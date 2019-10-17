Town Link Trail work delayed as selectboard weighs issues

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Monday, Oct. 14, was a rainy afternoon. The rain tapered off before the Charlotte Selectboard meeting, but that didn’t stop the weather from affecting plans for building the next section of the Town Link Trail.

Before the meeting at the Charlotte Town Hall, members of the selectboard went on a damp site visit to see what was planned for the section of the hiking and biking trail along State Park Road.

At the Sept. 23 selectboard meeting, the Charlotte Trails Committee presented a five-year plan for the completion of all the unfinished sections of the Town Link Trail, that will eventually run from Mt. Philo to the Town Beach. Included in that presentation were plans to build the half-mile section of the trail from the Melissa and Trevor Mack Memorial Trail along State Park Road to the Mt. Philo parking lot during October and November.

“The reason we are here is to come back and ask specifically for the selectboard to approve up to $30,000 from our trails reserve fund money to build this State Park Road section of the Town Link Trail,” said Trails Committee co-chair Laurie Thompson.

She said that there is $72,000 in the reserve fund, so it would easily cover the cost of the trail construction.

But at the Sept. 23 meeting and again at Monday’s meeting, selectboard members expressed misgivings about rushing into construction of the trail.

Thompson said that in their plans for the project, there is the budget for the materials, but Krasnow said that, because some of these expenses are more than $5,000, it “triggers” a bidding process which requires the town to issue an RFP (Request For Proposals).

“There are some hurdles I don’t feel comfortable skipping,” Krasnow said. “I don’t want to rush this and have a whole host of issues on the tail side of the project.”

Landowners concerns

Two landowners with property in the area – Josh Golek, who purchased the property at the northwestern corner of State Park Road and Mt. Philo Road in June, and Jonathan Couture of 240 Vineyard View Drive just west of Golek’s – spoke to the issue of trail construction.

“I’m not necessarily saying that I’m against the plan,” said Golek. “I’m just saying that I feel like I’d like a postponement, so I have an opportunity as a homeowner to review what’s going on, given that I haven’t been formally notified.”

The next Trails Committee meeting wasn’t scheduled until November, said Thompson, but she said they could schedule a meeting sooner with Golek.

“I’m curious given the grassroots nature of how this appropriation might be allocated: Does that open us landowners to any legal issues?” said Couture. “Given the litigious nature of life, where does the liability land?”

Couture was also concerned about the town’s liability since the Trails Committee plans to use volunteers.

Town Administrator Dean Bloch said that state statute holds that towns don’t have liability for volunteers who are working on maintenance. As far as construction is concerned, he said the town doesn’t use volunteers unless they’ve signed a waiver.

Selectboard chair Matt Krasnow said in the past when the town has had volunteer construction projects where there is heavy equipment such as dump trucks, they have hired a professional manager to oversee the job site and with that comes liability insurance.

“For our work in the park, I always thought there was a difference between committee members, who are already kind of part of the town, and people who come and volunteer on workdays,” said Jenny Cole, co-chair of the Charlotte Park Oversight Committee.

She said they use a sign in sheet as a waiver for the volunteers that they got from the Nature Conservancy.

Trail issue moved to next meeting

“Well, it looks like we have some things to look at, so things are legal as far as waivers,” said Krasnow. He moved the issue of the construction of the trail along State Park Road to the next selectboard meeting on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

Golek complained about being rushed to be ready for the selectboard meeting in two weeks, but Krasnow said he didn’t feel inclined to rush and would be surprised if they made a decision about the trail at the next meeting. He just feels it’s important to continue to study the project since there are issues such as liability.

Thompson and David Graber, who has recruited volunteers to help build the trail, advocated for starting construction this fall.

Many of the volunteers are people who work in construction and they earn much of their livelihood from work in the spring and summer, Thompson said. These professionals have volunteered their time for November when they are not as busy.

“It’s been put off for 12 years,” said Graber. “I think the selectboard should really appreciate the amount of money that’s being saved by using these volunteers.”

Graber argued for pushing forward and if there are trees or obstacles in the way to go around them. He said that there were parts of the trail where there were no landowner issues and that they could build those parts this November.

“I’m a little hesitant to jump into something headfirst without a lot of information that could have a significant liability for the town for the sole reason that we have a lot of volunteers scheduled on Nov. 2,” said selectboard member Fritz Tegatz. “If we can answer these questions in the next couple of weeks, that’s fine.”