Beecher Brook: Back to the slow flow

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Whether it’s back to the future or forward to the past, the Lewis Creek Association’s Beecher Hill Brook stream restoration project has gotten people excited about the present.

“This is one location where we’re able to get something back to its natural condition,” said Kate Kelly, program manager for the Lewis Creek Association. “It is just one drop in the bucket of downstream water issues, but it is a start.”

Andrea Morgante of the Lewis Creek Association said this project is the realization of a dream the organization has nurtured for 15 years.

The Lewis Creek Association has worked with the town of Hinesburg and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to perform a bit of chiropractic hydrological magic on the stream that has river scientists around the state excited.

Morgante said 50-60 years ago, Beecher Brook was straightened, probably so that fewer culverts would be required when it passed back and forth under North Road. This straightening has meant that the stream flowed faster than is natural, making it erode and carry more soil than it did when it took the meandering course it once enjoyed. It also means more phosphorus traveling downstream into the LaPlatte River and from there into Lake Champlain.

“It’s a pretty exciting project for everyone in the state,” Morgante said. “They’ve been doing these projects more since Hurricane Irene and there’s a greater awareness of streams,”

In 2011, Hurricane Irene caused massive flooding across the state. The damage from the storm is estimated between $750 million and $1 billion, said Ben Rose with the Vermont Emergency Management. Since Irene, the state has been more enthusiastic about improvements to floodplains, she said.

Big project, much excitement

The Beecher Hill Brook project is the biggest project the Lewis Creek Association has tackled in terms of money in its almost 30 years of existence. The total cost of the project is $400,000.

Morgante said that, in time, another group that may find itself excited by the project is anglers. The restoration is creating more pools in hopes that it will be more viable as fish habitat. It may be 25 years before this section is good for fishing, but in the meantime it may serve as a natural fish hatchery.

Jessica Louisos of Milone & MacBroom and the lead design engineer on the Beecher Hill Brook project, pointed out seven weirs in the stream during an inspection of the project on Tuesday morning, Oct. 22. The weirs are stone and log structures built in the stream to slow the flow and encourage the river to pool.

Besides reducing erosion, the weirs provide fish habitat. The logs not only provide nutrients but gather nutrients that adhere to them from the flowing water. The roots and other crags and crannies in the fallen trees also give shelter to smaller fish.

The weirs provide diversity to the stream bed.

“The idea is to create pools so the stream becomes a riffle-pool sequence alternating between areas of shallow and deeper water,” said Morgante.

With stream reclamation, the principles to follow are “the three S’s – slow it, spread it, sink it,” she said.

The management of the stream in the past had been the opposite. The stream was channeled and the town garage and the waste disposal drop-off center were built right next to the stream. Now, the garage has been built, and the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CWSD) drop-off center is under construction, both outside of the flood plain, just north of where they were.

Recreating a floodplain

Approximately, 14,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock was removed from the 1.3 acre-project site to bring the ground level closer to the creek level with a gradual slope back up to the town garage and the CSWD drop-off center.

Rather than fighting the floodplain, the stream restoration project encourages the floodplain.

“When people start seeing this flooding, they’re going to go: ‘What did they do? Now they’re flooding all that stuff they got planted!” said Morgante.

But Morgante and Louisos said that the area has been designed for flooding, although they hope the trees have gotten established before the first flood.

“By flooding, it’s going to slow the whole river down,” Morgante said. “It might start actually cutting new channels.”

Site foreman Kevin Judkins of the Dale E. Percey excavating company said they’ve been working on the project for three weeks. They’ll be hydroseeding in a week and the next week they’ll replant trees that were moved for the project.

The project won’t be finished until the spring because some species of trees don’t do well with fall planting. Eventually, they will have planted around 400 trees.

Besides anchoring the soil from erosion, the trees are important in providing shade for refugia, isolated, cooler pools that help fish survive the heat of summer. As the climate warms, refugia will become even more important, said Kelly.

Going to bat for bats

Another group that may be excited about the Beecher Brook stream restoration are Indiana long-eared bats. The area has been identified as potential habitat for the batsn which are threatened and have been considered for the Endangered Species List.

Louisos pointed out a tree where the bark was starting to lift off. This is the kind of place that the bats like to live.

The Indiana long-eared bat is little, about the size of your thumb.

“There can be a couple of hundred female bats living and having babies behind a piece of bark that’s no bigger than 15-18 inches,” said Morgante.

This is the northern extremity of where the females migrate during the summer. They have summer homes and leave the males behind to tend the caves where they cohabitate in winter.

Although the bats have not been found in the area of the stream restoration project, it’s not farfetched to think they might be, since Hinesburg’s LaPlatte Town Forest is just downstream. The discovery of the bat there led to a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, so the town could preserve those 300 acres, Morgante said.

Another group that is excited by the project is members of the Hinesburg Selectboard, who are happy that this project is happening with no funds coming from the town’s coffers. The match of $30,000 was an in-kind match in the form of administrative work and volunteer work from the town and the Lewis Creek Association.

“I didn’t realize how big an effort it is and I think it’s really amazing,” said select board member Jeff French. “I wonder: How can we get it out to the town that all this good stuff is going on?”