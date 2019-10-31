Winter is coming, but what about the Town Link Trail?

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

By the end of the Oct. 14 Charlotte Selectboard meeting, the fate of the Town Link Trail was tied up and threatened by being railroaded by winter.

Jump to the Oct. 28 meeting and the saga to get a biking and hiking trail running from Mt. Philo to the Town Beach continued.

“When last we met two weeks ago, we did a site visit and went out to see about where the trail is going to go,” said Laurie Thompson, co-chair of the Trails Committee. “There were some questions that came out of that last meeting.”

One of the questions at the Oct. 14 selectboard meeting was raised by new landowner Josh Golek, who purchased the property at the northwestern corner of State Park Road and Mt. Philo Road in June.

Thompson said since the previous meeting they had met with Golek about his concerns and that the Trail Committee is going to make sure that the trail is “totally within the right of way.”

She said they are going to have a surveyor stake out where the trail is going to make sure the construction doesn’t stray onto private property.

At the request of the selectboard, the committee compiled a list of the volunteers who will be working on this section of the trail.

The Trails Committee surprised the selectboard at the Sept. 23 meeting as one of several town entities on the agenda to present annual budget requests. Included in their request was an ambitious five-year plan to complete the Town Link Trail.

Utilizing volunteers

The first part of their plan was to ask approval to spend $30,000 from the Trails Reserve Fund to build the half-mile section of the Town Link Trail from the Melissa and Trevor Mack Memorial Trail along State Park Road to the Mt. Philo parking lot. The committee was anxious to get a prompt approval so that they could utilize the efforts of a cadre of volunteers, many of whom have professional experience in fields including landscaping, excavating and trail construction, to get this stretch of the trail completed in October and November, before winter sets in.

Selectboard member Carrie Spear shared concerns she had heard about building the trail during wet conditions in the fall.

Thompson questioned if it would be less wet in the spring.

“I’ve been in this town since the early 80s and this Town Link Trail has been going on for like 20 years now,” said Jack Pilla, who was in the audience. “Delay, delay, delay for 20 years. We need a trail system in this town. I find it pathetic that we just can’t do it. All surrounding towns seem to be able to do trails.”

“We’ve got people. We put money aside to do it. Let’s just do it. There’s never the perfect time. You know it’s going to be wet in the fall, yes. It’s going to be wet in the spring, you know that’s Vermont,” he said.

To bid or not to bid

Selectboard chair Matt Krasnow said the town went through a bidding process for the last section of trail it built, but for this project the committee is asking the selectboard to suspend the bidding process.

“For me the Trails Committee came to us during the budget cycle and in a lot of ways surprised us with a request of a construction project which was not in the planning process for the previous cycle,” he said. “We’ve been building trails every year.”

“Asking the town to reasonably and responsibly do a construction project in a four-week period of this size, it’s really unprecedented,” Krasnow said. “I’m trying to figure out how to do it without skipping over issues that will come back to be more expensive.”

He said that the volunteer effort and the energy that has gone into the project is fantastic and that he would like to find a way to maintain all the positive energy that’s gone into the trail. He wondered if they could build this section in two phases – doing all the clearing and the prep work so it could be a “mowable trail” during the fall and finishing the trail in the spring after the Trails Committee has had time to go through all the steps of the bidding process.

Thompson speculated about the possibility that the volunteers might not be available in the spring when their businesses are back in their busy season. Maybe the volunteers will be there in the spring, she said, but maybe they won’t.

Margaret Russell, who is a member of the Trails Committee, said she was concerned about the quality of the construction from using volunteers.

“We would feel a lot better if there was a person in charge,” Russell said, and mentioned Road Commissioner Junior Lewis.

“Is there a way to do this where it’s kind of like a town project but not this separate thing that has to go out to bid where you can use some of the volunteers and you use Junior’s expertise and yet he’s not going to feel put upon because it’s part of a town effort?” asked Russell.

Journey into the unknown

“We’re in uncharted territory here,” Krasnow said. “Have we built a trail with volunteer effort before? No.”

Selectboard member Fritz Tegatz said that he doubted that, with the volunteers, excavators and machinery, there would be time to finish the project.

“If I was going to go out on a limb here, I’d say we’re going to clear the trail, we’re going to stump it, and if we still have got volunteer time that’s left, let’s start with the easy stuff, let’s start at Mt. Philo and start working west and see how it goes.”

Mike Russell, who was in the audience said, “It makes sense to have Junior do the work or at least largely supervise it because he knows what to do with the stumps, he knows what to do with all these issues. It’s just Junior 101.”

Selectboard member Louise McCarren said, “If you can talk Junior into being in charge, you’ve got my vote. Sorry, Junior.”

She made a motion to authorize the Trails Committee to spend up to $1,500 for a surveyor to mark this proposed section of the trail, which passed unanimously.

The board decided to continue the discussion about approving the $30,000 for trail construction to its next meeting on Nov. 4. In the interim, Thompson said the committee will get quotes on sand and gravel for the trail.