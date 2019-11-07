News from Charlotte Library

Library expansion updates

The library driveway and original entrance are permanently closed. Patrons may enter the library via the library porch door, either from the north entrance (sidewalk under construction) or across the Town Green.

The book drop box will be located in front of Town Hall. Please stop there to return all materials when library is closed for the day.

A pick-up table will be set up inside Town Hall. The staff is happy to put books and other items there for you to pick up. Just call to let them know what you are looking for and they will have it ready for you.

Please contact the library with any questions.

Library Program Information

Activities for children:

Story Time began Oct. 1

Baby & Family Time

Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Music, stories and play time with babies and toddlers.

Preschool story time

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Stories, songs and crafts for children ages 3 to 5.

Kindergarten-first grade after school story time

Tuesdays at 2:15 p.m.

Registration required. Program is full. Contact the library to get on the waitlist.

Coding Club is Back!

Thursdays at 3:15 p.m., beginning Nov. 7

Create your own video games! Design and program your own video games using code and computer science. Learn important gaming concepts while building racing games, mazes, and other fun games. Some previous experience with Scratch is helpful, but not required. 4th grade and up. Space is limited, sign up today!

Worry Warriors:

Yoga for Kids

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Children today live in a very fast-paced world. Between pressures from school, extracurricular activities, their peers, parents, and society, the hustle and bustle of everyday life can feel unsteady and create some worry. In this one hour workshop, we hope to lighten the load and learn some tools of yoga to help your child become a Warrior Against Worry. Kidding Around Yoga is a curriculum that allows your child to be active, build confidence and learn some stress management tools. Recommended for ages 6-10 plus and minus. Registration required. Please call the library to sign up. Lynn Alpeter, co-owner of Yoga Roots is a 200-hour certified yoga instructor and is also a certified Kidding Around Yoga teacher. She is a former para educator at Charlotte Central School, a mom of two college kids and lives in Charlotte with her husband and two dogs (who love to do yoga too!). She looks forward to sharing her love of yoga and all the benefits with a new generation. She believes that sharing the practice of yoga with others makes the world a better place.

This project is funded in part by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Cooperative Agreement Number UG4LM012347 with the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester.

Programs for adults and families

Great Decisions: State of the State Department

Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.

During the Trump administration, the usual ways of conducting diplomacy have been upended. Many positions in the State Department have never been filled, and meetings with foreign leaders such as Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin have been undertaken with little advance planning. What effect are these changes having now, and how will they affect ongoing relationships between the United States and its allies and adversaries? Copies of reading material available via the library.

Bake for Good: Thanksgiving rolls

Saturday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn. Bake. Share. Join Charlotte librarians for a baking session sponsored by King Arthur Flour. Kids and seniors learn how to bake delicious, nutritious rolls and share the bounty with the Senior Center and Community Food Shelf. Lunch provided. For seniors of all ages and children ages 9 & up. Registration required. No fee. This program takes place at the Charlotte Senior Center.

Better Together Book Club: “Small Animals”

Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m.

Join us for a discussion of this riveting examination of the ways our culture of competitive, anxious, and judgmental parenting has profoundly altered the experiences of parents and children. In her signature style, Brooks offers a provocative, compelling portrait of parenthood in America and calls us to examine what we most value in our relationships with our children and one another. Copies available at the library circulation desk.

Parenting the anxious child

Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m.

Does your child struggle with chronic worry? Learn how to meet the unique challenges of raising children who struggle with anxiety with licensed psychologist, Joanne Wolfe. She shares recent information about the biological and psychological underpinnings of the fear response, foundational principles for combatting anxiety and destructive patterns of avoidance, as well as tools and interventions for use in the home. Joanne Wolfe is a clinical psychologist, with a special interest and expertise in working with older children, adolescents, and families. Much of her clinical focus has been related to providing treatment for anxiety, OCD, mood issues, and family discord. She has a private practice in Shelburne.

This project is funded in part by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Cooperative Agreement Number UG4LM012347 with the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester. Co-sponsored with the Carpenter Carse Library, Hinesburg.

Mystery Book Group: “Bruno, Chief of Police”

Monday, Nov.18 at 10 a.m.

The first installment in a wonderful new series that follows the exploits of Benoît Courrèges, a policeman in a small French village where the rituals of the café still rule. But then the murder of an elderly North African who fought in the French army changes everything and galvanizes Bruno’s attention: the man was found with a swastika carved into his chest. Copies available at library circulation desk.

Vermont Health Connect Enrollment information session

Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Vermont Health Connect representatives present the latest updates for the 2020 Open Enrollment season. Topics include: What’s new for 2020, Overview of 2020 VHC plans, health insurance basics, plan selection strategies, financial help, how to apply and Q & A.

Men’s Book Group: “The Underground Railroad”

Wednesday, Nov, 20, at 7 p.m.

In Colson’s Whitehead’s ingenious conception, the Underground Railroad is no mere metaphor – engineers and conductors operate a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. His protagonists’ first stop is South Carolina, in a city that initially seems like a haven. But the city’s placid surface masks an insidious scheme designed for its black denizens. And even worse: Ridgeway, the relentless slave catcher, is close on their heels. Forced to flee again, Cora embarks on a harrowing flight, state by state, seeking true freedom. Copies available at the library circulation desk.

Unless otherwise warned, the Charlotte Library Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. Library minutes and agendas available on the library website.

For more information about these and all our library programs & activities, visit our website: www.charlottepubliclibrary.org.