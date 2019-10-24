Resource Center seeks more funding

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Outside, before the Wednesday, Oct. 16, meeting of the Hinesburg Selectboard even got started, it was already dark with winter nipping at the heels of autumn.

But inside, the Town Hall meeting room was lit with the hope that the Hinesburg Community Resource Center brings to the town.

The Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Rachel Kring, executive director, and Ginny Roberts, chair of the board of directors, came to the meeting to ask for an increase in the town’s funding for the center.

For the past two years, Hinesburg has given $13,000 to the center, but Kring asked the selectboard to increase the funding to $25,000 and to make the Hinesburg Community Resource Center a line item in the town’s budget.

The $13,000 has come from the Agency Request Review Committee whose budget generally runs less than $28,000 a year to be split among different nonprofit agencies and there are limits to the amount that can be granted to one agency from this fund, said Pouech. So, if the resource center’s request is granted, it would leave very little for other programs.

Moving all of the town of Hinesburg’s donation to the resource center into a line item in the budget would leave more funds for other programs.

Responding to community needs

As the town grows, the resource center expands its services and outreach, Kring said.

“When one new housing development had low income housing added, we immediately started getting calls and immediately started serving those families.”

She said they need a sustainable way to continue to “partner with the town” to offer their services as they have been doing for around 30 years. She expects to be offering more senior services in the future as they are getting more requests for those.

She said the organization is looking for other ways to become more of “a community center” and asking what other services they can offer.

Volunteers do the majority of the work of the Hinesburg Community Resource Center and it operates with a very small paid staff. Kring is a part-time executive director and there are no full-time employees.

The Community Resource Center’s total budget for this year is $97,000.

“Most of that goes for food, resources and programming,” she said. “Most people don’t know that we have to purchase our food through the food bank … so, we have to raise money to make sure that people are fed.”

Food costs for a year run around $45,000, she said.

This year, the resource center was gifted the building that has been its home for seven years, but this has also meant an increase in costs such as building maintenance.

Two years ago, the resource center lost a significant part of its budget after at least 10 years when a statewide restructuring eliminated funds that had gone to small town programs such as its Friends of Families program and allocated them to three large parent-child centers in Burlington and Milton, Kring said.

“We had to scramble to fund that,” she said. “There aren’t many groups out there that want to fund play groups for children or programs for all. They want targeted programs. We know that being connected and having resources to ask about parenting questions, just that connection to get out of the house in the winter is super important.”

Other funding sources

Kring said that they have submitted a request for funds from United Way, but they weren’t a “right fit.”

United Way is more sporadic in its funding and has requirements for expensive audits and “we just don’t have $10,000 extra in the budget to meet those requirements. Unfortunately, that would come with too many strings to work for us,” she said.

She said that they have looked at “any and all” opportunities for other funding sources and “will continue to do so.”

A letter from Kring and Roberts to the selectboard contained these highlights of services the resource center offered this year:

• 203 caregivers and kids attended one of more playgroups during the year; 1,192 total individual playgroup visits.

• 60-70 families participated in free clothing and book swaps.

• 971 visits to the Food Shelf (136 families and 392 individuals).

• 16 families (34 students) who qualify for free/reduced school meals received school vacation food support throughout the year (also started offering weekly summer pickups in June).

• 30 families received emergency financial assistance (85 individuals).

• Rides were given to 24 elderly residents or residents living with a disability; 451 individual rides.

• 25 loans of medical equipment were made.

“Are you a victim of your own success? Are more people using it because it’s so available?” asked board member Tom Ayer. “The job market is so high.”

He said Hinesburg can’t fill jobs for police or the town road crew.

“Are the people being served here being pointed in the direction of a job?” Ayer asked, “or is it more of a handout?”

Kring said often the families they work with are not only employed but have multiple jobs in order to feed their families.

“When you’re only making minimum wage and you’re living check to check, something like a car repair suddenly or a healthcare cost can spiral your family’s budget out of control,” she said.

Living in an area where heating is critically important for much of the year, many families need help paying for that because some federal heating assistance only allows for one fuel fill up a season.

She said that the Hinesburg Community Resource Center doesn’t provide job training, but it’s something she’d love to see the agency offer and provide those kinds of programs that “help lift people out of poverty.” For the time being, the Resource Center does refer people to organizations that provide those types of programs.

“In the meantime, I can assure you that the people using our services definitely need them,” said Kring.

A box of food per family per month

Roberts said that the way the resource center’s food shelf works is that a family can get a box of food once a month and the food is “protein, eggs, fresh food.”

“It’s not like: ‘Oh, I don’t need money to eat because I can go to the food shelf.’ It’s one time. And it’s elderly; there’s lot of working people,” Roberts said. “A lot of people don’t ask right away. They have to really be in a hard way. We rarely get a family where there’s no one working.”

“We think of it as helping low income people, but the play groups for new people moving in – I know when I first moved here – it’s an awesome way to meet other parents, to meet other kids and to get involved in the community,” said selectboard member Jeff French. “I think it’s an awesome thing to have in this town.”

He read from a section from the town plan where it calls on the community to work with “the HCRC, Hinesburg religious institutions and other partner groups to enable programs and services for elders and disadvantaged.”

“This is something that we put in our plan, “ French said. “This is something that we’ve targeted already and it’s a big resource for the town. It would be a shame for it to go away.”