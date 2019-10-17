East Charlotte throws an agrarian celebration

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

From a tiny idea in a little village, a massive tractor parade grew.

One day in May of 2001, Carrie Spear got the idea when a farmer drove to Spear’s Corner Store on his tractor.

“He stopped to get lunch or something, and it just clicked,” Spear said. She asked the farmer, Joe Bean, what he thought about having a tractor parade in East Charlotte. He said, “Not with that tractor.”

But Bean had just said “no” to the tractor, not to the parade. So, Spear decided to … cultivate the idea and … plowed on.

“If he had used the word ‘no’ and said, ‘No, not with that tractor,’ I might not have done it,” Spear said.

But his wife June Bean was on board with the idea and she became one of Spear’s best friends, She is big help with the agrarian celebration and the woman Spear calls “the queen of the staging area.”

“She’s the reason the parade is so successful,” said Spear.

Parade grew by leaps and bounds

The staging area is at Dave Nichols Fodder Farm, east of the intersection of Hinesburg Road and Spear Street. Another big helper with the event is Heather Garvey, who organizes a luncheon at the staging area for all the farmers who drive in the parade.

At the staging area were Jillian Fisher (Miss Vermont) and Danielle Trottier (Miss Vermont Outstanding Teen).

Trottier is in her final year at Spalding High School in Barre, but she is joint enrolled at Norwich University. She plans to study psychology.

Although she’s dressed like a pageant winner, Fisher was in her element. She’s finishing her senior year at UVM in animal science. She plans to become a large animal veterinarian. But, she said, she hasn’t learned how to drive a tractor. Yet.

That first October in 2001 there were 20 tractors in the parade, Spear said.

On Saturday, Oct. 13, there were 145 tractors and 3,000-4,000 people there to watch, peruse the wares of more than 20 vendors and play games and see attractions for kids.

Spear and her husband had just bought the store she named Spear’s Corner Store the first year of the tractor parade. The late local historian Frank Thornton told her there has been a store at that location since 1797.

On Tuesday, a woman was in Spear’s who said that her family has been coming to the parade for 11 years, since her son was 1. This year he was 12 and drove the tractor.

“The tractor parade is like a national holiday in our family,” Spear recounted the woman saying.

The vendors are organized by Emily Adsit, who’s done this for a few years, a responsibility she volunteered for in order to develop her skills as an event planner.

One of those vendors was Alice Johnson, who had spent most of the previous week baking. And she and her “sister” Carol Sumner sat under an event tent ready to reap the rewards of all Alice’s baking.

“Alice did it all. I’m the banker,” said Sumner

This was Johnson’s third year selling her baked wares at the Charlotte Tractor Parade. With the proceeds, Johnson said she takes Sumner, her daughter and her actual sister, who has diabetes, to Akwesasne Casino.

Goats for fudge, caramel, soap and song

Jessica Addis of Bridport and her daughter Megan Paquette were selling goat soap, goat milk fudge and goat milk caramels for Addis’ Little Ditty Farm. She makes her goods with milk from goats she raises. She’s had as many as nine but she’s down to four.

She raises goats “because they’re awesome,” she said. “The goats started as backyard pets and then I decided they should pay for themselves.”

One of the popular attractions in the kids’ area is boxes of books. Spear said this was the brainchild of Debbie Christy some years ago. They collect children’s books all year long and the day of the parade they let kids take three or more.

Henry Gordon, 7, of Shelburne was going through books, looking for Dr. Seuss.

“Henry likes Dr. Seuss and books about making money,” said his mother. Sometimes, he reads the money books out loud in the car and she asks her daughter to be quiet so she can hear the money-making tips.

“This year we had 12 boxes of books,” said Spear. “After the parade we only had two. … It’s so cool to see the kids reading as they wait for the parade.”

Instead of sandboxes, the play area had corn boxes (just like sandboxes but filled with dried corn). Spear said after the parade there were two neighborhood girls playing in the corn until almost dark.

“Not a care in the world, just bathing in corn.”

On Monday after the parade, Spear said a group of students in the work program at Champlain Valley Union High School came out for two hours to help with the last bits of clean up. The five boys pulled up stakes, picked up any ribbons or signs “that were still floating around” and helped put it away.

“It was such a huge bonus to have a group come to work like that. They were worth their weight in gold,” she said.