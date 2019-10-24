Lyric Theatre’s ‘The Addams Family’

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Lyric Theatre Company kicks off its 46th season with “The Addams Family,” a fresh and original musical about an unconventional family with a penchant for all things macabre.

Taking the stage in this spirited production are Noelle Nilo as Wednesday Addams, Fiona McCormick in the dual roles of Cousin It and an Addams family ancestor, and Isaiah Gilbert and Benjamin Villa also as Addams family ancestors.

Members of the production team with Shelburne ties include assistant stage manager Lesley Graham, business manager Liz Villa, hair designer Linda Goodhue Fleury and special effects co-chair Belinda Em-erson.

“The Addams Family” is based on the iconic characters created by legendary cartoonist Charles Ad-dams in the late 1930s. The musical features an original story which shines the spotlight on Wednesday Addams, the ultimate “princess of darkness” who falls in love with a “normal” boy; a shocking devel-opment that turns the Addams’ household upside-down when the two families meet for the first time. Themes addressed in the show are very topical – family dynamics, tolerance of people with dif-ferent views, accepting change and the impact of keeping secrets.

Leading the team for Lyric’s “The Addams Family” are production supervisor Linda Whalen, artistic di-rectors Freda Tutt and Christopher Brown, music director Martin Hain, choreographer Tara Mayhew, assistant choreographer Nicola Boutin, stage manager Sarah Crowley and assistant stage manager Les-ley Graham.

Don Patrick O’Connell as Gomez and Chloë Fidler as Morticia head the 28-member cast which has been rehearsing since early September at Lyric’s new Creative Space in South Burlington. Ten cast members are making their Lyric debut. The Addams Family is the first show with all aspects of production prep – rehearsals, set building and decoration, costume construction and props creation – happening under one roof.

During each production, Lyric shines the spotlight on another community nonprofit. The nonprofit partner for “The Addams Family” is the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, car-ing, and responsible citizens.

“The Addams Family” will be presented on the Flynn MainStage Nov. 7 through 10, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and evening performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee will be audio-described for patrons who are blind or visually impaired. For more in-formation and a link to purchase tickets, visit lyrictheatrevt.org.