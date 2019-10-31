COMMUNITY
BURLINGTON
Greek Orthodox Church
Take-Out Dinner & Pastry Sale
Nov. 9: 10 a.m. Pastry sale. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chicken Souvlaki, gyro, falafel, vegetarian platters, salad, rice pilaf. Corner of Ledge Road and South Willard St. 802-862-2155
HINESBURG
United Church of Hinesburg
Blood Donation Event
Nov. 14: 12:30 to 6 p.m. American Red Cross blood drive, all blood types needed, redcrossblood.org Route 116.
Hinesburg Nursery School
Family Fundraiser Night
Nov. 14: 4 to 9 p.m. Papa Nicks. Twenty percent of proceeds go toward playground redesign. Raffle.
SHELBURNE
Hunger Banquet
Vermont Zen Center
Nov. 3: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The ninth Hunger Banquet. An experiential opportunity to see first-hand the effects of pov-erty throughout the world. All funds raised go to Feeding Chittenden, local food banks, and Oxfam International. Lim-ited tickets available, must be purchased online in advance at vermontzen.org. $35 minimum contribution plus a canned or boxed vegetarian food item for the food shelf.
Shelburne Democrats
Legislative Listening Session
Nov. 12: 7 to 8 p.m. All welcome. “Speed dating” style session. 10-minute access to each table (different topic and leg-islator). Shelburne Public Library, 5376 Shelburne Road. Cate Cross, Chair, Shelburne Democrats, 617-970-2168; catecdesign@gmail.com
RSVP Bone Builders
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of North-west Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St., Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Saint Andrews Society of Vermont
44th Annual Tartan Ball
Nov. 2: 5 p.m. socializing. 6 p.m. dinner. Bring a friend. Haggis ceremony, toasts, bagpipes, dancing. $55 adults, $25 children. Delta Hotels Marriott,
1117 Williston Road.
Faith United Methodist Church
Holiday Bazaar and Tag Sale
Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plus cookie walk and bake sale. Lunch: 11 a.m. to
1 p.m. Soups and sandwiches. 899 Dorset St. Valerie Kuentzel, 802-999-6864, vkuentzel@comcast.net; faithsbvt.org
Community Lutheran Church
Annual Craft Fair and Bazaar
Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts, used books, toys, attic treasures. Cafe: homemade soups and desserts; eat in or take out., 1560 Williston Road. Debra Kruger, krugtwo@msn.com, 802-343-9809.
DANCE
BURLINGTON
Balkan Folk Dancing
Nov. 3: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net
EXHIBITS
BURLINGTON
Burlington City Arts
• To Feb. 8, 2020: “Transcendent: Spirituality in Contemporary Art” and “Travis Shilling: Tyrannosaurus Clan”
• Nov. 13: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Art & Conversation: “Transcendent” artist Sandy Sokoloff, art activity for adults 50-up. 6 to 7 p.m. Gallery Talk: UVM Prof. Dr. John Seyller, “Shahzia Sikander.” 802-865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.
The Gallery at Main Street Landing
Martin Seehuus, “Far Away and Moving Very Fast” and Alexei Dmitriev, “Dubus.”
Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cornerstone Building, 3 Main St. mainstreet-landing.com; 391-4083
JERICHO
Emile A. Gruppe Gallery
To Nov. 24: Tom Waters, “Forest, Field & Stream,” landscapes in oil.
Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 22 Barber Farm Road. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com.
FILM
BURLINGTON
Anime Night
Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.
Vermont International Film Festival
Sunday Best: “Decade of Fire”
Nov. 3: 4 p.m. Documentary directed by Vivian Vázquez Irizarry, Gretchen Hildebrand and Julia Steele Allen. English and Spanish w/English subtitles. The story about the 1970s fires that raged through the South Bronx and the residents who banded together amidst the rubble and built a better future for their community. Free with suggested $5 dona-tion. Reserve tickets in advance. Q&A follows with Hildebrand, moderated by Eric Ford, VT PBS Director of Pro-gramming. Main Street Landing, Film House, 60 Lake St. vtiff.org.
KIDS
BERLIN
Berlin Elementary School
Fall Scholastic Chess Tournament
Nov. 16: Open to all abilities for kids in grades K through 12. vtchess.info/events/17th_berlin_vy_fall_scholastic.htm
BURLINGTON
Seeds of Light
Grow Greater Happiness
Nov. 4 to Dec. 9: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Free six-week mindfulness series for kids ages 7 to 11. Maximum 12 kids. Pre-registration required. Seeds of Light is a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring mindfulness and self-care tools to young people in a way that is fun and easy to integrate into daily life. Railyard Apothecary, 270 Battery St. seeds-of-light.org
Flynn Free Family Saturdays
Nov. 16: Red Kite Green Mountain, for young people on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. Local artists and educators; beautiful interactive puppets.
10 to 11 a.m. Musical programs. Main Lobby of the MainStage. Free; pre-registration suggested. 802-86-FLYNN, flynntix.org
University of Vermont
VTeen 4-H Science Pathways Café
• Nov. 6: Registration deadline: nov2019cafe.eventbrite.com.
• Nov. 9: Infectious Diseases Café. 5 to 7 p.m. Grade 7 to 12. Free; pre-registration required. Free pizza and beverages. Led by Katrina Moreau, clinical assistant professor, and Koela Ray, senior lecturer, UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical and Health Sciences. Mansfield Dining Room, Dudley Davis Center, UVM campus. uvm.edu/extension/youth/.
Burlington City Arts Center
Family Art Saturday
Fourth Saturday of the month: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop-in art activities. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.
SHELBURNE
Charlotte-Shelburne
Cub Scout Pack 607
Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Inter-faith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com
MEETINGS
BURLINGTON
Legal Services Vermont and
Vermont Legal Aid
Nov. 5: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Public meeting. Nonprofit law firms providing civil legal help and help with legal problems of crime victims. No registration needed. Light refreshments. Legal Services Vermont, 274 N. Winooski Ave. Sam Abel-Palmer, Legal Services Vermont, 802-383-2213; David Koeninger, Vermont Legal Aid, 802-383-2216.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver
Support Group
Fourth Tuesday of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.
Radio Amateurs of Northern VT
Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.
WILLISTON
Adult Survivors of
Suicide Loss of Williston
Third Thursday of the month: 6:30 to 8 p.m. New support group; work through grief in safe, respectful environment. Joanna, 777-5244, joanna.colevt@gmail.com; Maria, 879-9576, mariagrindle@msn.com (leave message; will set up mu-tually acceptable time to talk).
NAMI Family Support Group
1st & 3rd Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. Family Support Groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. Led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experiencing. NAMI Ver-mont, Kidder Newhouse Building (South entrance), 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5:30 p.m., Fleming Museum of Art, UVM, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington
The Fleming Museum of Art presents an artist’s talk by Mildred Beltré, Associate Professor of Printmaking and Draw-ing, UVM Department of Art and Art History. Beltré’s “Slogans for the Revolution That Never Was” is an ongoing series of text-based drawings and objects that re-word, abstract and recontextualize language borrowed from existing and original texts. “I would not help my keepers” (2016) from this series is currently on loan to the Fleming Museum for the student-curated exhibition, RESIST! INSIST! PERSIST! Beltré will discuss her practice and her role in creating the upcoming Arts in Action internship for UVM students to learn about arts activism and community-building in New York City. Free with admission. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. www.uvm.edu/fleming. Above, Mildred Beltré (American, born 1969), I Would Not Help My Keepers, 2016. Cotton and human hair.
MUSEUMS
BURLINGTON
ECHO Leahy Center
for Lake Champlain
Wednesdays: 11-11:30 a.m. Science & Stories, except no program on Nov. 13 or 27.
• Nov. 9 and 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. STEM Festival. Celebrate a weekend of testing, spinning, cranking, building and creat-ing. Activities for all ages.
• Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sled Dogs Live. Welcome the October Siberians Sled Dogs. Learn about this incredible team of huskies before meeting them up-close on our terrace.
• Through Jan. 5, 2020: Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab. Interactive explorations.
Free with admission or membership. College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org
Fleming Museum
University of Vermont
To Dec. 13: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul: Selections from the Light Work Collection” and “RESIST! INSIST! PERSIST!”
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Museum
Time Lapse: Contemporary
Analog Photography
Nov. 9 through March 8, 2020: Work of 13 artists; contemporary topics filtered through photographic techniques and familiar art historical traditions of the past (daguerreotype, wet-plate collodion and tintype, to cyanotype), bringing issues into sharper focus. Murphy Gallery, Pizzagalli Center. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org.
MUSIC
Social Band
“Measure of the Stars”
Songs of Dreams and Visions
• Nov. 2: 7:30 p.m. – Richmond Free Library
• Nov. 3: 3 p.m. – Charlotte Congregational Church
• Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. – United Church of Hinesburg
• Nov. 10: 3 p.m. – College Street Congregational Church, Burlington
Burlington area’s lively band of singers presents a concert with song and poetry selections exploring dreams in a varie-ty of forms. Proceeds support Social Band, a nonprofit with a mission to present a cappella choral music to the public.
$15 in advance, $18 day of concert. https://socialband-fall19.eventbrite.com. www.socialband.org
BURLINGTON
University of Vermont
Halloween Choral and Organ Concert
Oct. 31: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. David Neiweem conducts the Concert Choir, Catamount Singers and organists; spooky music and poetry readings. Free. Ira Allen Chapel, 26 University Place. 802-656-2295, music@uvm.edu
Scrag Mountain Music
The Lullaby Project
Nov. 8: 7:30 p.m. “Come as you are. Pay what you can.” Donations collected at intermission. Reservations: scragmoun-tainmusic.org Burlington City Hall, Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St.
College Street Congregational Church
Aurora Chamber Singers Concert
Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. J.S. Bach Magnificat, Vivaldi Gloria, Baroque Chorus, Soloists, and Orchestra. Charlotte Singer: Dan Rosen. Conducted by David Neiweem. $25. 265 College St. Bill Harwood, 343-3856, info@aurorachambersingers.org.
Young Tradition Vermont
• Oct. 31: 6 to 8:30 p.m. É.T.É. Very dynamic and modern vision of Québec traditional music.
• Nov. 15: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Andrea Beaton and Véronique Plasse fuse music from Québec and Cape Breton, adding origi-nal compositions to the mix.
$20 suggested donation. Space limited. Reservations: mark.sustic@gmail.com. younttraditionvermont.org; Burlington Violin Shop, 23 Church St.
Cathedral Church of St. Paul
Cathedral Arts
Nov. 12: Noon. Champlain Consort; Renaissance and Elizabethan music on period instruments.
Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided. 2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471,
info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.
CHARLOTTE
Charlotte Grange #398
Third Tuesday: 7 p.m. Acoustic Open Mic. Sign up: Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net. Charlotte Grange on Facebook.
2858 Spear St.
HINESBURG
Hinesburg Artist Series
Fall Concert
Nov. 3: 4:30 p.m. Hinesburg Community Band and the South County Chorus, directed by Rufus C. Patrick. 130 musi-cians. Families welcome. Free; donations appreciated to school and nonperishable food items to Hinesburg Food Shelf. Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road.
Rick & The All-Star Ramblers
Western Swing Band
Nov. 24: 1 p.m. Great Vermont Barn Dance TV show taping with Rick Palieri. Free. 802-864-6674. Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT-116.
MIDDLEBURY
Mahaney Arts Center
Tatsuya Nakatani
with Matthew Evan Taylor
Nov. 12: 7:30 p.m. Trailblazing drummer Tatsuya Nakatani comes to Middlebury for a concert that will change the way you listen to the drum set. With Assistant Professor of Music Matthew Evan Taylor, saxophone and flute, join forces to bring an evening of improvised music to the Robison Hall stage. Free. 72 Porter Field Road. www.middlebury.edu/arts or
802-443-3168
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2:45, 3:30, 4:15 & 5 p.m., Shelburne Farms, 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne
A crisp November afternoon is a great time to get outside with your family and enjoy Shelburne Farms by horse-drawn wagon ride. Enjoy light snacks and activities back at the Farm Barn before or after your ride. There are two wagons for each time slot. Details at shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/horse-drawn-wagon-rides. Registration re-quired. Adult: $10 adults, $7 children under 12. Contact Family Program Coordinator and Farm-Based Educator Cat Par-rish at cwright@shelburnefarms.org with questions.
OUTDOORS
Green Mountain Club
Hike Outing
Nov. 2: Taylor Lodge via Nebraska Notch. Easy hike, leisurely pace. 4.5 miles. 700 foot elevation gain. For time and loca-tion, contact hike leader Dana Baron, dk.baron@comcast.net or 373-8613.
CHARLOTTE
Lewis Creek Association
Nov. 14: 6 to 7 p.m. Mike Kline, Fluvial Matters, LLC. Carpenter-Case Library.
Nov. 16: 2 to 3 p.m. Field Trip/site visit. Open to all interested in improving the quality of fish and wildlife habitat and preserving refugia locations. Kate Kelly, 488-5203, lewiscreekorg@gmail.com; lewiscreek.org.
MIDDLEBURY
Vermont State Game Wardens
Operation Game Thief
Nov. 10: noon to 3 p.m. Second day of Vermont’s youth deer hunting weekend. Mobile exhibit at G. Stone Motors, Route 7. Some lifetime hunting licenses, hats, shirts, free meal for kids. Operation Game Thief program sponsored by Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Rewards paid for information leading to arrests. Protect wildlife resources; report wildlife law violators: 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378), toll-free.
TALKS
BURLINGTON
Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance
Celebrate Your Right to Vote
Nov. 3: 4:30 p.m. Middlebury College Professor of History Amy Morsman; discussion follows. Vermont Suffrage Cen-tennial Alliance at Moments of Reckoning in the Campaign for Women’s Rights. Presentation and discussion. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake St. RSVP vtsuffrage2020.org
Roland Batten Memorial Lecture
The Circumstances of Design and Reality
Nov. 7: 6:30 p.m. 20th annual. James Cutler, FAIA, founding partner of Cutler Anderson Architects of Bainbridge Island, Wash. Understanding the choreography of place, materials and the client’s goals in creating unique works. Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St. 658-2775.
Alliance Française of the
Lake Champlain Region
Emma Jacob’s Book Event
Nov. 9: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Author and illustrator of “The Little(r) Museums of Paris.” Talk will be in English and French. Free and open to the public. Donations welcome. For more info: aflcr.org. 43 King St.
Chittenden County Historical Society
Influence of Early Railroads
Nov. 10: 2 p.m. James R. “Jim” Jones, PowerPoint program, “The Influence of Early Railroads on Lake Champlain Com-merce.” Bobbin Mill Apartments Community Room, 234 S. Champlain St. Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com or 878-4088. cchsvt.org
Community Medical School
The Robert Larner, M.D., College of Medicine
University of Vermont
Nov. 12: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “How Knowledge, Belief, & Truth Impact Medical Practice,” Eike Blohm, M.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery. Sullivan Classroom, Medical Education Building (Room 200), UVM Larner College of Medicine, 89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu
The Marna and Stephen Wise Tulin
2019 Fall Community Education Series
Nov. 13: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “An Overview of Cannabidiol (CBD) — Magic Elixir or Not?” Panel presentation: Paul Jerard, PA-C, founder of the Vermont Cannabinoid Clinic; Dr. Clayton D. English, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP, BCGP, Associate Profes-sor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Albany College of Pharmacy, Health Sciences. Moderated by Sandra Steingard, M.D. 1 Howard St. RSVP: facebook.com/events/2905997506082280; howardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/
The Alliance at Vermont Law School
• Nov. 14: Online registration deadline: eventbrite.com/e/stonewall-at-50-a-half-century-of-lgbt-civil-rights-advocacy-tickets-74156053753
• Nov. 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Symposium: “Stonewall at 50: A Half-Century of LGBT+ Civil Rights Advocacy.” Free. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake St.
Vermont Humanities Council
46th Annual Fall Conference
Nov. 15 and 16: “Searching for Home: Journeys, Quests and Migrations.
UVM, Dudley H. Davis Center. 262-2626, info@vermonthumanities.org, vermonthumanities.org.
COLCHESTER
Vermont Genealogy Library
Talks 10:30 a.m. to noon
• Nov. 2: Jane Whitmore, Powerful Research Tools at genealogiequebec.com.
• Nov. 9: Ed McGuire, Using DNA Networks to Solve Brick Walls.
Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.
Veterans Town Hall
Nov. 3: 1 p.m. Bridging the divide between veterans and the communities they served. McCarthy Arts Center, St. Mi-chael’s College, 18 Campus Road. RSVP encouraged: vtvetstownhall.eventbrite.com Questions:
kristen.eaton@gmail.com
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)
Fall Speaker Series
• Nov. 1: 1:15 to 1:45 Coffee, followed by “Venezuela Today,” Ben Dangl, Adjunct Faculty, Division of Communication and Creative Media, Champlain College.
• Nov. 8: “Compelling Women in Burlington’s History,” Britta Tonn, Architectural Historian.
2 to 3 p.m. Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to series). Faith United Meth-odist Church, 899 Dorset St. eeevermont.org
Friends of the Horticulture Farm
Gardens of the Cotswolds
Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join garden writer and designer Charlotte Albers for a slide talk about the England’s Cots-wolds region, home to world-renowned estates, including Hidcote Manor, Kiftsgate and Barnsley House. Learn how these gardens serve the public’s needs for sustainability and educational outreach. Friends members free. Non-members $10. Register online: https://fhfvt.org/events. UVM Horticulture Center, 65 Green Mountain Drive.
THEATER
BURLINGTON
Girls Nite Out Productions
“The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage”
Nov. 6 – 16: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and Nov. 16, 2 p.m. matinee. A ridiculously funny comedy by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. An overnight marriage retreat goes hilariously off the rails. Tickets at girlsniteoutvt.com and 802-393-GNOP. Main Street Landing, Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St.
Lyric Theatre
“The Addams Family”
Nov. 7, 8, 9: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10: 1 p.m. Musical comedy based on Charles Addams’ cartoons. “The Addams Family, a new musical” kicks off Lyric’s 46th Season –t he Season of Mischief. They’re creepy and they’re kooky; they also sing and dance. The Flynn Center Mainstage, 153 Main St., Tickets and info: lyrictheatrevt.org.
Rice Memorial High School
Stunt Nite
Nov. 26: 4 and 8 p.m. Four unique musical comedies by students; 90-year tradition, rmhsvt.org. $20.
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Players
“The Secret Garden”
Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Director Beth Curtis. Sylvia Ashby adaptation of book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. A spoiled young orphan sent to live with her brooding uncle at Misselthwaite Manor, discovers a hidden neglected garden. $18 general, $15 seniors and students. 802-343-2602, Shelburne Town Center activity room, 5420 Shelburne Road.
shelburneplayers.com