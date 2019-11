The annul Hinesburg Police/Fire Departments Food Drive to benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf will be Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Food and donations may be dropped off at the fire station or Lantman’s Market.

This year we are putting a challenge out to the community to break the record of 2,100 lbs. of food donations. Let’s get out there and support this important town program!