Halloween parade-goers not scared of a little rain

The Shelburne Halloween Parade’s costume wasn’t hard to guess. It was chilling. And wet. And windy.

That’s right, the annual parade came costumed as rain, but it didn’t scare everyone off. And those who braved the weather were an enthusiastic group.

“There’s usually 500 people at this intersection alone,” said police officer Bob Lake, who was directing traffic at the intersection of Church Street and Falls Road, where less than 40 people stood. “We had a pretty good run without bad weather. This is just my second time in 10 years.”

Members of the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary said their club has been doing the parade for at least 44 years.

Sara Lightner said this was her fourth Shelburne Halloween Parade and it’s such a nice tradition. “That’s why we decided to come no matter what the weather was like,” she said.

Edward Eagan and Teya Oliver were selling hot chocolate and coffee undercover of an event tent in front of Rusted Root to customers, some of whom lingered under the dry shelter.

Andrew Sullivan said they live close by. “We just love the rain. That’s why we’re out here,” he said, his voice cloaked in irony.

The parade started at the Shelburne Shopping Park Shopping Center and traveled north on Falls Road to Marsett Road, where it took a left and looped around on Bacon Drive to Falls Road again and back south to the shopping center.

After the parade people flocked to the dry of the Town Hall gymnasium and the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department for spooky games, a costume contest, hotdogs, popcorn and other Halloween-parade fare while listening to the Dixieland swing of the Dixie Six. Clearly, there were seven musicians in this iteration of the Dixie Six, none of whom was a drummer.

“Without a drummer we can’t count,” said cornetist Bill Wicker. Apparently, they can count at least as well as a baker counts to a dozen.

As the festivities wound down, Devin Major, who is a deputy sheriff, assistant chief with Shelburne Rescue and lieutenant with the fire department, opined that it was good event in spite of the rain be-cause they hadn’t been called out. “We got toned out last year. That’s why the ambulance is always first in the parade because it’s first to go when we get a call.”

Halloween Costume Contest Winners

Most Original

Pre-K: Parker McBride (Magic School Bus in Space)

Beckett LeBlanc (Future Mrs. VT)

Gr. 1-2: Charlie Delaney (Robot)

Gr. 3-4: Quinn Graham (Stop-Global-Warming Polar Bear)

Gr. 5-6: Canute Hoehn (Invisible Man)

Gr. 7-Adult: Dorilee LeBlanc and Dalton

Prettiest/Cutest

Pre-K: Remy and Riley Erkson (Lion and Lion Cub)

Gr. 1-2: Leola Guterres (Peace Girl)

Gr. 3-4: Benjamin Silvia (Ghost Buster)

Gr. 5-6: Marin Walsh (Gypsy)

Gr. 7-Adult: Cate Cross (Susan B. Anthony)

Family Groups: the Olsen Family (Forest Ranger, Deer, Gnome)

Scariest

Gr. 1-2: Wesley Karlhuber (Peter Parker)

Gr. 3-4: Ella Trevithick (Wednesday Addams)

Gr. 5-6: Oliver Smith (Freddy Kreuger)

Gr. 7-Adult: Sonia Prada (Devil)

Family Groups: the Mercieca Family (Nightmare Before Christmas)

Most Colorful

Pre-K: Henry Wilson (Mario in Mario Cart)

Gr. 1-2: Charlie McBride (Roy-G-Biv)

Gr. 3-4: Alexandra McLean (Jolly Rancher)

Gr. 5-6: Sloan Page (Fear Leader)

Gr. 7-Adult: Jack Huikku (“When life gives you lemons”)

Family Groups: the Calcagnia Family (Wizard of Oz)

Funniest

Pre-K: Ezra Gratz (Fireman)

Gr. 1-2: Julian Rodgers (Tux Corgi)

Gr. 3-4: Weston LeBlanc (Roller Coaster)

Gr. 5-6: Anderson LeBlanc (“Head in the Freezer”)

Gr. 7-Adult: Narissa Yetz (Pregnant Cow/Spirit Animal)

Family Groups: the Witt Family (Scuba Divers attacked by a Shark)