COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Steps to End Domestic Violence

Annual Candlelight Vigil

Oct. 24: An opportunity for those whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence to come together to feel powerful and united. March up Church Street and end at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, where a panel discussion and speak out will take place. The public is invited to this free event – though media will not be invited inside the UU, to protect the privacy of speakers. stepsVT.org

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange Hall

Potluck Supper & Music

Oct. 12: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Potluck supper and live music with Mary Provencher. Eat a fabulous meal, visit with friends and listen to some great music. Bring a dish to share or pay $5.

Charlotte Grange #398

Tractor Parade

Oct. 13: 11 a.m. Annual East Charlotte Tractor Parade. Activities on the Green, open air market, food and craft vendors, music, barnyard animals, free pony rides and children’s games. Rain or shine. 1 p.m. Parade. Spear’s Corner Store, Hinesburg-Charlotte Road. 802-355-4246.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Northern Vermont

The PINK Ride

Oct. 12: 9 a.m. Green Mountain Harley-Davidson hosts. Registration and information at dealership. 10 a.m. Start; return at noon. Free, donations welcome. 157 Pearl St. 878-4778. greenmtnharley.com.

Essex High School Class of ‘79

40th Reunion

• Oct. 18: 7 p.m. Informal gathering. On Tap Bar & Grill

• Oct. 19: 6 p.m. Buffet, dancing. VFW (former Tower Restaurant), Essex Junction. $40 per person; check payable to Lakshmi Joshi Boyle, 85 Beech St., Essex Junction, VT 05452, or send electronic payment through Zelle or Venmo. lakshmi.boyle@gmail.com.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Firemen’s Association

Fall Craft Fair

Oct.12: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local crafters plus vendors (Lula Roe, Thirty-One, Paparizza, SidePony Boutique, and more). Food concession by members of the Hinesburg Fire Department. Benefits the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association.

MIDDLEBURY

Milk and Honey Quilters’ Guild

Quilting in the Land of Milk and Honey

• Oct. 12: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Oct. 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors, raffle quilt, consignments, refreshments, basket raffles. Ornaments benefit Habitat for Humanity/Addison County. Sandra Palmer, American Quilter’s Society certified appraiser; appraisals for insurance replacement or fair market value ($50 per quilt), by appointment only: milkandhoneyquilt@yahoo.com. Middlebury Recreation Center, 154 Creek Road. Event information: Barbara Rathburn, 349-0082, scrappy2happy@yahoo.com

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Northern Vermont Walk

Oct. 13: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Check in. 11:30 a.m. Opening ceremony. Staggered starts: noon runners, 12:10 p.m. walkers. 12:15 p.m. one-mile walkers. 12th annual Walk. Veterans Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St. 872-6344, northernvtstrides@cancer.org

UVM and South Burlington High School Division 1

Men’s Lacrosse Games

“A Game For Healing”

Oct. 20: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fall season finale in pre-season tournament playing both Harvard University and Manhattan College. All teams will play each other on the turf. Free. Donations will be given to local mental health organizations. Event coordinated and supported by UVM Men’s Lacrosse Program and the South Burlington Post Office Boys Lacrosse Program, Mental Health Awareness Club and Athletic Leadership Council. 550 Dorset St. Gar Smith, gsmith@sbschools.net.

WILLISTON

Williston Federated Church

Chicken Pie Supper

Oct. 19: 5 and 6 p.m. Annual chicken pie supper menu includes chicken pie with biscuits, mashed potatoes, squash, coleslaw, pumpkin or apple pie and beverage served family style. Reservations are required. Limited take out available by reservation. Adults/$13, children 12 and under $6. For reservations, call Carol at 862-7400.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Queen City Contras

Contra Dance

Oct. 11: Beginners 7:45 p.m. 8 to 11 p.m. Lausanne Allen calling, music by Honey in the Hive. All welcome, dances taught, no partner necessary. Bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. $9 adults, under 12 free. North End Studios, 294 N. Winooski Ave. 877-3698, queencitycontras.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Yaa Samar!

Movement Matters Master Class

Oct. 23: 4:30 p.m. Instructors: Samar Haddad King and Zoe Rabinowitz. Through phrasework and improvisation, dancers are invited to inhabit their own bodies more fully and find new solutions for how to effectively communicate through performance. Open to the general public. All experience levels welcome. Free. Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theatre, 72 Porter Field Road.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Little Umbrella: Art Curation

Union Station Gallery

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct.: Photographer Stephen Mease of Williston; special events in Vermont.

1 Main St. Sarah Drexler, 802-391-4083, s.drex.vt@gmail.com

The Gallery at Main Street Landing

Kara Torres, “Myopia;” Ben Balcom, film: “The Sequence of Years. mainstreetlanding.com; 391-4083, 60 Lake St.

Burlington City Arts

October Happenings

• Oct. 13: 7:30 p.m. “hope presents: Pear with Zenizan and Nodrums. Lorraine B. Good Room.

• Oct. 18: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Age 6 to 12 DIY Halloween Costume Making. BCA Studios, 405 Pine St.

802-865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org

HUNTINGTON

Birds of Vermont Museum

Pollinate This!

To Oct. 31: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. “Art inspiring seeds of conservation.” Work from 34 artists and photographers asks and sometimes answers, “How can art explore, examine, and express pollination – metaphorically and otherwise?” 900 Sherman Hollow Road.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

“Flirting with Light”

Through Oct. 13: Vermont landscape artists Mylissa Kowalski Davis and Fiona Cooper Fenwick. 22 Barber Farm Road. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com.

Friday, Oct.11, 6 p.m., Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington

Vermont for Wildlife presents a free film screening of “Breaking Their Silence: Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War.” The multiple-award-winning documentary features the dynamic women who risk their lives daily to protect Africa’s cherished wildlife from poachers. The event is designed to draw attention to Vermont’s proposed legislative bill S.29/H.99, which would ban the sale and import of wildlife parts of 14 animal species—elephants, rhinoceros, giraffes, tigers, lions, leopards, cheetahs, pangolins, marine turtles, sharks, hippos, jaguars, whales and rays. Successful passage of S.29/H.99 would include the outlawing of intrastate trade of elephant ivory, which, according to Vermont For Wildlife, remains legal in Vermont today. Following the film, there will be a panel discussion with the film’s director, Kerry David, legislative champions of S.29/H.99 and local wildlife conservation experts who work globally on the ivory trade issue and the broader issue of the trafficking of wildlife parts. For more information, visit vermontforwildlife.org.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

“Against the Darkness: The American Abenaki Experience”

Oct. 14: 6 p.m. Film presents a history of the Abenaki community in Vermont, spanning the years 1790-2005, based on the Missisquoi community in northwest Vermont. Uses material culture, maps, archival photographs and Abenaki actors. Donation appreciated.1 Ethan Allen Homestead. 865-4556, info@ethanallenhomestead.org; ethanallenhomestead.org.

Vermont International Film Festival

“The Made Here Showcase”

• Oct. 16 to 18: Films from Northeastern U.S. and Canada.

• Oct. 18: 7 p.m. Awards announcement.

Main St. Landing Film House, 60 Lake St. 3rd floor. 802-260-2600. vtiff.org.

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.

FERRISBURGH

Lewis Creek Association

“Lake Effect”

Oct. 17: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Locally produced documentary; discussion follows. Glynda McKinnon and Kate Kelly, Lewis Creek Association. Explores research from Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Dr. Elijah Stommel into possible connection between blue-green algae blooms and neurodegenerative disease ALS. Refreshments. Free. Town Offices & Community Center, 3279 Route 7. Kate Kelly, 488-5203, lewiscreekorg@gmail.com

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Hirschfield International Film Series

• Oct. 12: 3 and 8 p.m. “Parasite” – Korean with English subtitles. 2019 comedy/drama by director Bong Joon-Ho, 2h 12min. All unemployed, Ki-taek’s family takes peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unexpected incident. Free.

Dana Auditorium. 802-443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts

• Oct. 26: 3 and 8 p.m. “Clemency” – USA, 2019. Written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Starring Alfre Woodard. Bernadine is a stoic prison warden, but two back-to-back executions put a strain on her marriage, career and convictions.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Flynn Free Family Saturdays

Oct. 12: 10 to 11 a.m. Vermont Abenaki Artist Association: Chief Don Stevens and the Nulhegan Drum. Main Lobby of the MainStage. Free; pre-registration suggested. 802-86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

University of Vermont

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café

“When Will I Know the Results?”

• Oct. 16: Registration deadline: oct2019cafe.eventbrite.com

• Oct. 19: Biomedical Science Café.

“Infectious Diseases: How Do We Combat Them?”

• Nov. 6: Registration deadline: nov2019cafe.eventbrite.com.

• Nov. 9: Infectious Diseases Café.

5 to 7 p.m. Grade 7 to 12. Free; pre-registration required. Free pizza and beverages. Led by Katrina Moreau, clinical assistant professor, and Koela Ray, senior lecturer, UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical and Health Sciences.

Disability-related accommodation: Lauren Traister, 866-260-5603, Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center, UVM campus.

uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements.

Burlington City Arts Center

• Oct. 24: 6 to 8 p.m. Young Writers Project: Voices for Change. With Narges Anzali, Becca Orten, Lizzy Fox, poet. Free, free pizza. BCA Gallery.

• Oct. 26: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family Art Saturday. Drop-in art activities.

and open to the public. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

CHARLOTTE

Kids Nature Connection

Oct. 12: 9 a.m. to noon. Age 5 to 10. Outdoor activities. Younger siblings with parents welcome to participate. Bring snack, water bottle, whittling knife, nature journal. Park near the yurt at Champlain Valley Cohousing, 27 Common Way. Space limited: RSVP juliamariescott@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte-Shelburne

Cub Scout Pack 607

Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Mother Up! Burlington

Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. motherupbtv@350vt.org.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer

Support Group

Every second Tuesday of month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org.

St. Paul’s Cathedral,

2 Cherry St.

NAMI Family Support Group

2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. Howard Center, corner of Pine St. and Flynn Ave.

COLCHESTER

AMVETS Vermont Post 1

Second Monday: 6:30 p.m.. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Champlain Valley

Quilt Guild of Vermont

Open to new and accomplished quilters; bring a friend. First Tuesday of month, except July. Workshop on Wednesday. Guests $10; annual membership $35. Holy Family Parish Hall, 30 Lincoln St. cvqgvt.org.

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Interfaith Power

and Light Annual Conference

Oct. 26: Keynote speakers: The Rev. Dr. Jim Antal, denominational leader and climate activist; Prof. Molly Anderson, Food Studies, Middlebury College. Workshops (water quality, climate change legislation and action). Middlebury Congregational Church. Registration: vtipl.org.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver

Support Group

Fourth Tuesday of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss of Williston

Third Thursday of the month: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

New support group; work through grief in safe, respectful environment. Joanna, 777-5244, joanna.colevt@gmail.com;

Maria, 879-9576, mariagrindle@msn.com (leave message; will set up mutually acceptable time to talk).

NAMI Family Support Group

1st & 3rd Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. NAMI Vermont, Kidder Newhouse Building (South Entrance), 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

• Oct. 26 and 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mad Science & Marvelous Metals Weekend. Hands-on activities.

• Through Jan. 5, 2020: Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab. Interactive explorations.

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. Science & Stories. College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Ancestral Harvest Celebration

Oct. 12: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included with admission. Celebrate the harvest on the Intervale. Tour the Ethan Allen House where our crafters and reenactors will share skills and trades needed to thrive on an 18th century homestead. Visit Neg8ni Aln8baakik, the new recreated village where the Aln8baiwis will share Abenaki harvest traditions that have endured in Vermont for tens of thousands of years. Open daily to Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last tour, 3 p.m. $10, $6 students age 5 to 17; under 5 free. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead.

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

• Oct. 10: noon. Nancy Welch, UVM Professor of English, “The Comic Corrective: What Humor Does in Social Movement Art and Spectacle.”

• Oct. 16: 6 p.m. Jen Berger, “History of Activist Art in Vermont.”

• To Dec. 13: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul: Selections from the Light Work Collection.”

• To Dec. 13: “Resist! Insist! Persist!”

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free.

61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

CHARLOTTE

The Clemmons Family Farm

African-American and African Diaspora arts and culture community-building and creative placemaking programs. 2190 Greenbush Road. Information: 765-560-5445; clemmonsfamilyfarm.org

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. $10 adults, $5 children. 90-acre historic site. 4334 Route 7. 877-3406, info@rokeby.org, rokeby.org.

MIDDLEBURY

The Henry Sheldon Museum

To Jan. 11: 5 to 7 p.m. “Conjuring the Dead: Spirit Art in the Age of Radical Reform” – Ephemera, pamphlets, and objects providing context to the rise of Modern Spiritualism; spirit photographs and original drawings acquired by Solomon Wright Jewett (1808-94). Museum: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (to Oct. 13) noon to 5 p.m.

Research Center: Thursday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Museum: $5 adults; $3 age 6 to18); $4.50 seniors; $12 family; $5 Research Center. 388-2117,

henrysheldonmuseum.org.

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Overbrook Gallery

To Dec. 8: MuseumLab, “teaching laboratory” displays art supporting courses in religion, neuroscience, gender studies, political science, environmental studies, art history, biochemistry, and more. Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.; closed Monday and collage holidays.

museum.middlebury.edu/visit

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Oct. 12: 2 to 3 p.m. Join curator Kory Rogers for a lively exploration of Joel Barber’s work and his passionate commitment to the collecting, preservation and exhibition of waterfowl decoys as a vibrant, distinctive, and modern art form. Free with museum admission. Pre-registration is not required but appreciated at conversation-with-thecurator-barber.eventbrite.com.

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

• Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Haunted Happenings.

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org. 6000 Shelburne Road.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

• Oct. 15: Noon. Kevin Lawrence.

• Oct. 20: 3 p.m. Capital City Concerts: all Bach program.

• Nov. 12: Noon. Champlain Consort; Renaissance and Elizabethan music on period instruments.

• Dec. 8: 3 p.m. Vermont Choral Union.

• Dec. 10: 12:15 p.m. David Nieweem, UVM’s Catamount Singers.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided.

2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Monthly Acoustic Open Mc

• Oct. 15: 6:30-8 p.m. A perfect evening to come and perform before a live, very receptive and appreciative audience and perfect your skills as a musician or just test the waters around performing in a public venue. Sign up in advance, email Mike Walker at mjwalker@gmavt.net.

• Oct. 27: 4 p.m. Daddy Long Legs performs. Catchy folk songs, Celtic and “old-timey” melodies, and early minstrel and jazz pieces. Fiddle, viola, banjo, gourd banjo, piano, guitar, percussion and vocals. Suggested donation $10/person.

Visit Charlotte Grange on Facebook. 2858 Spear St.

JERICHO

Deborah Rawson Memorial Library

• Nov. 3: Scott Alarik from Boston; musician, journalist (Boston Globe), author, radio program producer; performer on A Prairie Home Companion.

• Nov. 24: Friends of the Library hosts the Linus NYC Trio: Grammy winner Linus Wyrsch, Gizem Gokoglu, Dallas Vietty.

2 p.m. 8 River Road. 899-4962.

VERGENNES

Vergennes Opera House

• Oct. 24: 7 p.m. U.S. Air Force American Clarinet Quartet, Heritage of America Band.

• Feb. 8, 2020: 6:30 p.m. doors open, cash bar. 7:30 p.m. LC Jazz Winter Thaw Free Community Concert. Benefits LC Jazz Scholarship. Music and dancing.

City Hall (second floor), Main Street. Free but space limited; tickets: 877-6737, info@vergennesoperahouse.org, vergennesoperahouse.org.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact hike leader for meetup time and location.

gmcburlington.org.

• Oct. 12: Eagle Mountain – The highest point on Lake Champlain in Vermont. Easy foliage hike to this little known gem. Kid friendly. 2.5-3 miles. Group limit 8. Group leader: Dana Baron, dk.baron@comcast.net or 373-8613

• Oct. 13: Ravens Ridge – A rocky forest refuge for a variety of wildlife. An easy ramble, 2 miles, with a few short steep rocky parts. Birding enthusiasts bring binoculars. Bring picnic lunch. Group leader: Ted Albers, ted@ted-albers.net.

ADDISON

VT Fish & Wildlife

Owl & Songbird Banding

• Oct. 11 and 18: 8 to 11 p.m. Evening Owl Banding. Snake Mountain (1.2 miles east of intersection of Routes 17 and 22A; look for signs).

• Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to noon. Songbird banding. Near Visitor Center.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitor Center open; displays, talks. vtfishandwildlife.com (“Watch Wildlife”). 966 VT-17. vtfishandwildlife.com/watch-wildlife/

dead-creek-wildlife-day

NORTH HERO

Vermont Fish and Wildlife

“Take a Time Out for Turtles”

Oct. 26: 10 to 11 a.m. (may continue to 4 p.m.) Volunteers welcome at annual spiny softshell turtle beach cleanup day. North Hero State Park. Group may move to another site by 11 a.m. Pull up vegetation to prepare nesting sites for next year. Dress in layers of warm clothes, bring work gloves, leaf rake, short-handled tools (trowels) and lunch. Families welcome. Participants can choose how long to assist. Eric Lazarus, lazarericus@gmail.com.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

• Oct. 11: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fall Harvest Campfire with Abenaki Chief Don Stevens

For ages 6 and up with an adult. Stories, artifacts, drumming, songs and culture of the Abenaki people. Member $5; Non-member $6

• Oct. 12: 7:30 to 10 a.m. Hawk Walk

Enjoy a leisurely walk looking for late migrating raptors and all the other hearty birds that winter on the farm. You’ll also meet some of OFES’s wild raptor ambassadors. Amateurs to experts all welcome. For ages 10 and up. $5/person

Register required at shelburnefarms.org.

Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Billings-Ira Allen Lecture Hall, 26 University Place, Burlington

The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Burlington branch in partnership with UVM’s Center for Cultural Pluralism presents “The Importance of Eleanor Roosevelt to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: Critical Reflections.” The free program features Dr. Blanche Wiesen Cook, historian and author of a three-volume, definitive biography of the former first lady and leading advocate of human rights. This year marks the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Eleanor Roosevelt’s work chairing the committee that drafted this historic document: a testament to the enduring universality of the values of equality, justice, peace, and human dignity. Program is supported in part by the Vermont Humanities Council, American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont and Amnesty International Champlain Valley among others. For more information on this free event, go to www.facebook.com/events/390457311870517.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Community Medical School

The Robert Larner, M.D., College of Medicine University of Vermont

6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 10: “Opioids, Cannabis, and Chronic Pain: What Doctors Do & Don’t Know;” James Wolf, M.D., Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology. Carpenter Auditorium, Given Building, 89 Beaumont Ave.

• Nov. 12: “How Knowledge, Belief, & Truth Impact Medical Practice,” Eike Blohm, M.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery. Sullivan Classroom, Medical Education Building (Room 200), UVM Larner College of Medicine, 89 Beaumont Ave.

• Dec. 10: “Stem Cell Therapies:

Hype & Hope,”

Daniel Weiss, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine. Sullivan Classroom, Medical Education Building (Room 200), UVM Larner College of Medicine,

89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu

Vermont Women’s Fund

Annual Benefit Celebration

Oct. 16: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jane Lindholm, emcee. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of The New York Times. UVM Davis Center.

vermontcf.org/Oct16

Voicing Art

Ekphrastic Poetry Reading Series

• Oct. 18: Submission deadline at poartryproject@gmail.com. All ages. Original poetry in direct response to Mercedes Bautista’s “Joy and Other Acts of Resistance” art exhibit at Flynndog Gallery, 208 Flynn Ave., Burlington, or other art of the writer’s choice.

• Oct. 19: 2 to 3 p.m. In-person and internationally livestreamed family-friendly reading.

poartry.org/voicing-art. Flynndog Gallery/Nomad Coffee South End Station.

“Time is Not a Factor in Your Life”

Oct. 27: 2 to 3 p.m. David Hohle, CSB, of Chicago, explores how to gain dominion over time by living in the timeless, stressless, spiritual now. Community Sailing Center, 505 Lake St. Free.802-864-4709, christianscienceburlington.org/events

The Marna and Stephen Wise Tulin

2019 Fall Community Education Series

Nov. 13: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “An Overview of Cannabidiol (CBD) — Magic Elixir or Not?” Panel presentation: Paul Jerard, PA-C, founder of the Vermont Cannabinoid Clinic; Dr. Clayton D. English, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP, BCGP, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Albany College of Pharmacy, Health Sciences. Moderated by Sandra Steingard, M.D. 1 Howard St. RSVP: facebook.com/events/2905997506082280; howardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/

Vermont Humanities Council

46th Annual Fall Conference

Nov. 15 and 16: “Searching for Home: Journeys, Quests and Migrations.

UVM, Dudley H. Davis Center. 262-2626, info@vermonthumanities.org, vermonthumanities.org.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Using AncestryDNA: Tools & Tips

Oct. 12: 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

Veterans Town Hall

Nov. 3: 1 p.m. McCarthy Arts Center, St. Michael’s College, 18 Campus Road. RSVP encouraged: vtvetstownhall.eventbrite.com Questions: kristen.eaton@gmail.com

ESSEX JUNCTION

Vermont Humanities Council

First Wednesdays

• Nov. 6: Carol Berry, “From Rembrandt to Van Gogh and Beyond.

• Dec. 4: Matt Garcia, “Food Across Borders.”

Jan. 8: Catherine A. Sanderson, “The Science of Happiness.”

• Feb. 5: Enrique Garcia, “Love and Rockets and Alternative Comics.”

• March 4: Matthew Evan Taylor, “The Poetics of Protest in Nina Simone’s ‘Mississippi Goddam!”

• April 8: Eva Garcelon-Hart, “Charity and Sylvia: A Same-Sex Couple in Early Vermont.”

• May 6: Mark Dery, “Edward Gorey’s Morbid Nonsense.”

Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St. 878-6955. vermonthumanities.org

MILTON

Milton Historical Society

A Real Monster Walks the Streets

Oct. 23: 7 p.m. Vermont Agency of Transportation Archaeologist Brennan Gauthier presents “A Real Monster Walks the Streets of Burlington: H.H. Holmes in Vermont,” which lays out the entire H. H. Holmes in Vermont story. Often called America’s first serial killer, Holmes was born in New Hampshire, and arrived in Burlington as a medical student, and would return later as a wanted con man, and killer. miltonvthistory.org. Milton Grange Hall, 135 River St.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Humanities Council

First Wednesdays

• Nov. 6: The Rev. Arnold Thomas, “Blurring the Line Between Sacred and Secular.”

• Dec. 4: Alison Bechdel, “Graphic Novels to Watch Out For.” Wilson Hall, Middlebury College.

• Jan. 8, 2020: Robert Wyatt, “The Sound of Music: Diamond Jubilee.”

• Feb. 5: UVM Prof. Luis Vivanco, “When the Bicycle Came to Vermont.”

• March 4: Whitney Kimball Coe, “Rural America is a Big Deal.”

• April 1: Melanie Gustafson, “Visualizing Votes for Women.

• May 6: David Macaulay, “Life in the Studio.”

7 p.m. Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St. 388-4095. vermonthumanities.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

Department of Financial Regulation

Free Investor Forum

Oct. 10: 5:30 p.m. Free dinner. 6 to 8 p.m. Program. FINRA CEO Robert Cook and Commissioner Michael Pieciak. Register: finra.org/investorforum/south-burlington or 202-728-8137.

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Fall Speaker Series

Oct. 11: 2 to 3 p.m. “How to be a Hero: Lessons from Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony” – Larry Hamberlin, Professor of Music, Middlebury College. In the church sanctuary.

Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to series). Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. eeevermont.org; Dorothy Lovering, 802-658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net.

Burlington Garden Club

“Art from Nature ABCs”

Oct. 22: 1 p.m. Author/artist Chris Gluck, talk and demonstration of her leaf collages. Faith United First Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. bgcvt.org

THEATER

ESSEX

Essex Community Players

“Inherit the Wind”

Oct. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25 and 26. By Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Essex Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road. Tickets: essexplayers.com

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

“The Secret Garden”

Show dates: Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Director Beth Curtis. Shelburne Town Center activity room, 5420 Shelburne Road. shelburneplayers.com

WAITSFIELD

Valley Players

“Oliver!”

To Oct. 18: 40th Anniversary Season. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Specially priced matinee Sunday, Oct. 6. General admission. Directed by Ruth Ann Pattee with music direction by Michael Halloran. 254 Main St. 583-1674. For tickets: valleyplayers.com