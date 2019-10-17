News from Charlotte Library

Library expansion update

The library driveway is permanently closed. Patrons may access the library via the library porch door, either from the north entrance (sidewalk under construction) or across the Town Green.

The book drop box will be located in front of Town Hall. Please stop there to return all materials when library is closed for the day.

A pick-up table will be set up inside Town Hall. We are happy to put books and other items there for you to pick up. Just call to let us know what you are looking for and we will have it ready for you.

Please contact the library with any questions.

Town Plan vote

Wondering about the Town Plan? Stop by the library to check out the draft so you’re ready to vote on Nov. 5.

Coding Club is back

Thursdays at 4:15 p.m., beginning Nov. 7

Create your own video games! Design and program your own video games using code and computer science. Learn important gaming concepts while building racing games, mazes and other fun games. Some previous experience with Scratch is helpful, but not required. Fourth grade and up. Space is limited; sign up today.

Mystery Book Group: “Norwegian By Night”

Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

“Norwegian by Night” is the last adventure of a man still trying to come to terms with the tragedies of his life. Compelling and sophisticated, it is both a chase through the woods thriller and an emotionally haunting novel about aging and regret. Copies available at the circulation desk.

KidPower Everyday Safety Workshop

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.

In this workshop, children ages 6-10 learn Kidpower’s Everyday Safety skills, and parents are guided in practicing the skills together with their children. At home, families can continue to practice, and integrate the concepts into their everyday lives. These are social skills people of all ages use to build safe, positive experiences with other people everywhere they go. This workshop is funded in part by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Cooperative Agreement UG4LM012347 with the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester. Co-sponsored by the Charlotte Library and Carpenter-Carse Library.

Great Decisions: State of the State Department

Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

During the Trump administration, the usual ways of conducting diplomacy have been upended. Many positions in the State Department have never been filled, and meetings with foreign leaders such as Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin have been undertaken with little advance planning. What effect are these changes having now, and how will they affect ongoing relationships between the United States and its allies and adversaries?

Library book discussion: “The Feather Thief”

Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

A rollicking true-crime adventure and a captivating journey into an underground world of fanatical fly-tiers and plume peddlers. Copies available at the circulation desk.

Film showing: “One Town at a Time”

Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for a screening of this picture into Vermont, past and present. In 2006, during a summer between semesters at college, director Mike Leonard took on the challenge of visiting every town in the state by joining the 251 Club – a unique organization dedicated to exploring The Green Mountain State. After living outside Vermont for over a decade, Mike moved back home and has chosen to revisit the 251 Club – returning to some of the same places and re-interviewing some of the same people he met 12 years ago – to learn about how Vermont has changed, how it has stayed the same, and how a humble wayfarer’s club has shaped his identity forever. Co-sponsored with the Charlotte Grange, this program takes place at the Charlotte Grange, 2858 Spear Street, Charlotte.

For more information about these and all our library programs & activities, visit our website: www.charlottepubliclibrary.org.