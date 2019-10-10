Hinesburg Police Log

Sept. 28
1:50 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Pond Brook Road.

Sept. 30
8:45 a.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a locked vehicle on Ballards Corner Road.

Oct. 1
11:20 a.m. An officer responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Richmond Road. No injuries were reported.
6:40 p.m. An officer served a subpoena on behalf of another agency on Wile Street.

Oct. 2
8:21 a.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.
5:15 p.m. An abandoned bicycle was reported on New South Farm Road.
9:15 p.m. A lost dog was reported on Hayden Hill West. The dog was returned to its owner.
9:25 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Richmond Road. The operator was arrested for excessive speed.
9:55 p.m. An officer conducted a welfare check on Birchwood Drive.

Oct. 3
5:15 p.m. Property damage was reported on Place Road West.

Oct. 4
7:07 p.m. An officer responded to Shelburne Falls Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.
8:23 p.m. Officers responded to Hawk Lane for a citizen dispute.

Oct. 5
2 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the area of Bissonette Lane and Route 116.
4:42 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Lavigne Hill Road and Buck Hill West for the report of two lost juveniles.

