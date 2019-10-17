Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Church St., Burlington

Join Steps to End Domestic Violence for their Annual Candlelight Vigil. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A celebration of survivors, an opportunity to remember those lost and a chance to unite in strength and to-getherness. Gather outside Burlington’s City Hall on Church Street, then march, with candles lit, to the Unitarian Uni-versalist Society of Burlington for a panel discussion and speak out. The public is invited to this free event, though me-dia will not be invited inside the UU, to protect the privacy of speakers. For more information, visit stepsVT.org

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Stargazing Party

Lakeview Cemetery

Oct. 19: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (canceled in case of rain or cloudy skies). Dave Tabor of Stellafane, Springfield Telescope Makers; hand-crafted telescopes and Orion FunScope telescopes from Space Science Institute available. Moon pies and hot apple cider. Free, all ages. Bring blankets or folding chairs, telescopes if you have them. 455 North Ave. Hosted by fletcherfree.org.

CHARLOTTE

Mahana Magic Foundation

10th annual Monster Bash

Oct. 25: 7 p.m. Over 21 event. $65. First Monster Bash Pre-Party: $250 (cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, two tickets). Old Lantern Inn and Barn, 3260 Greenbush Road. mahanamagic.org; Monica Marshall, monica@mahanamagic.org; 540-0077.

HINESBURG

“Churchtoberfest”

• Oct. 20: Church welcomes Inseldudler German Band during 10 a.m. worship service and will enjoy fellowship time with bratwurst, pretzels and root beer immediately following.

• Oct. 26: 5 and 6:30 p.m. Chicken Pie Supper Fundraiser. Assigned seatings. Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, squash, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and homemade pies. Adults $12, children (5-12) $6, and children under 5 free. For reservations, call 482-3352. Take out available.

www.ucofh.org. 10570 Route 116.

SHELBURNE

Maxine Davis

Pierson Library

Oct. 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fused glass artist Maxine Davis presents a free demonstration of how fused glass is made.

5376 Shelburne Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of North-west Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St., Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com.

WILLISTON

Williston Federated Church

Chicken Pie Supper

Oct. 19: 5 and 6 p.m. Annual chicken pie supper menu includes chicken pie with biscuits, mashed potatoes, squash, coleslaw, pumpkin or apple pie and beverage served family style. Reservations are required. Limited take out available by reservation. Adults/$13, children 12 and under $6.

For reservations, call Carol at 862-7400.

DANCE

MIDDLEBURY

Yaa Samar!

Movement Matters Master Class

Oct. 23: 4:30 p.m. Instructors: Samar Haddad King and Zoe Rabinowitz. Through phrasework and improvisation, danc-ers are invited to inhabit their own bodies more fully and find new solutions for how to effectively communicate through performance. Open to the general public. All experience levels welcome. Free. Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theatre, 72 Porter Field Road.

WINOOSKI

Queen City Contras

Contra Dance

Oct. 18: Beginners 7:45 p.m. 8 to 11 p.m. Mad Robin Callers Collective and North End Studios co-sponsoring special dance; trying out possible new venue. Don Stratton, Mad Robin Callers Collective, calling. Larks and Ravens. Music by David Carpenter, Franklin Heyburn, Brian Perkins and April Werner. All welcome, dances taught, no partner necessary. Bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. By donation. O’Brien Community Center, 32 Malletts Bay Ave., 802-877-3698; queencitycontras.org

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

October Happenings

• Oct. 23: 6 p.m. doors, 6:30 p.m. Architecture + Design Film Series: “Kusama: Infinity.” Free. Contois Auditorium. Japa-nese artist Yayoi Kusama.

• Oct. 25: 5 to 7 p.m. Opening reception: Transcendent.

802-865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org

HUNTINGTON

Birds of Vermont Museum

Pollinate This!

To Oct. 31: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. “Art inspiring seeds of conservation.” Work from 34 artists and photographers asks and sometimes answers, “How can art explore, examine, and express pollination – metaphorically and otherwise?” 900 Sherman Hollow Road.

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

• Oct. 17 to Nov. 24: Tom Waters, “Forest, Field & Stream,” landscapes in oil; through Nov. 24.

• Oct. 20: 2 to 4 p.m. Artist reception. 3:30 p.m. Drawing; attendees eligible to win a painting.

22 Barber Farm Road. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 3:45 p.m., Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington

The Vermont International Film Festival and The Nature Conservancy Vermont chapter present “The River and the Wall,” a 2019 documentary directed by Ben Masters. The film follows five friends on an immersive journey through the wilds of the Texas borderlands as they travel from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes and ca-noes. Joining the filmmaker on the two and half month journey down 1,200 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border are Na-tional Geographic explorer Filipe DeAndrade, ornithologist Heather Mackey, river guide Austin Alvarado and conserva-tionist Jay Kleberg. As they set out to document the region and explore the potential impacts of a border wall on the natural environment, they come face to face with the human side of the immigration debate and enter uncharted emotional waters. Screening followed by Q&A with co-producer, Jay Kleberg, The Nature Conservancy State Di-rector Heather Furman and Policy Director Phil Huffman. Panel discussion followed by a reception in the main lobby at 6 p.m. Tickets $10/seniors $8/students $5. For tickets and more information, visit vtiff.org.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Vermont International Film Festival

“The Made Here Showcase”

• Oct. 17 and 18: Films from Northeastern U.S. and Canada.

• Oct. 18: 7 p.m. Awards announcement.

• Oct. 27: 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre sponsors the screening of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.” This German expressionist classic from 1920s will feature live piano and percussion accompaniment from Randal Pierce and Colin Henkel.

Main St. Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

3rd floor. 802-260-2600. vtiff.org.

FERRISBURGH

Lewis Creek Association

“Lake Effect”

Oct. 17: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Locally produced documentary; discussion follows. Glynda McKinnon and Kate Kelly, Lewis Creek Association. Explores research from Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Dr. Elijah Stommel into possible connection be-tween blue-green algae blooms and neurodegenerative disease ALS. Refreshments. Free. Town Offices & Com-munity Center, 3279 Route 7. Kate Kelly, 488-5203, lewiscreekorg@gmail.com

MIDDLEBURY

Marquis Theatre & Cafe

“The Art of Racing in the Rain”

Oct. 23: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Benefits Homeward Bound Humane Society. Based on 2008 novel by Garth Stein. Stars Amanda Seyfried and Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner (voice of Enzo). By donation at the door (100 percent ben-efits the shelter). 65 Main St. 388-4811, middleburymarquis.com

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

MNFF Selects: Biography Series

• Oct. 17: 7 p.m. Miles Davis: The Birth of the Cool.

• Nov. 15: 7 p.m. David Crosby: Remember My Name.

Selects Pass $105; individual tickets $15. middfilmfest.org, townhalltheater.org,

802-382-9222, or Town Hall Theater box office, Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

68 S. Pleasant St.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts Center

• Oct. 24: 6 to 8 p.m. Young Writers Project: Voices for Change. With Narges Anzali, Becca Orten, Lizzy Fox, poet. Free, free pizza. BCA Gallery.

• Oct. 26: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family Art Saturday. Drop-in art activities.

and open to the public. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte-Shelburne

Cub Scout Pack 607

Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Inter-faith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

COTS Annual Meeting

Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast

Oct. 25: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Keynote speaker is child and family homelessness advocate Barbara Duffield, executive director of The SchoolHouse Connection. RSVP at rsvp@cotsonline.org or 802-864-7402. First Congregational Church of Burling-ton, 38 S. Winooski Ave.

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Chess sets available. Shaw’s, Community Room,

570 Shelburne Road.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s ex-periences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral,

2 Cherry St.

NAMI Family Support Group

Second and fourth Tuesdays of the month: 7 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. Howard Center, corner

of Pine St. and Flynn Ave.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Interfaith Power

and Light Annual Conference

Oct. 26: Keynote speakers: The Rev. Dr. Jim Antal, denominational leader and climate activist; Prof. Molly Anderson, Food Studies, Middlebury College. Workshops (water quality, climate change legislation and action). Middlebury Con-gregational Church. Registration: vtipl.org.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

• Oct. 19: Workshop: Archives of Activism “At the Root” $20/$10 museum members and students.

• Oct. 23: 5:30 pm. “Playing the Artworks” with Daniel Bernard Roumain, composer, performer, educator and activist.

• Oct. 24: 6 p.m. Painted Word Poetry Series: Sandra Lim.

• Oct. 29: Aruna D’Souza, renowned art critic and art historian.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. $10 adults, $5 children. 90-acre historic site. 4334 Route 7. 877-3406, info@rokeby.org, rokeby.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• To Oct. 20: William Wegman: Outside In

• Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Haunted Happenings.

Pizzagalli Center, 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org.

6000 Shelburne Road.

MUSIC

Social Band

“Measure of the Stars”

Songs of Dreams and Visions

• Nov. 2: 7:30 p.m. – Richmond Free Library

• Nov. 3: 3 p.m. – Charlotte Congregational Church

• Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. – United Church of Hinesburg

• Nov. 10: 3 p.m. – College Street Congregational Church, Burlington

Burlington area’s lively band of singers presents a concert with song and poetry selections exploring dreams in a varie-ty of forms. Proceeds support Social Band, a nonprofit with a mission to present a cappella choral music to the public. $15 in advance, $18 day of concert. https://socialband-fall19.eventbrite.com. www.socialband.org

BURLINGTON

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

• Oct. 20: 3 p.m. Capital City Concerts: all Bach program.

• Nov. 12: Noon. Champlain Consort; Renaissance and Elizabethan music on period instruments.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided.

2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Oct. 27: 4 p.m. Daddy Long Legs performs. Catchy folk songs, Celtic and “old-timey” melodies, and early minstrel and jazz pieces. Fiddle, viola, banjo, gourd banjo, piano, guitar, percussion and vocals. Suggested donation $10/person. Visit Charlotte Grange on Facebook. 2858 Spear St.

MIDDLEBURY

Champlain Philharmonic

Fall Concert Series

Oct. 19: 7:30 p.m. Best-loved works by American composers. Matt’s Tune by Vermont composer Erik Nielsen of Brookfield, Senior Composition Mentor with Music-COMP (formerly Vermont MIDI Project). $15, $10 seniors 60-plus, $5 students; at door or champlainphilharmonic.org. Town Hall Theater, 68 S. Pleasant St. 802-382-9222. townhallthea-ter.org

VERGENNES

Vergennes Opera House

Oct. 24: 7 p.m. U.S. Air Force American Clarinet Quartet, Heritage of America Band.

Benefits LC Jazz Scholarship. Music and dancing. City Hall (second floor), Main Street. Free but space limited; tickets: 877-6737, info@vergennesoperahouse.org, vergennesoperahouse.org.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact hike leader for meetup time and location. gmcbur-lington.org.

• Oct. 19: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Bird Monitoring Walk. Meet at Colchester’s Delta Park to observe fall migration of shore birds and waterfowl. Easy walk. 1 mile. Juli Tyson, jstyson17@gmail.com.

ADDISON

VT Fish & Wildlife

Owl and Songbird Banding

• Oct. 18: 8 to 11 p.m. Evening Owl Banding. Snake Mountain (1.2 miles east of intersection of Routes 17 and 22A; look for signs).

• Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to noon. Songbird banding. Near Visitor Center.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitor Center open; displays, talks. vtfishandwildlife.com (“Watch Wildlife”). 966 VT-17. vtfishandwild-life.com/watch-wildlife/dead-creek-wildlife-day

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

“The Bennington Storehouse”

Oct. 20: 2 p.m. The Battle of Bennington actually took place near Hoosic, N.Y. Bob Hoar, historian and docent at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Park, will speak about the storehouses that were the target of the British forces at the Battle of Bennington.

1 Ethan Allen Homestead. 865-4556, ethanallenhomestead.org.

Community Medical School

The Robert Larner, M.D., College of Medicine

University of Vermont

Nov. 12: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “How Knowledge, Belief, & Truth Impact Medical Practice,” Eike Blohm, M.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery. Sullivan Classroom, Medical Education Building (Room 200), UVM Larner College of Medicine, 89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu

Voicing Art

Ekphrastic Poetry Reading Series

• Oct. 18: Submission deadline at poartryproject@gmail.com. All ages. “Ekphrastic” means a vivid, verbal description of a work of art. Original poetry in direct response to Mercedes Bautista’s “Joy and Other Acts of Resistance” art exhibit at Flynndog Gallery, 208 Flynn Ave., Burlington, or other art of the writer’s choice.

• Oct. 19: 2 to 3 p.m. Voicing Art Poetry Reading. In-person and internationally livestreamed family-friendly reading. poartry.org/voicing-art. Flynndog Gallery/Nomad Coffee South End Station.

“Time is Not a Factor in Your Life”

Oct. 27: 2 to 3 p.m. David Hohle, CSB, of Chicago, explores how to gain dominion over time by living in the timeless, stressless, spiritual now. Community Sailing Center, 505 Lake St. Free.802-864-4709, christianscienceburling-ton.org/events

The Marna and Stephen Wise Tulin

2019 Fall Community Education Series

Nov. 13: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “An Overview of Cannabidiol (CBD) — Magic Elixir or Not?” Panel presentation: Paul Jerard, PA-C, founder of the Vermont Cannabinoid Clinic; Dr. Clayton D. English, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP, BCGP, Associate Profes-sor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Albany College of Pharmacy, Health Sciences. Moderated by Sandra Steingard, M.D. 1 Howard St. RSVP: facebook.com/events/2905997506082280; howardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/

Vermont Humanities Council

46th Annual Fall Conference

Nov. 15 and 16: “Searching for Home: Journeys, Quests and Migrations.

UVM, Dudley H. Davis Center. 262-2626, info@vermonthumanities.org, vermonthumanities.org.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

Author Emily Bernard

Oct. 23: 7:30 p.m. Author Emily Bernard reads from her memoir “Black is the Body: Stories from my Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine.” www.smcvt.edu. McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Road.

Veterans Town Hall

Nov. 3: 1 p.m. McCarthy Arts Center, Saint Michael’s College, 18 Campus Road. RSVP encouraged: vtvets-townhall.eventbrite.com Questions: kristen.eaton@gmail.com

MILTON

Milton Historical Society

A Real Monster Walks the Streets

Oct. 23: 7 p.m. Vermont Agency of Transportation Archaeologist Brennan Gauthier presents “A Real Monster Walks the Streets of Burlington: H.H. Holmes in Vermont,” which lays out the entire H. H. Holmes in Vermont story. Often called America’s first serial killer, Holmes was born in New Hampshire, and arrived in Burlington as a medical student, and would return later as a wanted con man, and killer. miltonvthistory.org. Milton Grange Hall, 135 River St.

MIDDLEBURY

The Henry Sheldon Museum

Joseph A. Citro

Oct. 17: 7 p.m. Citro, novelist and VPR commentator, presents “Spirited Vermont: Green Mountain Mediums, Mystics and Miracle Workers.” Via pictures and stories, meet some of the state’s most colorful practitioners while being trans-ported back to that magical time when the dead spoke, the deceased appeared, and the infinite seemed close enough to touch. Free with museum admission. Space limited. Advance reservations recommended by calling 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org. One Park St.

Mahaney Arts Center

• Oct. 18: 12:30 p.m. Pieter Broucke, Associate Curator of Ancient Art: “Provenance Matters in Ancient Art.”

• Oct. 24: 7 p.m. Architect Dana Tang, AIA, presents recent work for museums, galleries, universities, and other clients, including the Brant Art Foundation Building, Drexel University’s Korman Center, and the De Maria Pavilion. Free.

• Oct. 25: 7:30 p.m. Artemisia: Light and Shadow. Harpsichordist Gwen Toth ’77 and singer-actor Sarah Chalfy present the story of 17th-century painter and feminist heroine Artemisia Gentileschi in a production of music, theatre, and im-age, including songs by Baroque composer Barbara Strozzi. Free.

72 Porter Field Road. middlebury.edu/arts, 802-443-3168.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Fall Speaker Series

• Oct. 18: “Cuba: A New Cold War?” Armando Vilaseca, President, Cuban American Friendship Society.

• Oct. 25: “The Importance of Public Access TV to Democracy.” Lauren-Glenn Davitian, Executive Director, Center for Media and Democracy. 2 to 3 p.m. Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to se-ries). Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. eeevermont.org

VT French-Canadian Genealogical Society

Annual Fall Conference

Oct. 19: 8:30 to 4 p.m. Topics: Expression of French-Canadian Culture in Winooski, Howard Coffin on Vermont Women in the Civil War, French Honor of Merit, Exploring New England Town Records. Displays. Books for purchase. St. John Vianney Church (Parish Hall), 160 Hinesburg Road. 802-310-9285, vt-fcgs.org and vtgenlib.org.

Burlington Garden Club

“Art from Nature ABCs”

Oct. 22: 1 p.m. Author/artist Chris Gluck, talk and demonstration of her leaf collages. Faith United First Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. bgcvt.org

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Girls Nite Out Productions

“The Sleepover – A Comedy of Marriage”

Nov. 6 – 16: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and Nov. 16, 2 p.m. matinee. A ridiculously funny comedy by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. An overnight marriage retreat goes hilariously off the rails. Tickets at girlsniteoutvt.com and 802-393-GNOP. Main Street Landing, Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St.

ESSEX

Essex Community Players

“Inherit the Wind”

Oct. 18, 19, 20, 25 and 26. Fictional account based on the 1926 Scopes “Monkey” trial and Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. By Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Essex Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road. Tickets: essexplayers.com

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

“The Secret Garden”

Show dates: Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Director Beth Curtis. Sylvia Ashby adaptation of book by Frances Hodgson Bur-nett. $18 general, $15 seniors and students. 802-343-2602, Shelburne Town Center activity room, 5420 Shelburne Road. shelburneplayers.com