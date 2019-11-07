COMMUNITY
BURLINGTON
Greek Orthodox Church
Take-Out Dinner & Pastry Sale
Nov. 9: 10 a.m. Pastry sale. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chicken Souvlaki, gyro, falafel, vegetarian platters, salad, rice pilaf. Corner of Ledge Road and South Willard St. 802-862-2155
COLCHESTER
Saint Michael’s College
• Nov. 8: 2 p.m. Celebration, new Center for the Environment; outdoor courtyard/tree nursery area between Dion Family Student Center, Joyce and Alliot Halls.
• Nov. 16: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Annual International Festival. Performances and cuisine from Africa, East Asia. Eu-rope, Latin America, Pacific Islands, and South Asia. Ross/Tarrant Center.
• Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “A Cause for Paws” cafe fundraiser for All Breed Dog Rescue. Alliot Student Cen-ter Full Lobby.
One Winooski Park. 654-2000, smcvt.edu
HINESBURG
United Church of Hinesburg
Blood Donation Event
Nov. 14: 12:30 to 6 p.m. American Red Cross blood drive, all blood types needed, redcrossblood.org Route 116.
Hinesburg Nursery School
Family Fundraiser Night
Nov. 14: 4 to 9 p.m. Papa Nicks. Twenty percent of proceeds go toward playground redesign. Raffle.
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Democrats
Legislative Listening Session
Nov. 12: 7 to 8 p.m. All welcome. “Speed dating” style session. 10-minute access to each table (different top-ic and legislator). Shelburne Public Library, 5376 Shelburne Road. Cate Cross, Chair, Shelburne Democrats, 617-970-2168;
catecdesign@gmail.com
RSVP Bone Builders
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St., Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Faith United Methodist Church
Holiday Bazaar and Tag Sale
Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plus cookie walk and bake sale. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Soups and sandwiches. 899 Dorset St. Valerie Kuentzel, 802-999-6864, vkuentzel@comcast.net; faithsbvt.org
Community Lutheran Church
Annual Craft Fair and Bazaar
Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts, used books, toys, attic treasures. Cafe: homemade soups and desserts; eat in or take out., 1560 Williston Road. Debra Kruger, krugtwo@msn.com, 802-343-9809.
Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School
Holiday Bazaar
Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Third annual. Benefits MS Society and softball team trip. Food, raffle, crafters, 50-plus vendors, food/bake sale. Cafeteria/gym. 550 Dorset St. facebook.com
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Bobbin Mill Community Room, 234 South Cham-plain St., Burlington
Chittenden County Historical Society presents filmmaker, author and society member James R. “Jim” Jones and his a colorful and meticulously researched PowerPoint program on the life and times of Lake Champlain navigation, the “Grand Canyon of the East,” Adirondack hotels and industry, two railroads- KAC & LC and D & H and the region’s highway development. The colorful 5.6-mile Keese-ville, Ausable Chasm and Lake Champlain Railroad hauled several U.S. Presidents, was featured in silent film era serials and moved heavy granite cornerstones for famous landmarks from 1890 to 1924. For a time, near-ly 50,000 annual passengers rode its standard-gauge rails over a spectacular 158-foot-high cantilever bridge above Ausable Chasm. Join the historical society for a memorable journey from Burlington, Vermont’s water-front, across the lake, to New York’s Ausable River Valley. Free. For more information: Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com or 878-4088. Above, a postcard of the Vermont III and the Ticonderoga at the Champlain Transportation Company steamboat wharf in the early twentieth century.
EXHIBITS
BURLINGTON
Burlington City Arts
• To Feb. 8, 2020: “Transcendent: Spirituality in Contemporary Art” and “Travis Shilling: Tyrannosaurus Clan”
• Nov. 13: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Art & Conversation: “Transcendent” artist Sandy Sokoloff, art activity for adults 50-up. 6 to 7 p.m. Gallery Talk: UVM Prof. Dr. John Seyller, “Shahzia Sikander.”
802-865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org.
135 Church St.
The Gallery at Main Street Landing
Martin Seehuus, “Far Away and Moving Very Fast” and Alexei Dmitriev, “Dubus.”
Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cornerstone Building, 3 Main St. mainstreetlanding.com; 391-4083
COLCESTER
Saint Michael’s College
“In Oscillation”
Nov. 7: 5 p.m. Talk by Amelié Brindamour, Montreal-based artist, Cheray Science Hall 101; gallery reception follows at McCarthy Arts Center. 6 p.m. Artist talk. McCarthy Art Gallery. smcvt.edu
JERICHO
Emile A. Gruppe Gallery
To Nov. 24: Tom Waters, “Forest, Field & Stream,” landscapes in oil.
Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 22 Barber Farm Road. 899-3211, emilegruppegal-lery.com.
MIDDLEBURY
The Jackson Gallery at
Town Hall Theater
To Nov. 10: Oil paintings by Peter K.K. Williams. Monday through Saturday, noon to five, and an hour before any public events. 68 S. Pleasant St. 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.
FILM
BURLINGTON
Anime Night
Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.
COLCHESTER
Saint Michael’s College
Nov. 11: 7 p.m. Senegalese Film Festival, Moussa Bocoum, filmmaker and activist, “Senegalese Cinema.” Far-rell Room, Saint Edmund’s Hall. Cheray Science Hall 101. smcvt.edu
KIDS
BERLIN
Berlin Elementary School
Fall Scholastic Chess Tournament
Nov. 16: Open to all abilities for kids in grades K through 12.
vtchess.info/events/17th_berlin_vy_fall_scholastic.htm
BURLINGTON
Flynn Free Family Saturdays
Nov. 16: Red Kite Green Mountain, for young people on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. Local artists and educators; beautiful interactive puppets.
10 to 11 a.m. Musical programs. Main Lobby of the MainStage. Free; pre-registration suggested. 802-86-FLYNN, flynntix.org
Burlington City Arts Center
Family Art Saturday
Fourth Saturday of the month: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop-in art activities. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.
SHELBURNE
Charlotte-Shelburne
Cub Scout Pack 607
Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchair-pack607@gmail.com
WILLISTON
Student Poetry Slam!
Nov. 20: 5:30 p.m. Students in grades K-12; read up to two original poems not to exceed three minutes per poem per themed category: nature, including animals; short epic (adventure poems), personal (experience or story), poet’s choice (miscellaneous). Judged by panel of local writers. Prize for winners of different age groups chosen in each category. Free event. Dorothy Alling Memorial Library, 21 Library Lane.
Pre-register: 802-878-4918.
MEETINGS
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Green Mountain Chapter
Embroiderers’ Guild of America
Nov. 13: 9:30 a.m. All abilities. First meeting free. Bring bag lunch and project to work on. Learn about the Queen stitch. Car-pooling available from many areas. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road. 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 to 4 p.m., Pizzagalli Center, Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne
In celebration of the special exhibition “Time Lapse: Contemporary Analog Photography,” join featured photographers for an exploration of their work, followed by an audience Q&A. The Time Lapse exhibit celebrates the work of 13 international and national contemporary artists who use the darkroom as a type of laboratory and find inspiration in the vast array of 19th-century photographic processes, from da-guerreotypes to photograms. Exhibit open through March 8, 2020. 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org.
MUSEUMS
BURLINGTON
ECHO Leahy Center
for Lake Champlain
• Wednesdays: 11-11:30 a.m. Science & Stories, except no program on Nov. 13 or 27.
• Nov. 9 and 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. STEM Festival. Celebrate a weekend of testing, spinning, cranking, building and creating. Activities for all ages.
• Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sled Dogs Live. Welcome the October Siberians Sled Dogs. Learn about this in-credible team of huskies before meeting them up-close on our terrace.
Through Jan. 5, 2020: Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab. Interactive explorations.
Free with admission or membership. College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org
Fleming Museum
University of Vermont
• Nov. 8: noon. “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” Luis Calderin, Director of Youth and Audience Engagement at XQ Insti-tute.
• To Dec. 13: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul: Selections from the Light Work Collection” and “Resist! Insist! Persist!”
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/
MUSIC
Social Band
“Measure of the Stars”
Songs of Dreams and Visions
• Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. – United Church of Hinesburg
• Nov. 10: 3 p.m. – College Street Congregational Church, Burlington
Burlington area’s lively band of singers presents a concert with exploring dreams in a variety of forms. Pro-ceeds support Social Band, a nonprofit with a mission to present a cappella choral music
to the public.
$15 in advance, $18 day of concert. https://socialband-fall19.eventbrite.com. www.socialband.org
BURLINGTON
Scrag Mountain Music
The Lullaby Project
Nov. 8: 7:30 p.m. Come as you are. Pay what you can. Donations collected at intermission. Reservations: scragmountainmusic.org Burlington City Hall, Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St.
University Concert Band
• Nov. 8: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. University Concert Band. D. Thomas Toner, conductor. Free.
• Nov. 9: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. University Symphony Orchestra. Yutaka Kono, conductor.
• Nov. 10: 3 to 4 p.m. Vermont Wind Ensemble, D. Thomas Toner, conductor.
Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. UVM Music: 802-656-2295.
College Street
Congregational Church
Aurora Chamber Singers Concert
Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. J.S. Bach Magnificat, Vivaldi Gloria, Baroque Chorus, Soloists, and Orchestra. Charlotte Sing-er: Dan Rosen. Conducted by David Neiweem. $25. 265 College St. Bill Harwood, 343-3856, in-fo@aurorachambersingers.org.
Young Tradition Vermont
Nov. 15: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Andrea Beaton and Véronique Plasse fuse music from Québec and Cape Breton, add-ing original compositions to the mix. $20 suggested donation. Space limited. Reservations: mark.sustic@gmail.com. younttraditionvermont.org; Burlington Violin Shop, 23 Church St.
Cathedral Church of St. Paul
Cathedral Arts
Nov. 12: Noon. Champlain Consort; Renaissance and Elizabethan music on period instruments.
Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided.
2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.
CHARLOTTE
Charlotte Grange #398
Third Tuesday: 7 p.m. Acoustic Open Mic. Sign up: Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net. Charlotte Grange on Facebook.
2858 Spear St.
ESSEX JUNCTION
Essex Alliance Church
Pre-Conference Concert
VT Conference On Christianity And The Arts
Nov. 8: 6:30 p.m. Doors open. 7 p.m. Katie Hutson, poet (“Now I Lay Me Down To Fight”) and cancer survivor, and husband Kenny Hutson, professional Nashville singer-songwriter. Songs of authenticity, struggle, and hope. By donation ($25 suggested for non-conference attendees; $10 attendees). 37 Old Stage Road. 802-878-8213, essexalliance.org
HINESBURG
Rick & The All-Star Ramblers
Western Swing Band
Nov. 24: 1 p.m. Great Vermont Barn Dance TV show taping with Rick Palieri. Free. 802-864-6674. Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT-116.
OUTDOORS
Green Mountain Club
Hike Outing
• Nov. 9: Mt Mansfield: Difficult hike. Strong pace. 5 miles. 3000’ elevation gain. Robynn Albert, robynnal-bert@hotmail.com.
• Nov. 10: Camels Hump via Monroe Trail: Difficult hike. 6.8 miles. 2700’ elevation gain. Kim Farone, kfaro-ne@yahoo.com. For more information go to gmcburlington.org.
CHARLOTTE
Lewis Creek Association
• Nov. 14: 6 to 7 p.m. Mike Kline, Fluvial Matters, LLC. Carpenter-Case Library.
• Nov. 16: 2 to 3 p.m. Field Trip/site visit. Open to all interested in improving the quality of fish and wildlife habitat and preserving refugia locations. Kate Kelly, 488-5203, lewiscreekorg@gmail.com; lewiscreek.org.
MIDDLEBURY
Vermont State Game Wardens
Operation Game Thief
Nov. 10: noon to 3 p.m. Second day of Vermont’s youth deer hunting weekend. Mobile exhibit at G. Stone Mo-tors, Route 7. Some lifetime hunting licenses, hats, shirts, free meal for kids. Operation Game Thief program sponsored by Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Rewards paid for information leading to arrests. Protect wildlife resources; report wildlife law violators: 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378), toll-free.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Stunt Kite Fliers and
Archery Hobbyists
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, 166 Dorset St. Free. David, 658-0030.
TALKS
BURLINGTON
Roland Batten Memorial Lecture
The Circumstances of Design and Reality
Nov. 7: 6:30 p.m. 20th annual. James Cutler, FAIA, founding partner of Cutler Anderson Architects of Bain-bridge Island, Wash. Understanding the choreography of place, materials and the client’s goals in creating unique works. Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St. 658-2775.
Alliance Francaise of the Lake
Champlain Region
Emma Jacob’s Book Event
Nov. 9: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Author and illustrator of “The Little(r) Museums of Paris.” Talk will be in English and French. Free and open to the public. Donations welcome. For more info: aflcr.org.
43 King St.
Chittenden County Historical Society
Influence of Early Railroads
Nov. 10: 2 p.m. James R. “Jim” Jones, PowerPoint program, “The Influence of Early Railroads on Lake Cham-plain Commerce.” Bobbin Mill Apartments Community Room, 234 S. Champlain St. Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com or
878-4088. cchsvt.org
Community Medical School
The Robert Larner, M.D., College of Medicine
University of Vermont
• Nov. 12: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “How Knowledge, Belief, & Truth Impact Medical Practice,” Eike Blohm, M.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery. Sullivan Classroom, Medical Education Building (Room 200), UVM Larner Col-lege of Medicine, 89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu
The Marna and Stephen Wise Tulin
2019 Fall Community Education Series
Nov. 13: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “An Overview of Cannabidiol (CBD) — Magic Elixir or Not?” Panel presentation: Paul Jerard, PA-C, founder of the Vermont Cannabinoid Clinic; Dr. Clayton D. English, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP, BCGP, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Albany College of Pharmacy, Health Sciences. Moder-ated by Sandra Steingard, M.D. 1 Howard St. RSVP: facebook.com/events/2905997506082280; how-ardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/
The Alliance at Vermont Law School
• Nov. 14: Online registration deadline: eventbrite.com/e/stonewall-at-50-a-half-century-of-lgbt-civil-rights-advocacy-tickets-74156053753
• Nov. 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Symposium: “Stonewall at 50: A Half-Century of LGBT+ Civil Rights Advocacy.” Free. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center,
60 Lake St.
Vermont Humanities Council
Memoirist Kiese Laymon
Nov. 15: 7:30 Free talk by essayist and novelist Kiese Laymon whose memoir “Heavy” was named Best Book of 2018. Open to the public. No registration required. University of Vermont, Ira Allen Chapel. vermonthuman-ities.org.
Vermont Humanities Council
46th Annual Fall Conference
Nov. 15 and 16: “Searching for Home: Journeys, Quests and Migrations.
UVM, Dudley H. Davis Center. 262-2626, vermonthumanities.org.
COLCHESTER
Vermont Genealogy Library
Talks 10:30 a.m. to noon
• Nov. 9: Ed McGuire, Using DNA Networks to Solve Brick Walls.
• Nov. 16: Pam and Dick Malone, Genning Evernote Off the Ground.
• Nov. 23: Marcie Crocker, Using myheritage.com
Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.
Saint Michael’s College
• Nov. 14: 4 p.m. Prof. Sharon Lamb, author, counselor and psychology professor, reads from new memoir, “The Not Good Enough Mother.” Farrell Room, Saint Edmund’s Hall.
• Nov. 14: 4:30 p.m. Annual Saint Edmund Lecture. Prof. Joseph Creamer, Ph.D., from the University of Albany, N.Y. Dion Family Student Center /Roy Event Center. 6 p.m. Reception. smcvt.edu
MIDDLEBURY
Mahaney Arts Center
• Nov. 8: 7:30 p.m. NER Out Loud. Students from Oratory Now read selections from New England Review. Re-ception in Dance Theatre follows. Free.
• Nov. 13: 4:30 p.m. Tintoretto at 500: Celebrating a Venetian Renaissance Master. Robert Echols ’69, curator of landmark retrospective shows in Venice and Washington, honors the 500th anniversary of the birth of Jaco-po Tintoretto. Room 125. Free.
• Nov. 15: 12:15 p.m. “The Problem of Orphan Antiquities.” Elizabeth Marlowe, Professor of Ancient and Me-dieval Art and Director of the Museum Studies Minor at Colgate University. Dance Theatre and
Lower Lobby. 72 Porter Field Road. middlebury.edu/arts, 802-443-3168.
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos
Fifth Biennial Transparency Tour
Nov. 7: 6 to 8 p.m. Public’s right to know; discussion and training; Open Meeting Laws and Public Records Act. Ilsley Public Library, Community Room, 75 Main St. sec.state.vt.us
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club
Mandatory Composting in Vermont
Nov. 12: 10 a.m. Lauren Layne, Community Outreach Coordinator, Chittenden Solid Waste Company. All wel-come. Refreshments. Pierson Library meeting room, 5376 Shelburne Road. Ann Mead, 985-2657.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)
Fall Speaker Series
• Nov. 8: “Compelling Women in Burlington’s History,” Britta Tonn, Architectural Historian.
• Nov. 15: “The Fourth National Climate Assessment: Observations and Implications for the Northeast and Vermont,” Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, Vermont State Climatologist; Professor of Geography, UVM.
THEATER
BURLINGTON
Girls Nite Out Productions
“The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage”
Nov. 7 – 16: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and Nov. 16, 2 p.m. matinee. A ridiculously funny comedy by Vermont play-wright Carole Vasta Folley. An overnight marriage retreat goes hilariously off the rails. Tickets at girlsnite-outvt.com and 802-393-GNOP. Main Street Landing, Black Box Theater,
60 Lake St.
Lyric Theatre
“The Addams Family”
Nov. 7, 8, 9: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10: 1 p.m. Musical comedy based on Charles Addams’ cartoons. “The Ad-dams Family, a new musical” kicks off Lyric’s 46th Season – the Season of Mischief. They’re creepy and they’re kooky; they also sing and dance. The Flynn Center Mainstage, 153 Main St., Tickets and info: lyricthea-trevt.org.
SHELBURNE
Shelburne Players
“The Secret Garden”
Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Director Beth Curtis. Sylvia Ashby adaptation of book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. A spoiled young orphan sent to live with her brooding uncle at Misselthwaite Manor, discovers a hidden ne-glected garden. $18 general, $15 seniors and students. 802-343-2602, Shelburne Town Center activity room, 5420 Shelburne Road. shelburneplayers.com
SOUTH BURLINGTON
South Burlington High School
SB’s Got Talent
Nov. 8: 7p.m. Seventh annual; student performances. Tickets at the door: $5 adults, $2 students. Benefits Ac-ademic Boosters. 550 Dorset St. 802-652-7000.