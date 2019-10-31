COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Greek Orthodox Church

Take-Out Dinner & Pastry Sale

Nov. 9: 10 a.m. Pastry sale. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chicken Souvlaki, gyro, falafel, vegetarian platters, salad, rice pilaf. Corner of Ledge Road and South Willard St. 802-862-2155

HINESBURG

United Church of Hinesburg

Blood Donation Event

Nov. 14: 12:30 to 6 p.m. American Red Cross blood drive, all blood types needed, redcrossblood.org Route 116.

Hinesburg Nursery School

Family Fundraiser Night

Nov. 14: 4 to 9 p.m. Papa Nicks. Twenty percent of proceeds go toward playground redesign. Raffle.

SHELBURNE

Hunger Banquet

Vermont Zen Center

Nov. 3: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The ninth Hunger Banquet. An experiential opportunity to see first-hand the effects of pov-erty throughout the world. All funds raised go to Feeding Chittenden, local food banks, and Oxfam International. Lim-ited tickets available, must be purchased online in advance at vermontzen.org. $35 minimum contribution plus a canned or boxed vegetarian food item for the food shelf.

Shelburne Democrats

Legislative Listening Session

Nov. 12: 7 to 8 p.m. All welcome. “Speed dating” style session. 10-minute access to each table (different topic and leg-islator). Shelburne Public Library, 5376 Shelburne Road. Cate Cross, Chair, Shelburne Democrats, 617-970-2168; catecdesign@gmail.com

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of North-west Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St., Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Saint Andrews Society of Vermont

44th Annual Tartan Ball

Nov. 2: 5 p.m. socializing. 6 p.m. dinner. Bring a friend. Haggis ceremony, toasts, bagpipes, dancing. $55 adults, $25 children. Delta Hotels Marriott,

1117 Williston Road.

Faith United Methodist Church

Holiday Bazaar and Tag Sale

Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plus cookie walk and bake sale. Lunch: 11 a.m. to

1 p.m. Soups and sandwiches. 899 Dorset St. Valerie Kuentzel, 802-999-6864, vkuentzel@comcast.net; faithsbvt.org

Community Lutheran Church

Annual Craft Fair and Bazaar

Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts, used books, toys, attic treasures. Cafe: homemade soups and desserts; eat in or take out., 1560 Williston Road. Debra Kruger, krugtwo@msn.com, 802-343-9809.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

Nov. 3: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

• To Feb. 8, 2020: “Transcendent: Spirituality in Contemporary Art” and “Travis Shilling: Tyrannosaurus Clan”

• Nov. 13: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Art & Conversation: “Transcendent” artist Sandy Sokoloff, art activity for adults 50-up. 6 to 7 p.m. Gallery Talk: UVM Prof. Dr. John Seyller, “Shahzia Sikander.” 802-865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

The Gallery at Main Street Landing

Martin Seehuus, “Far Away and Moving Very Fast” and Alexei Dmitriev, “Dubus.”

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cornerstone Building, 3 Main St. mainstreet-landing.com; 391-4083

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

To Nov. 24: Tom Waters, “Forest, Field & Stream,” landscapes in oil.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 22 Barber Farm Road. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.

Vermont International Film Festival

Sunday Best: “Decade of Fire”

Nov. 3: 4 p.m. Documentary directed by Vivian Vázquez Irizarry, Gretchen Hildebrand and Julia Steele Allen. English and Spanish w/English subtitles. The story about the 1970s fires that raged through the South Bronx and the residents who banded together amidst the rubble and built a better future for their community. Free with suggested $5 dona-tion. Reserve tickets in advance. Q&A follows with Hildebrand, moderated by Eric Ford, VT PBS Director of Pro-gramming. Main Street Landing, Film House, 60 Lake St. vtiff.org.

KIDS

BERLIN

Berlin Elementary School

Fall Scholastic Chess Tournament

Nov. 16: Open to all abilities for kids in grades K through 12. vtchess.info/events/17th_berlin_vy_fall_scholastic.htm

BURLINGTON

Seeds of Light

Grow Greater Happiness

Nov. 4 to Dec. 9: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Free six-week mindfulness series for kids ages 7 to 11. Maximum 12 kids. Pre-registration required. Seeds of Light is a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring mindfulness and self-care tools to young people in a way that is fun and easy to integrate into daily life. Railyard Apothecary, 270 Battery St. seeds-of-light.org

Flynn Free Family Saturdays

Nov. 16: Red Kite Green Mountain, for young people on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. Local artists and educators; beautiful interactive puppets.

10 to 11 a.m. Musical programs. Main Lobby of the MainStage. Free; pre-registration suggested. 802-86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

University of Vermont

VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café

• Nov. 6: Registration deadline: nov2019cafe.eventbrite.com.

• Nov. 9: Infectious Diseases Café. 5 to 7 p.m. Grade 7 to 12. Free; pre-registration required. Free pizza and beverages. Led by Katrina Moreau, clinical assistant professor, and Koela Ray, senior lecturer, UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical and Health Sciences. Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center, UVM campus. uvm.edu/extension/youth/.

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Fourth Saturday of the month: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop-in art activities. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte-Shelburne

Cub Scout Pack 607

Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Inter-faith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Legal Services Vermont and

Vermont Legal Aid

Nov. 5: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Public meeting. Nonprofit law firms providing civil legal help and help with legal problems of crime victims. No registration needed. Light refreshments. Legal Services Vermont, 274 N. Winooski Ave. Sam Abel-Palmer, Legal Services Vermont, 802-383-2213; David Koeninger, Vermont Legal Aid, 802-383-2216.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver

Support Group

Fourth Tuesday of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

Adult Survivors of

Suicide Loss of Williston

Third Thursday of the month: 6:30 to 8 p.m. New support group; work through grief in safe, respectful environment. Joanna, 777-5244, joanna.colevt@gmail.com; Maria, 879-9576, mariagrindle@msn.com (leave message; will set up mu-tually acceptable time to talk).

NAMI Family Support Group

1st & 3rd Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. Led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. NAMI Ver-mont, Kidder Newhouse Building (South entrance), 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301.

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5:30 p.m., Fleming Museum of Art, UVM, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington

The Fleming Museum of Art presents an artist’s talk by Mildred Beltré, Associate Professor of Printmaking and Draw-ing, UVM Department of Art and Art History. Beltré’s “Slogans for the Revolution That Never Was” is an ongoing series of text-based drawings and objects that re-word, abstract and recontextualize language borrowed from existing and original texts. “I would not help my keepers” (2016) from this series is currently on loan to the Fleming Museum for the student-curated exhibition, RESIST! INSIST! PERSIST! Beltré will discuss her practice and her role in creating the upcoming Arts in Action internship for UVM students to learn about arts activism and community-building in New York City. Free with admission. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. www.uvm.edu/fleming. Above, Mildred Beltré (American, born 1969), I Would Not Help My Keepers, 2016. Cotton and human hair.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center

for Lake Champlain

Wednesdays: 11-11:30 a.m. Science & Stories, except no program on Nov. 13 or 27.

• Nov. 9 and 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. STEM Festival. Celebrate a weekend of testing, spinning, cranking, building and creat-ing. Activities for all ages.

• Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sled Dogs Live. Welcome the October Siberians Sled Dogs. Learn about this incredible team of huskies before meeting them up-close on our terrace.

• Through Jan. 5, 2020: Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab. Interactive explorations.

Free with admission or membership. College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

To Dec. 13: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul: Selections from the Light Work Collection” and “RESIST! INSIST! PERSIST!”

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Time Lapse: Contemporary

Analog Photography

Nov. 9 through March 8, 2020: Work of 13 artists; contemporary topics filtered through photographic techniques and familiar art historical traditions of the past (daguerreotype, wet-plate collodion and tintype, to cyanotype), bringing issues into sharper focus. Murphy Gallery, Pizzagalli Center. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

Social Band

“Measure of the Stars”

Songs of Dreams and Visions

• Nov. 2: 7:30 p.m. – Richmond Free Library

• Nov. 3: 3 p.m. – Charlotte Congregational Church

• Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. – United Church of Hinesburg

• Nov. 10: 3 p.m. – College Street Congregational Church, Burlington

Burlington area’s lively band of singers presents a concert with song and poetry selections exploring dreams in a varie-ty of forms. Proceeds support Social Band, a nonprofit with a mission to present a cappella choral music to the public.

$15 in advance, $18 day of concert. https://socialband-fall19.eventbrite.com. www.socialband.org

BURLINGTON

University of Vermont

Halloween Choral and Organ Concert

Oct. 31: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. David Neiweem conducts the Concert Choir, Catamount Singers and organists; spooky music and poetry readings. Free. Ira Allen Chapel, 26 University Place. 802-656-2295, music@uvm.edu

Scrag Mountain Music

The Lullaby Project

Nov. 8: 7:30 p.m. “Come as you are. Pay what you can.” Donations collected at intermission. Reservations: scragmoun-tainmusic.org Burlington City Hall, Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St.

College Street Congregational Church

Aurora Chamber Singers Concert

Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. J.S. Bach Magnificat, Vivaldi Gloria, Baroque Chorus, Soloists, and Orchestra. Charlotte Singer: Dan Rosen. Conducted by David Neiweem. $25. 265 College St. Bill Harwood, 343-3856, info@aurorachambersingers.org.

Young Tradition Vermont

• Oct. 31: 6 to 8:30 p.m. É.T.É. Very dynamic and modern vision of Québec traditional music.

• Nov. 15: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Andrea Beaton and Véronique Plasse fuse music from Québec and Cape Breton, adding origi-nal compositions to the mix.

$20 suggested donation. Space limited. Reservations: mark.sustic@gmail.com. younttraditionvermont.org; Burlington Violin Shop, 23 Church St.

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

Nov. 12: Noon. Champlain Consort; Renaissance and Elizabethan music on period instruments.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided. 2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471,

info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Third Tuesday: 7 p.m. Acoustic Open Mic. Sign up: Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net. Charlotte Grange on Facebook.

2858 Spear St.

HINESBURG

Hinesburg Artist Series

Fall Concert

Nov. 3: 4:30 p.m. Hinesburg Community Band and the South County Chorus, directed by Rufus C. Patrick. 130 musi-cians. Families welcome. Free; donations appreciated to school and nonperishable food items to Hinesburg Food Shelf. Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road.

Rick & The All-Star Ramblers

Western Swing Band

Nov. 24: 1 p.m. Great Vermont Barn Dance TV show taping with Rick Palieri. Free. 802-864-6674. Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT-116.

MIDDLEBURY

Mahaney Arts Center

Tatsuya Nakatani

with Matthew Evan Taylor

Nov. 12: 7:30 p.m. Trailblazing drummer Tatsuya Nakatani comes to Middlebury for a concert that will change the way you listen to the drum set. With Assistant Professor of Music Matthew Evan Taylor, saxophone and flute, join forces to bring an evening of improvised music to the Robison Hall stage. Free. 72 Porter Field Road. www.middlebury.edu/arts or

802-443-3168

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2:45, 3:30, 4:15 & 5 p.m., Shelburne Farms, 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne

A crisp November afternoon is a great time to get outside with your family and enjoy Shelburne Farms by horse-drawn wagon ride. Enjoy light snacks and activities back at the Farm Barn before or after your ride. There are two wagons for each time slot. Details at shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/horse-drawn-wagon-rides. Registration re-quired. Adult: $10 adults, $7 children under 12. Contact Family Program Coordinator and Farm-Based Educator Cat Par-rish at cwright@shelburnefarms.org with questions.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outing

Nov. 2: Taylor Lodge via Nebraska Notch. Easy hike, leisurely pace. 4.5 miles. 700 foot elevation gain. For time and loca-tion, contact hike leader Dana Baron, dk.baron@comcast.net or 373-8613.

CHARLOTTE

Lewis Creek Association

Nov. 14: 6 to 7 p.m. Mike Kline, Fluvial Matters, LLC. Carpenter-Case Library.

Nov. 16: 2 to 3 p.m. Field Trip/site visit. Open to all interested in improving the quality of fish and wildlife habitat and preserving refugia locations. Kate Kelly, 488-5203, lewiscreekorg@gmail.com; lewiscreek.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont State Game Wardens

Operation Game Thief

Nov. 10: noon to 3 p.m. Second day of Vermont’s youth deer hunting weekend. Mobile exhibit at G. Stone Motors, Route 7. Some lifetime hunting licenses, hats, shirts, free meal for kids. Operation Game Thief program sponsored by Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Rewards paid for information leading to arrests. Protect wildlife resources; report wildlife law violators: 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378), toll-free.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance

Celebrate Your Right to Vote

Nov. 3: 4:30 p.m. Middlebury College Professor of History Amy Morsman; discussion follows. Vermont Suffrage Cen-tennial Alliance at Moments of Reckoning in the Campaign for Women’s Rights. Presentation and discussion. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake St. RSVP vtsuffrage2020.org

Roland Batten Memorial Lecture

The Circumstances of Design and Reality

Nov. 7: 6:30 p.m. 20th annual. James Cutler, FAIA, founding partner of Cutler Anderson Architects of Bainbridge Island, Wash. Understanding the choreography of place, materials and the client’s goals in creating unique works. Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St. 658-2775.

Alliance Française of the

Lake Champlain Region

Emma Jacob’s Book Event

Nov. 9: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Author and illustrator of “The Little(r) Museums of Paris.” Talk will be in English and French. Free and open to the public. Donations welcome. For more info: aflcr.org. 43 King St.

Chittenden County Historical Society

Influence of Early Railroads

Nov. 10: 2 p.m. James R. “Jim” Jones, PowerPoint program, “The Influence of Early Railroads on Lake Champlain Com-merce.” Bobbin Mill Apartments Community Room, 234 S. Champlain St. Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com or 878-4088. cchsvt.org

Community Medical School

The Robert Larner, M.D., College of Medicine

University of Vermont

Nov. 12: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “How Knowledge, Belief, & Truth Impact Medical Practice,” Eike Blohm, M.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery. Sullivan Classroom, Medical Education Building (Room 200), UVM Larner College of Medicine, 89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu

The Marna and Stephen Wise Tulin

2019 Fall Community Education Series

Nov. 13: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “An Overview of Cannabidiol (CBD) — Magic Elixir or Not?” Panel presentation: Paul Jerard, PA-C, founder of the Vermont Cannabinoid Clinic; Dr. Clayton D. English, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP, BCGP, Associate Profes-sor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Albany College of Pharmacy, Health Sciences. Moderated by Sandra Steingard, M.D. 1 Howard St. RSVP: facebook.com/events/2905997506082280; howardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/

The Alliance at Vermont Law School

• Nov. 14: Online registration deadline: eventbrite.com/e/stonewall-at-50-a-half-century-of-lgbt-civil-rights-advocacy-tickets-74156053753

• Nov. 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Symposium: “Stonewall at 50: A Half-Century of LGBT+ Civil Rights Advocacy.” Free. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake St.

Vermont Humanities Council

46th Annual Fall Conference

Nov. 15 and 16: “Searching for Home: Journeys, Quests and Migrations.

UVM, Dudley H. Davis Center. 262-2626, info@vermonthumanities.org, vermonthumanities.org.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Talks 10:30 a.m. to noon

• Nov. 2: Jane Whitmore, Powerful Research Tools at genealogiequebec.com.

• Nov. 9: Ed McGuire, Using DNA Networks to Solve Brick Walls.

Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

Veterans Town Hall

Nov. 3: 1 p.m. Bridging the divide between veterans and the communities they served. McCarthy Arts Center, St. Mi-chael’s College, 18 Campus Road. RSVP encouraged: vtvetstownhall.eventbrite.com Questions:

kristen.eaton@gmail.com

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Fall Speaker Series

• Nov. 1: 1:15 to 1:45 Coffee, followed by “Venezuela Today,” Ben Dangl, Adjunct Faculty, Division of Communication and Creative Media, Champlain College.

• Nov. 8: “Compelling Women in Burlington’s History,” Britta Tonn, Architectural Historian.

2 to 3 p.m. Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to series). Faith United Meth-odist Church, 899 Dorset St. eeevermont.org

Friends of the Horticulture Farm

Gardens of the Cotswolds

Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join garden writer and designer Charlotte Albers for a slide talk about the England’s Cots-wolds region, home to world-renowned estates, including Hidcote Manor, Kiftsgate and Barnsley House. Learn how these gardens serve the public’s needs for sustainability and educational outreach. Friends members free. Non-members $10. Register online: https://fhfvt.org/events. UVM Horticulture Center, 65 Green Mountain Drive.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Girls Nite Out Productions

“The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage”

Nov. 6 – 16: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and Nov. 16, 2 p.m. matinee. A ridiculously funny comedy by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. An overnight marriage retreat goes hilariously off the rails. Tickets at girlsniteoutvt.com and 802-393-GNOP. Main Street Landing, Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St.

Lyric Theatre

“The Addams Family”

Nov. 7, 8, 9: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10: 1 p.m. Musical comedy based on Charles Addams’ cartoons. “The Addams Family, a new musical” kicks off Lyric’s 46th Season –t he Season of Mischief. They’re creepy and they’re kooky; they also sing and dance. The Flynn Center Mainstage, 153 Main St., Tickets and info: lyrictheatrevt.org.

Rice Memorial High School

Stunt Nite

Nov. 26: 4 and 8 p.m. Four unique musical comedies by students; 90-year tradition, rmhsvt.org. $20.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

“The Secret Garden”

Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Director Beth Curtis. Sylvia Ashby adaptation of book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. A spoiled young orphan sent to live with her brooding uncle at Misselthwaite Manor, discovers a hidden neglected garden. $18 general, $15 seniors and students. 802-343-2602, Shelburne Town Center activity room, 5420 Shelburne Road.

shelburneplayers.com