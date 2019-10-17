CVU boys cruise to win second-straight D-I golf title

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

QUECHEE – The Champlain Valley boys golf team packed plenty of drama into last year’s Division I state title.

This year, the Redhawks made it a little easier.

Four players shot in the 70s and CVU cruised to their second straight D-I golf title on Thursday at The Quechee Club.

“It’s a cool thing to go two in a row in anything,” said CVU coach Seth Emerson. “I am really happy for the guys.”

Nate Godbout led the way for the Redhawks, finishing with a 74. Evan Forrest came in just behind with a 76, Alex Leonard added a 76 and Kyle Rexford rounded out the top four scores with a 78.

“At that point, I was feeling pretty good,” Emerson said of watching his team come in with all 70s. “Kyle (Rexford) had locked down the four-spot all year but he had never come in under 80. To see him shoot at 78 was really, really cool.”

With four players shooting so low, CVU finished 10 points ahead of second-place Rice despite the Green Knights’ Michael Walsh (72) earning medalist honors.

“Rice gave us some really good matches, I knew that they were good,” Emerson said. “I was sort of hoping that player-for-player we were going to be a few strokes better.”

Godbout got things started for CVU, coming in with a 74 and setting the tone for the day.

“He was our anchor all year, we knew he was going to come in under 75 all year,” Emerson said of the senior. “Now, our guys have to win their matches. Our depth was in our 2 through 4 spot.”

With Forrest, Leonard and Rexford all coming in the 70s, the coach knew they had sealed up the title.

“I was more nervous than they were,” Emerson said. “They just saw a golf course that they could deconstruct.”

With the win, the Redhawks send out Godbout – a senior – in style.

“He’s such a great player, he’s going to play in college for sure,” Emerson said. “He earned every bit of it.”

With one fall state championship under the belts, the golfers now turn their attention to the rest of the CVU sports, who begin their title hunts next week.

“If we can be the first, start all the CVU teams off, that would be great,” Emerson said.