Back to the pumpkin patch: Pumpkin Man to hang up gourd after Halloween 2019

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Although the Charlotte Central School will celebrate Halloween this year as it has for about 20 years, next year the Pumpkin Man will be squashed.

Or maybe more accurately, the Pumpkin Man has decided he (or she) has had enough annual experiences as a gourd head and has decided to retire after this year.

These plans have inspired not-so-social social media posts on Front Porch Forum and Facebook.

The identity of the Pumpkin Man is unknown, but co-principal Jennifer Roth said that the Pumpkin Man has decided that it had gone on long enough. And the school has decided not to continue with someone else portraying a seasonal vegetable run amuck.

“There are three primary reasons for this year’s Halloween Parade being the final parade and visit from Pumpkin Man at CCS – school safety, equity for students and the purpose of an educational setting,” the school newsletter said.

With the Pumpkin Man deciding to end his run, members of the Charlotte Central School have been looking at a number of other options to celebrate the holiday without too many boos.

“The celebration started as magical and mythical, but now what we’ve found is that newer families and students don’t necessarily find it that way,” said Roth.

So, they are considering options that are more inclusive and more in line with an education setting. Among the ideas they brainstormed for the future of Halloween at Charlotte Central School are:

• activities for older and younger students to participate in

• farm-to-school potluck (could students learn to cook a locally harvested item?)

• artist in residence or a focus on essential arts and capturing the beauty Vermont has to offer

• service learning to connect with the community. In the past they have had students help the Senior Center with fall cleanup. At this time of year, the Charlotte Central School garden needs to be cleaned up and “tucked-in” for the winter.

The school newsletter said this year “we will bid a fond farewell and heartfelt thanks to Pumpkin Man.”

“In the current climate of school safety, we are faced with the necessity of keeping tight boundaries on our campus and ensuring a sense of safety for our students,” Roth said in an email. “The open-campus parade does not allow us to monitor adults coming and going – it is difficult to determine who is present when some adults show up in masks, enter to view the parade via different avenues and do not sign in to the school as visitors. A growing number of students are very anxious of many aspects of this – costumes in general, an unknown person/character emerging from the woods and parading through a sea of often disguised persons that are unknown to them.”

“I’m saddened to see how this has been sparked into drama when there are lot people that put a lot of thought and heart into creating an experience that’s meaningful for the community and the relationships and our students,” she said by phone.

The newsletter to Charlotte Central School families encouraged people to not choose costumes for their students that “perpetuate stereotypes or exaggerate violence” this year.

“For example, it could be offensive or unkind to dress as another gender, race or cultural group,” the newsletter said.

Costumes should not include prop weapons. The administration also encouraged students who aren’t wearing costumes to wear Charlotte Central School “spirit wear.”