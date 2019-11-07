News from Carpenter-Carse Library

Live music

Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m.

Do you play an acoustic instrument or just love to sing along to old time, blues, country and folk music? Come join the Song Farmers during their monthly jam session and participate in this wonderful live music offering. If you don’t play an instrument, please join to listen or to sing-along. Free and open to the public.

Mystery book group

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m.

Do you love mysteries? This informal book group meets in the community room on the second Wednesday of each month to chat about the book and snack on pastries. Reserve a copy of the latest book at the front desk.

Fall book group

How to Break Up With Your Phone

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m.

It is not too late to join in with this book group. Local media literacy educator and mom, Suzie McCoy, will lead group meetings and discussions on Catherine Price’s book, “How to Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life.” Email Jill or call 802-482-2878 to sign up for the group and reserve a book.

Hands and Needles

Mondays, 10 a.m.- noon

Join handcrafting enthusiasts for a morning of creativity and conversation. Bring whatever project you are working on – quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc. Free and open to the public.

Youngster story time

Tuesdays, 9:30-10 a.m.

Join us every week for story time. Children ages 0-5-years old and their caregivers come together for books, songs, rhymes and games. Followed by a snack and free play in the library. All are welcome.

Tech Time

Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Experiencing a problem with your laptop or personal digital device? Need help downloading an app or podcast? Need a hand figuring out how to log in to your library account? Bring your questions and your device (or use our computers) and we will do our best to troubleshoot with you. Call the library or email Richard at richard@carpentercarse.org to reserve a spot.