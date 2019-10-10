‘The Biggest Little Farm’ film screening

Transition Town Charlotte presents a viewing of “The Biggest Little Farm,” at the Charlotte Senior Center, Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.

A couple is followed through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Over the years, the desolate farm they purchase begins to thrive and is transformed. Popcorn and cider provided. A $5 donation is appreciated.

Transition Town Charlotte is part of a worldwide movement of communities coming together to reimagine and rebuild our world. We’ve been offering reskilling and learning workshops, educational film screenings, collecting electronic waste on Green Up Day, hosting repair cafes, caring for a vegetable garden on the town land which benefits the food shelf, and offering opportunities for Charlotters to come together for learning and fun for about 10 years.

“The Biggest Little Farm” has been shown at film festivals and movie theaters across the country to high acclaim since its release date in May 2019. The film chronicles the 8-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature. It’s heartwarming, informative, and funny. The film runs for 90 minutes and there will be time to share our thoughts at the end.

Questions may be addressed to Ruah Swennerfelt at ruahswennerfelt@gmail.comor 802-922-2259.