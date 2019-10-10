Charlotte Covered Bridge race results

The Charlotte Covered Bridge 5K/10K and Half Marathon took place Sept. 7 and drew racers from 28 states and four provinces of Canada. The Race Vermont annual event started at Beach Road in Shelburne and took runners by Charlotte Beach before entering the historic Holmes Creek Covered Bridge.

According Ute Talley, one of the race organizers, a total of 321 participants of the 404 pre-registered racers took part in the sold-out race.

Competing in the half marathon were Shelburne runners Marzouq Qubti, Adam Hammerschmidt and Eric Jones.

Sarah Wilde of Shelburne came in 10th in the 10K. Also participating in this race were Andrea Estey, Julia Parker and Emily Caldwell of Charlotte, along with Leslie Graefe, Sam Graefe and Laura McCray all hailing from Shelburne.

The 5K run was won by Tyler Weith of Charlotte, with Meaghin Kennedy of Charlotte placing fourth and Ava Rohrbaugh of Charlotte placing fifth. Also running in this race were Tyler Lewis, Jane Morgan and Sandy Steingard of Charlotte and Caitlin Junger and Katie O’Keefe of Shelburne.