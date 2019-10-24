CVU runners take NVAC Championship

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

CROSS COUNTRY

It was a sweep for the Champlain Valley Union cross country teams on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the NVAC Metro Division Championships in St. Albans.

The Redhawk girls and boys both took first place in the large school competition, easily outpacing the rest of the field.

The CVU girls finished with 20 points, ahead of second-place Essex (49 points) and third-place Burling-ton (63 points).

The Redhawks placed six runners in the top 10 to seal the first place finish. Alicia Veronneau came in first, Jasmine Nails was in second and Alice Larson finished in fourth place. Finnegan Mittelstadt was sixth, Sadie Holmes finished seventh and Lila Taylor rounded it all out in 10th place.

On the boys side, Champlain Valley came in first with 32 points, South Burlington was second with 63 and Burlington was third with 65 points.

Matthew Servin was the top finisher for CVU, coming in second place. Parker Soares was fifth, while Caleb Nye and Drew Buley finished in seventh and eighth, respectively. Matthew Ireland came in 10th place.

CVU now turns their attention to the Division I state championships, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Thetford.

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 3, St. Johnsbury 2 (OT): The CVU boys soccer team needed overtime to finish up the regular season with an unbeaten record on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Holden Batchelder scored the game-winner with 19 seconds to go in the first overtime period to lift CVU to the 3-2 over the Hilltopper.

Jack Sinopoli scored two goals for the Redhawks, with the second coming with just over six minutes remaining to tie the game and force it to extra time. Aiden Pricer-Coan made three saves to earn the win in goal.

CVU finishes the regular season with 13-0-1 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs.

FOOTBALL

Essex 37, CVU 30: Essex scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over five minutes to play and handed the Redhawks a 37-30 loss on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

Seth Boffa ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns for the Redhawks, who finish the season with a 2-6 record. Quarterback Max Destito threw for 183 yards and one touchdown and Jared Anderson had a 17-yard TD reception.

Essex’s Sam Bowen hit Thomas Hoffman with an 8-yard TD pass with 5:22 to play to give the Hornets the lead for good.

CVU will play South Burlington-Burlington in the Division I consolation game on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. in South Burlington.

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 2, Essex 0: The CVU girls soccer team pitched their 12th shutout of the year to wrap up the regular season on Friday.

The Redhawks got a goal from Josie Pecor and Kayla Carroll to beat Essex/ Shelby Statton and Quinn Boardman each had an assist for CVU. Maryn Askew stopped two shots to earn the shutout.

With the win, CVU finishes the regular season with a 14-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs.

FIELD HOCKEY

Rice 3, CVU 2: CVU fell to top-seed Rice in the final game of the regular season.

Hailey Chase and Flynn Hall each tallied for the Redhawks, who wrap up the season with an 8-5 record. CVU earned the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs.

Sophia Stevens made seven saves in goal.

The Green Knights got goals from three different players to finish out the year with a win on Friday, Oct. 18.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CVU 3, Lyndon 0: The CVU boys volleyball team topped Lyndon in straight sets to wrap an undefeated regular season.

The Redhawks won the first set 25-18, the second 25-20 and the third 25-11 to finish with a 13-0 rec-ord.

CVU earned the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs.

CVU Weekly Sports Schedule: Oct. 24 – 26

CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday, Oct. 26 – Division I state championship race at Thetford, 10 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

CVU earned the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs

D-I quarterfinals: Friday, Oct. 25 – No. 7 Essex (5-9) at No. 2 CVU (9-5), 3:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Division I consolation game

Friday, Oct. 25 – CVU (2-6) at South Burlington-Burlington (2-6), 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CVU earned the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs

D-I quarterfinals: Friday, Oct. 25 – TBA at No. 1 CVU (13-0-1), 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU earned the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs

D-I quarterfinals: Saturday, Oct. 26 – TBA at No. 1 CVU (14-0), 1 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CVU earned the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs

D-I quarterfinals: Thursday, Oct. 24 – No. 8 Rice (1-13) at No. 1 CVU (13-0), 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CVU earned the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs

D-I quarterfinals: Saturday, Oct. 26 – TBA at No. 2 CVU (12-2), 1 p.m.