performer’s Program in 2015, she is a member of the Felix Quartet and has performed in various venues throughout New York City. Bauman Swain was a semifinalist in the 2018 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition.

The Vermont Youth Orchestra Oct. 13 concert features Edvard Grieg’s famous incidental music, Peer Gynt Suite No. 2, Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky’s tone poem Marche Slave and Overture for Orchestra by Polish female composer, Grażyna Bacewicz.

For more information about the concert and the orchestra, visit www.vyo.org.