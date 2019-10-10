Let it burn

Shelburne firefighter Lee Krohn said that the departments spent the past month in flame/heat/smoke conditions with thermal imaging cameras, search and rescue, and other firefighting skills.

“It can be a rare opportunity, accepted gratefully, for training in more realistic conditions,” Krohn said.

Then on Saturday, Krohn said the building was prepped for more intensive live fire training, where multiple small crews were sent into to practice firefighting skills in more intense heat/flame/smoke conditions.

“It’s an immensely valuable training experience to go in when there is real fire approaching, to feel the heat, experience the extremely limited visibility where you can barely see your firefighting partner an arm’s length away … and to experience the extreme heat and flame conditions in a simulated but quite realistic basement fire,” he said. “You just don’t get to practice and experience that very often (a good thing in the real world) and in a more controlled environment than in a real structure fire.”