CVU theater program presents ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

The theatre program at Champlain Valley Union High School presents “The Drowsy Chaperone” Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. Described as a musical within a comedy, the production features a multi-media performance incorporating video projections as part of the show.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is a musical journey back to the roaring ‘20s, while keeping one foot firmly planted in the 21st century. As the show begins, the audience is invited into the apartment of a character known only as “the man in the chair,” who turns on his record player to share his favorite old musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone.” The story of the play within the musical unfolds inside the man’s apartment, which transforms into a ditsy old dowager’s estate for the destination wedding of a Broadway starlet to a young oil tycoon. The man in the chair, a theatre aficionado, shares his insights into the story as well as gossip and trivia tidbits about the famous actors who portray the characters.

Tickets are $8 for students and children, and $10 general admission. They are available online at Ticketsource.us/cvutheatre.