Public forest walk in Hinesburg

A free, public walk of the Hinesburg Town Forest with Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper will take place Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 to 3 p.m. The walk will highlight forest management activities in the forest.

Management seeks to improve the health and resilience of the forest, increase species and structural diversity, improve wildlife habitat, capture economic value in mature and declining trees and encourage the growth and development of a healthy forest. This harvest will also seek to improve the resilience of the Hinesburg Town Forest to climate change, natural disturbances and the invasion of exotic pests such as the emerald ash borer. The operation will be administered by Tapper, working in concert with the Hinesburg Town Forest committee.

The goal of this work is to demonstrate modern, responsible forest management in an open, transparent and inclusive way, and to improve public understanding of forest management.

Eight public educational events highlighting this work have been held over the last year, both before and during the harvesting, attended by over 200 people. This winter will provide numerous additional opportunities for the public to see the work being done at the town forest and to ask questions and learn about it.

To attend the walk, meet at the plow turnaround at the end of Economou Road in Hinesburg at 1 p.m. Tapper recommends that participants be prepared to spend two hours outside, walking over uneven terrain and spending several minutes at a time standing and talking.

For more information, contact Tapper at ethan.tapper@vermont.gov or 802-585-9099.