COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Daniel Bernard Roumain: 24-Hour Protest Song

Oct. 24 and 25: noon. Roumain performs the entire 24-hour span of the performance, jamming with local participants on Church Street and connecting virtually with artists across the country. As the son of a Haitian immigrant, Daniel will be protesting discriminatory immigration laws in the U.S. Burlington City Hall, 149 Church St.

Greek Orthodox Church

Take-Out Dinner & Pastry Sale

Nov. 9: 10 a.m. Pastry sale. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chicken Souvlaki, gyro, falafel, vegetarian platters, salad, rice pilaf. Corner of Ledge Road and South Willard St. 802-862-2155

CHARLOTTE

Mahana Magic Foundation

10th annual Monster Bash

Oct. 25: 7 p.m. Over 21 event. $65. First Monster Bash Pre-Party: $250 (cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, two tickets). Old Lantern Inn and Barn, 3260 Greenbush Road. mahanamagic.org; Monica Marshall, monica@mahanamagic.org; 540-0077.

HINESBURG

“Churchtoberfest”

Oct. 26: 5 and 6:30 p.m. Chicken pie supper fundraiser. Assigned seatings. Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, squash, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and homemade pies. Adults $12, children (5-12) $6, and children under 5 free. For reservations, call 482-3352. Take out available. www.ucofh.org.

10570 Route 116.

Hinesburg Nursery School

Family Fundraiser Night

Nov. 14: 4 to 9 p.m. Papa Nicks. Twenty percent of proceeds go toward playground redesign. Raffle.

SHELBURNE

Maxine Davis at the Pierson Library

Oct. 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fused glass artist Maxine Davis presents a free demonstration of how fused glass is made. 5376 Shelburne Road.

Hunger Banquet

Vermont Zen Center

Nov. 3: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The ninth Hunger Banquet. An experiential opportunity to see first-hand the effects of pov-erty throughout the world. All funds raised go to Feeding Chittenden, local food banks, and Oxfam International. Lim-ited tickets available, must be purchased online in advance at vermontzen.org. $35 minimum contribution plus a canned or boxed vegetarian food item for the food shelf.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of North-west Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St., Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dodge For A Cause

Oct. 30: 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. Must be 18-plus. Prizes for Best-dressed in Pink (one man, one woman) and Last Person Standing. Instructions for first-time players. $10 entry to play. Supports American Cancer Society’s initiatives: Road to Recovery, Hope Lodge, Patient Navigators, Reach to Recovery, etc. Orchard School, 2 Baldwin Ave.

bit.ly/dodgeforacause

St. John Vianney

Holiday Craft Fair

Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Almost 50 crafters, refreshments sold, raffle table. 160 Hinesburg Road. Catherine Joachim,

802-233-0289.

Saint Andrews Society of Vermont

44th Annual Tartan Ball

Nov. 2: 5 p.m. socializing. 6 p.m. dinner. Bring a friend. Haggis ceremony, toasts, bagpipes, dancing. $55 adults, $25 children. Delta Hotels Marriott, 1117 Williston Road.

WINOOSKI

2019 Winooski Train Show

Dec. 7: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Operating layouts, displays, advice, free appraisals, items for sale. Sponsored by the Cham-plain Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Benefits Winooski Education Center. $5 adults, $1 age 6 to 12, under 6 free (children must be with an adult). Winooski Education Center, 80 Normand St.

cvcnrhsweb@gmail.com

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

Oct. 27: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020;

dance@together.net

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

Oct. 25: 5 to 7 p.m. Opening reception: Transcendent: Spirituality in Contemporary Art. Travis Shilling: Tyrannosaurus Clan.

802-865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org.

135 Church St.

HUNTINGTON

Birds of Vermont Museum

Pollinate This!

To Oct. 31: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. “Art inspiring seeds of conservation.” Work from 34 artists and photographers. 900 Sherman

Hollow Road.

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

To Nov. 24: Tom Waters, “Forest, Field & Stream,” landscapes in oil. Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 22 Barber Farm Road.

899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Main Street Landing Film House, 60 Lake St., Burlington

The closing night film of the Vermont International Film Festival features a 1920 German silent horror film; one that catapulted the movement known as German Expressionism into film history. Sponsored by Lyric Theatre Company, the film will be accompanied by live piano and percussion accompaniment with Randal Pierce and Colin Henkel. “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” reflects the mistrust of authority developed in the immediate post–World War I era and depicts a power that is brutal and insane, manipulating those under its observation to their own whim. Director Rob-ert Wiene and a visionary team of designers crafted a nightmare realm in which light, shadow and substance are ab-stracted. The screening will be followed by the festival’s closing night party in the Lake Lobby. Tickets $10, seniors $8, student $5. Reserve tickets at vtiff.org.

FILM

BURLINGTON

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

MNFF Selects: Biography Series

Nov. 15: 7 p.m. David Crosby: Remember My Name. Selects Pass $105; individual tickets $15. middfilmfest.org, town-halltheater.org, 802-382-9222, or Town Hall Theater box office, Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. 68 S. Pleasant St.

Middlebury College

Hirschfield International Film Series

• Oct. 26: 3 and 8 p.m. “Clemency” – USA, 2019. Written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Starring Alfre Woodard. Bernadine is a stoic prison warden, but two back-to-back executions put a strain on her marriage, career and convic-tions. Free.

• Nov. 2: 3 and 8 p.m. “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” France, 2019. In French with English subtitles. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. In partnership with the Vermont International Film Festival. Free. Dana Auditorium. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

KIDS

BERLIN

Berlin Elementary School

Fall Scholastic Chess Tournament

Nov. 16: Open to all abilities for kids in grades K through 12.

vtchess.info/events/17th_berlin_vy_fall_scholastic.htm

BURLINGTON

Seeds of Light

Grow Greater Happiness

Nov.4 to Dec. 9: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Free six-week mindfulness series for kids ages 7 to 11. Maximum 12 kids. Pre-registration required. Seeds of Light is a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring mindfulness and self-care tools to young people in a way that is fun and easy to integrate into daily life. Railyard Apothecary, 270 Battery St.

seeds-of-light.org

Flynn Free Family Saturdays

Nov. 16: Red Kite Green Mountain, for young people on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. Local artists and educators; beautiful interactive puppets. 10 to 11 a.m. Musical programs. Main Lobby of the MainStage. Free; pre-registration suggested. 802-86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

University of Vermont

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café

• Nov. 6: Registration deadline: nov2019cafe.eventbrite.com.

• Nov. 9: Infectious Diseases Café.

5 to 7 p.m. Grade 7 to 12. Free; pre-registration required. Free pizza and beverages. Led by Katrina Moreau, clinical assistant professor, and Koela Ray, senior lecturer, UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Department of Bio-medical and Health Sciences. Disability-related accommodation: Lauren Traister, 866-260-5603, Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center, UVM campus.

uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements.

Burlington City Arts Center

• Oct. 24: 6 to 8 p.m. Young Writers Project: Voices for Change. With Narges Anzali, Becca Orten, Lizzy Fox, poet. Free, free pizza. BCA Gallery.

• Oct. 26: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family Art Saturday. Drop-in art activities.

865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org.

135 Church St.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte-Shelburne

Cub Scout Pack 607

Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Inter-faith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

COTS Annual Meeting

Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast

Oct. 25: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Keynote speaker is child and family homelessness advocate Barbara Duffield, executive director of The School House Connection. RSVP at rsvp@cotsonline.org or 802-864-7402. First Congregational Church of Burling-ton,

38 S. Winooski Ave.

Legal Services Vermont and

Vermont Legal Aid

Nov. 5: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Public meeting. Nonprofit law firms providing civil legal help and help with legal problems of crime victims. No registration needed. Light refreshments. Legal Services Vermont, 274 N. Winooski Ave. Sam Abel-Palmer, Legal Services Vermont, 802-383-2213; David Koeninger, Vermont Legal Aid,

802-383-2216.

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Chess sets available. Shaw’s, Community Room,

570 Shelburne Road.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont Interfaith Power and Light

Annual Conference

Oct. 26: Keynote speakers: The Rev. Dr. Jim Antal, denominational leader and climate activist; Prof. Molly Anderson, Food Studies, Middlebury College. Workshops (water quality, climate change legislation and action). Middlebury Con-gregational Church. Registration: vtipl.org.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

ECHO

Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Wednesdays: 11-11:30 a.m. Science & Stories, except no program on Nov. 13 or 27.

• Oct. 26 and 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halloween Science & Marvelous Metals Weekend. Halloween chemistry fun with science magic shows, colorful chemistry activities, UV light and electricity experiments.

• Nov. 9 and 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. STEM Festival. Celebrate a weekend of testing, spinning, cranking, building and creat-ing. Activities for all ages.

• Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sled Dogs Live. Welcome the October Siberians Sled Dogs. Learn about this incredible team of huskies before meeting them up-close on our terrace.

• Through Jan. 5, 2020: Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab. Interactive explorations.

Free with admission or membership.

College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

• Oct. 24: 6 p.m. Painted Word Poetry Series: Sandra Lim.

• Oct. 29: Aruna D’Souza, renowned art critic and art historian.

• To Dec. 13: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul: Selections from the Light Work Collection.”

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. $10 adults, $5 children. 90-acre historic site. 4334 Route 7. 877-3406,

info@rokeby.org, rokeby.org.

Monday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Burlington Violin Shop, 23 Church St., Burlington

Young Tradition Vermont presents a rare solo concert with Frankie Gavin, an Irish fiddle and flute player from Corran-dulla, County Galway. A founding member of the Irish traditional group De Dannan, Gavin has recorded and played with many of the best traditional musicians of his generation, guesting with The Rolling Stones on their ‘Voodoo Lounge’ album, with Keith Richards on ‘Wingless Angels’ and with Earl Scruggs. Proceeds support Young Tradition Vermont’s mission to inspire young people with traditional music and dance and the Tom Sustic Fund, supporting fami-lies with children facing life-altering conditions. $25 suggested donation. Limited seating. Reservations recommended at mark.sustic@gmail.com. www.youngtraditionvermont.org.

MUSIC

Social Band

“Measure of the Stars” Songs of Dreams and Visions

• Nov. 2: 7:30 p.m. – Richmond Free Library

Nov. 3: 3 p.m. – Charlotte Congregational Church

• Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. – United Church of Hinesburg

• Nov. 10: 3 p.m. – College Street Congregational Church, Burlington

Burlington area’s lively band of singers presents a concert with song and poetry selections exploring dreams in a varie-ty of forms. Proceeds support Social Band, a nonprofit with a mission to present a cappella choral music to the public.

$15 in advance, $18 day of concert. https://socialband-fall19.eventbrite.com. www.socialband.org

BURLINGTON

Young Tradition Vermont

É.T.É.

Oct. 31: 6 to 8:30 p.m. A dynamic and modern vision of Québec traditional music, shaded with influences of folk, pro-gressive rock and classical music interpreted on fiddle, Irish bouzouki and cello. Élisabeth Moquin also adds a special color to the group’s appeal through her masterful step dancing. Limited seating. $20 suggested donation. Burlington Violin Shop, 23 Church St.

younttraditionvermont.org

University of Vermont

Halloween Choral and Organ Concert

Oct. 31: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. David Neiweem conducts the Concert Choir, Catamount Singers and organists; spooky music and poetry readings. Free. Ira Allen Chapel, 26 University Place. 802-656-2295, music@uvm.edu

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

Nov. 12: Noon. Champlain Consort; Renaissance and Elizabethan music on period instruments.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided.

2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Oct. 27: 4 p.m. Daddy Long Legs performs. Catchy folk songs, Celtic and “old-timey” melodies, and early minstrel and jazz pieces. Fiddle, viola, banjo, gourd banjo, piano, guitar, percussion and vocals. Suggested donation $10/person. Visit Charlotte Grange on Facebook. 2858 Spear St.

JERICHO

Deborah Rawson Memorial Library

Nov. 3: Scott Alarik from Boston; musician, journalist (Boston Globe), author, radio program producer; performer on A Prairie Home Companion. 2 p.m. 8 River Road. 899-4962.

MIDDLEBURY

Camerata Chamber Choir

Giving Voice to the Nordic Spirit

Oct. 26: 3 p.m. Camerata Chamber Choir presents choral repertoire of the Nordic countries that reveals deep connec-tions between nature and culture in music. The Middlebury College Choir opens the concert with music of the Ameri-cas. Free. Mahaney Arts Center, Mead Memorial Chapel, 72 Porter Field Road. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

VERGENNES

Vergennes Opera House

Oct. 24: 7 p.m. U.S. Air Force American Clarinet Quartet, Heritage of America Band. Benefits LC Jazz Scholarship. Music and dancing. City Hall, Main St. Free, space limited; tickets: 877-6737, vergennesoperahouse.org.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Hike outings

• Oct. 27: Climb Mt Ellen, near Bristol, via the Jerusalem Trail. Difficult hike, moderate pace, 8.4 miles, 2,600 foot eleva-tion gain. For time and location, contact hike leader Jill George at jillghiker@gmail.com. gmcburlington.org.

• Nov. 2: Taylor Lodge via Nebraska Notch. Easy hike, leisurely pace. 4.5 miles. 700 foot elevation gain. For time and location, contact hike leader Dana Baron, dk.baron@comcast.net or 373-8613.

ADDISON

VT FISH & WILDLIFE

Songbird banding

Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to noon. Songbird banding. Near Visitor Center. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitor Center open; displays, talks. vtfishandwildlife.com (“Watch Wildlife”). 966 VT-17. vtfishandwildlife.com/watch-wildlife/dead-creek-wildlife-day

NORTH HERO

Vermont Fish and Wildlife

“Take a Time Out for Turtles”

Oct. 26: 10 to 11 a.m. (may continue to 4 p.m.) Volunteers welcome at annual spiny softshell turtle beach cleanup day. North Hero State Park. Group may move to another site by 11 a.m. Pull up vegetation to prepare nesting sites for next year. Dress in layers of warm clothes, bring work gloves, leaf rake, short-handled tools (trowels) and own lunch. Fami-lies welcome. Participants can choose how long to assist. Eric Lazarus, lazarericus@gmail.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Stunt kite fliers and archery hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall,

166 Dorset St. Free. David, 658-0030.

TALKS

BRISTOL

One World Library Project

Akol Aguek

Oct. 24: 7 to 8:30 p.m. “Akol Aguek: Lost Boy of the Sudan to Refugee to American Citizen.” Slide show, Q&A. Lawrence Memorial Library, 40 North St. 453-2366, oneworldlibraryproject.org.

BURLINGTON

“Time is Not a Factor in Your Life”

Oct. 27: 2 to 3 p.m. David Hohle, CSB, of Chicago, explores how to gain dominion over time by living in the timeless, stressless, spiritual now. Community Sailing Center, 505 Lake St. Free.802-864-4709, christianscienceburling-ton.org/events

Roland Batten Memorial Lecture

The Circumstances of Design and Reality

Nov. 7: 6:30 p.m. 20th annual. James Cutler, FAIA, founding partner of Cutler Anderson Architects of Bainbridge Island, Wash. Understanding the choreography of place, materials and the client’s goals in creating unique works. Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St. 658-2775.

Community Medical School

The Robert Larner, M.D., College of Medicine

University of Vermont

Nov. 12: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “How Knowledge, Belief, & Truth Impact Medical Practice,” Eike Blohm, M.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery. Sullivan Classroom, Medical Education Building (Room 200), UVM Larner College of Medicine, 89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu

The Marna and Stephen Wise Tulin

2019 Fall Community

Education Series

Nov. 13: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “An Overview of Cannabidiol (CBD) — Magic Elixir or Not?” Panel presentation: Paul Jerard, PA-C, founder of the Vermont Cannabinoid Clinic; Dr. Clayton D. English, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP, BCGP, Associate Profes-sor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Albany College of Pharmacy, Health Sciences. Moderated by Sandra Steingard, M.D. 1 Howard St. RSVP: facebook.com/events/2905997506082280; howardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/

Vermont Humanities Council

46th Annual Fall Conference

Nov. 15 and 16: “Searching for Home: Journeys, Quests and Migrations.

UVM, Dudley H. Davis Center. 262-2626, info@vermonthumanities.org, vermonthumanities.org.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Talks 10:30 a.m. to noon

Oct. 26: Marc Juneau, Basic French vocabulary for translation and travel.

Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

Veterans Town Hall

Nov. 3: 1 p.m. Bridging the divide between veterans and the communities they served. McCarthy Arts Center, St. Mi-chael’s College, 18 Campus Road. RSVP encouraged: vtvetstownhall.eventbrite.com Questions: kris-ten.eaton@gmail.com

ESSEX JUNCTION

Vermont Humanities Council

First Wednesdays

Nov. 6: Carol Berry, “From Rembrandt to Van Gogh and Beyond.”

Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St. 878-6955. vermonthumanities.org

MIDDLEBURY

The Henry Sheldon Museum

“The Devil’s Cabinet”

Oct. 24: 7 p.m. Jason Smiley presents the talk “The Devil’s Cabinet: The Eddy Family of Spirit Mediums.” Space limited; reservations: 802-388-2117. henrysheldonmuseum.org. One Park St.

Mahaney Arts Center

• Oct. 24: 7 p.m. Architect Dana Tang, AIA, presents recent work for museums, galleries, universities, and other clients. Free.

• Oct. 25: 7:30 p.m. Artemisia: Light and Shadow. Harpsichordist Gwen Toth ’77 and singer-actor Sarah Chalfy present the story of 17th-century painter and feminist heroine Artemisia Gentileschi. Free.

• Nov. 6: 4:30 p.m. Sonic Preservation of the Berlin Wall. Pamela Jordan of the Netherlands’ HEAD-Genuit-Foundation analyzes the Berlin Wall as a sonic infrastructural space. Free.

72 Porter Field Road. middlebury.edu/arts, 802-443-3168.

Vermont Humanities Council

First Wednesdays

Nov. 6: The Rev. Arnold Thomas, “Blurring the Line Between Sacred and Secular.”

7 p.m. Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St. 388-4095. vermonthumanities.org.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE) Fall Speaker Series

Oct. 25: “The Importance of Public Access TV to Democracy.” Lauren-Glenn Davitian, Executive Director, Center for Media and Democracy. 2 to 3 p.m. Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to se-ries). Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. eeevermont.org

Faith United Methodist Church

Book Group: “This I Believe”

Sundays to May 14: 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Based on Jay Allison’s “This I Believe.” Reading and discussing one essay each week. 899 Dorset St. Paula Blanchett, 735-3487, pablanchett@usa.com; faithsbvt.org.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Girls Nite Out Productions

“The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage”

Nov. 6 – 16: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and Nov. 16, 2 p.m. matinee. A ridiculously funny comedy by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. An overnight marriage retreat goes hilariously off the rails. Tickets at girlsniteoutvt.com and 802-393-GNOP. Main Street Landing, Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St.

Lyric Theatre

“The Addams Family”

Nov. 7, 8, 9: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10: 1 p.m. Musical comedy based on Charles Addams’ cartoons. “The Addams Family, a new musical” kicks off Lyric’s 46th Season—the Season of Mischief. They’re creepy and they’re kooky; they also sing and dance. The Flynn Center Mainstage, 153 Main St., Tickets and info: lyrictheatrevt.org.

ESSEX

Essex Community Players

“Inherit the Wind”

Oct. 25 and 26. Fictional account based on the 1926 Scopes “Monkey” trial and Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. By Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Essex Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road. Tickets: essexplayers.com

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

“The Secret Garden”

Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Director Beth Curtis. Sylvia Ashby adaptation of book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. $18 gen-eral, $15 seniors and students. 802-343-2602, Shelburne Town Center activity room, 5420 Shelburne Road. shelburne-players.com.