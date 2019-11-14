COMMUNITY

Home Instead Senior Care

“Be a Santa to a Senior” Holiday Tree

Through Dec. 4: Find a participating “Be a Santa to a Senior” Kinney Drug Store with decorated tree. Remove bulb with senior’s gift request. Purchase gift and place bulb and unwrapped gift in designated box at same location. Visit beasantatoasenior.com to find list of local stores participating. local stores participating. 802-860-4663.

BURLINGTON

Women’s Festival of Craft

• Nov. 30: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 30th annual. Over 50 artisans’ booths. Free entry. City Hall, 149 Church St. wom-ensfestivalofcrafts.com

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

• Nov. 16: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Annual International Festival. Performances and cuisine from Africa, East Asia. Eu-rope, Latin America, Pacific Island, and South Asia. Ross/Tarrant Center.

• Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “A Cause for Paws” cafe fundraiser for All Breed Dog Rescue. Alliot Student Cen-ter Full Lobby.

Nov. 20: 7 p.m. Chemistry Club’s annual “Chemistry Magic Show.” McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall.

One Winooski Park. 654-2000, smcvt.edu

HINESBURG

United Church of Hinesburg

Blood Donation Event

Nov. 14: 12:30 to 6 p.m. American Red Cross blood drive, all blood types needed, redcrossblood.org. Route 116.

Hinesburg Nursery School

Family Fundraiser Night

Nov. 14: 4 to 9 p.m. Papa Nicks. Twenty percent of proceeds go toward playground redesign. Raffle.

RICHMOND

Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program

Vermont Land Trust Ash Tree Project

Nov. 15: Deadline to submit drawings, maps, photographs, poems, stories, etc., from Vermonters about ash trees for sharing on vlt.org/ash. Send to ash@vlt.org or Allaire Diamond, Vermont Land Trust, P.O. Box 850, Richmond, Vt. 05477, allaire@vlt.org, vlt.org.

SHELBURNE

The Terraces

Holiday Craft and Bake Sale

• Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Nov. 23: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus local maple syrup and honey, 50/50 raffle, bake sale on Saturday. Benefits Shelburne Rescue. Maplewood Drive near the corner of Mt. Philo Road. 985-2472, vt.terraces@myfairpoint.net.

Shelburne Farms

A Taste of Autumn

Nov. 23: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Cook some tasty treats together, using some Vermont Fall favorites, as you learn where the ingredients come from. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Member: $6/child, $3/adult; Non-member: $7/$4. shelburne-farms.org/calendar/event/a-taste-of-autumn-on-the-farm.

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St., Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School

Holiday Bazaar

Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Third annual. Benefits MS Society and softball team trip. Food, raffle, crafters, 50-plus vendors, food/bake sale. Cafeteria/gym. 550 Dorset St. facebook.com

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

Nov. 17: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. Free first time. $6 donation and snacks for the break welcome. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

To Feb. 8, 2020: “Transcendent: Spirituality in Contemporary Art” and “Travis Shilling: Tyrannosaurus Clan” 802-865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

The Gallery at Main Street Landing

Martin Seehuus, “Far Away and Moving Very Fast” and Alexei Dmitriev, “Dubus”

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cornerstone Building, 3 Main St. mainstreetlanding.com; 391-4083

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

To Nov. 24: Tom Waters, “Forest, Field & Stream,” landscapes in oil.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 22 Barber Farm Road. 899-3211, emilegruppegal-lery.com.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 10-11 a.m., Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, 153 Main St., Burling-ton

Red Kite Green Mountain, a part of the Flynn’s Free Family Saturday series, designed for those on the autism spectrum, is about making connections and fostering a sense of community, belonging and comfort in a safe, gentle, and welcoming environment. Developed by the Flynn, in collaboration with the Chi-cago Children’s Theatre, the show features local artists and educators alongside interactive puppets for an intimate, multi-sensory adventure. Performed in the lobby with the goal of creating a place for young Ver-monters to discover a lifelong love of the arts, together with their families. Headphones available for persons with sensitivities to sound, and participants are welcome to dance with their eyes or their whole selves. At-tendance is free, but pre-registration is suggested, although walkups are also welcome. flynncenter.org

FILM

BURLINGTON

Vermont International Film Festival

Nov. 21: Private work-in-progress screening of “Special” by Matt Day and Ned Castle.

Main Street Landing, Film House, 60 Lake St. vtiff.org.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

Nov. 22: 7 p.m. “Le Brio,” French film, English subtitles. 2017 comedy by Yvan Attal. Racist professor forced to mentor female student from Algeria for national public speaking competition. Cheray Science Hall 101. smcvt.edu

MIDDLEBURY

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival

MNFF Selects: Biography Series

Nov. 15: 7 p.m. David Crosby: Remember My Name.

Selects Pass $105; individual tickets $15. middfilmfest.org, townhalltheater.org, 802-382-9222, or Town Hall Theater, Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. 68 S. Pleasant St.

Middlebury College

Hirschfield International Film Series

Nov. 16: 3 and 8 p.m. “Waves,” directed by Trey Edward Shults. Free. Dana Auditorium.

www.middlebury.edu/arts or

802-443-3168

KIDS

BERLIN

Berlin Elementary School

Fall Scholastic Chess Tournament

Nov. 16: Open to all abilities for kids in grades K through 12.

vtchess.info/events/17th_berlin_vy_fall_scholastic.htm

BURLINGTON

Flynn Free Family Saturdays

• Nov. 16: Red Kite Green Mountain, for young people on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. Local art-ists and educators; beautiful interactive puppets.

• Dec. 7: Sabouyouma.

• Jan. 11, 2020: Dance Party, DJ Craig Mitchell.

• Feb. 8: Daniel Bernard Roumain.

• April 11: Young Traditions Vermont.

10 to 11 a.m. Musical programs. Main Lobby of the MainStage. Free; pre-registration suggested. 802-86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Fourth Saturday of the month: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop-in art activities. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte-Shelburne

Cub Scout Pack 607

Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchair-pack607@gmail.com

WILLISTON

Student Poetry Slam!

Nov. 20: 5:30 p.m. Students in grades K-12; read up to two original poems not to exceed three minutes per poem per themed category: nature, including animals; short epic (adventure poems), personal (experience or story), poet’s choice (miscellaneous). Judged by panel of local writers. Prize for winners of different age groups chosen in each category. Free event. Dorothy Alling Memorial Library, 21 Library Lane. Pre-register: 802-878-4918.

MEETINGS

BURLINGTON

Chittenden County Chess Club

Thursdays: 7 p.m. Chess sets available. Shaw’s, Community Room, 570 Shelburne Road.

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, fa-cilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understand-ing. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.

NAMI Family Support Group

Second and fourth Tuesdays of the month: 7 p.m. Family support groups empower and educate family mem-bers and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. All groups are led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same chal-lenges you are experiencing. Howard Center, corner of Pine St. and Flynn Ave.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Alzheimer’s Disease

Caregiver Support Group

Fourth Tuesday of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

WILLISTON

Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss of Williston

Third Thursday of the month: 6:30 to 8 p.m. New support group; work through grief in safe, respectful envi-ronment. Joanna, 777-5244, joanna.colevt@gmail.com; Maria, 879-9576, mariagrindle@msn.com (leave message; will set up mutually acceptable time to talk).

NAMI Family Support Group

1st & 3rd Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. Family support groups empower and educate family members and close friends of individuals with persistent mental health challenges. Led by trained individuals who have a family member living with a mental health condition and understand the same challenges you are experi-encing. NAMI Vermont, Kidder Newhouse Building (South entrance), 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

Wednesdays: 11-11:30 a.m. Science & Stories, except no program on Nov. 13 or 27.

• Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sled Dogs Live. Welcome the October Siberians Sled Dogs. Learn about this in-credible team of huskies before meeting them up-close on our terrace.

• Through Jan. 5, 2020: Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab. Interactive explorations.

Free with admission or membership. College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

To Dec. 13: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul: Selections from the Light Work Collection” and “Resist! Insist! Persist!”

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave.

uvm.edu/~fleming/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Time Lapse: Contemporary

Analog Photography

Through March 8, 2020: Work of 13 artists; contemporary topics filtered through photographic techniques and familiar art historical traditions of the past (daguerreotype, wet-plate collodion and tintype, to cyanotype), bringing issues into sharper focus. Murphy Gallery, Pizzagalli Center. 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346, shel-burnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Young Tradition Vermont

Nov. 15: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Andrea Beaton and Véronique Plasse fuse music from Québec and Cape Breton, add-ing original compositions to the mix. $20 suggested donation. Space limited. Reservations: mark.sustic@gmail.com. younttraditionvermont.org; Burlington Violin Shop, 23 Church St.

Burlington Choral Society

Baltic Heartbeat: Music from Lithuania

Nov. 23: 7:30 p.m. Artistic director Richard Riley. Chorus, soloists, instrumentalists; sacred music and lively traditional songs. College Street Congregational Church, 265 College St. $25 adults, $20 students. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

November Open Mic

Nov. 19: 6:30 p.m. To sign up, email Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net. Charlotte Grange on Facebook. Ad-mission free, donations welcome. 2858 Spear St.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

• Nov. 16: 11 a.m. Fall Rug Concert. Elley-Long Music Center. $5 child, $10 adult.

• Dec. 4: 6 p.m. AcaBellas Winter Concert. Female a cappella vocal group. McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall.

One Winooski Park. 654-2000, smcvt.edu

HINESBURG

Rick & The All-Star Ramblers

Western Swing Band

Nov. 24: 1 p.m. Great Vermont Barn Dance TV show taping with Rick Palieri. Free.

802-864-6674. Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT-116.

JERICHO

Deborah Rawson Memorial Library

Nov. 24: Friends of the Library hosts the Linus NYC Trio: Grammy winner Linus Wyrsch, Gizem Gokoglu, Dallas Vietty.

2 p.m. 8 River Road. 899-4962.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Orchestra

• Nov. 15: 7:30 p.m. Fall Concert, conductor Evan Bennett. Free.

• Nov. 16: 7:30 p.m. The Sound Investment Jazz Ensemble. Dick Forman, director. Free. 72 Porter Field Road. 802-443-6433, middlebury.edu/arts

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Nov. 16: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Macrae Farm Park Bird Monitoring Walk. Observe a diversity of habitats and see who is hanging around in late fall. Easy walk. 2 miles. Juli Tyson, jstyson17@gmail.com. For more information go to gmcburlington.org.

CHARLOTTE

Lewis Creek Association

• Nov. 14: 6 to 7 p.m. Mike Kline, Fluvial Matters, LLC. Carpenter-Case Library.

• Nov. 16: 2 to 3 p.m. Field Trip/site visit. Open to all interested in improving the quality of fish and wildlife habitat and preserving refugia locations. Kate Kelly, 488-5203, lewiscreekorg@gmail.com; lewiscreek.org.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum

Revolutionary War Chaplains & Church Planters

Nov. 17: 2 p.m. Michael Blakeslee, Historical Interpreter, Vermont State Historic Sites. Free. Donations appre-ciated. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead. ethanallenhomestead.org.

Community Medical School

The Robert Larner, M.D., College of Medicine

University of Vermont

Dec. 10: “Stem Cell Therapies: Hype & Hope,” Daniel Weiss, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine. Sullivan Classroom, Medical Education Building (Room 200), UVM Larner College of Medicine, 89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu

The Alliance at Vermont Law School

• Nov. 14: Online registration deadline: eventbrite.com/e/stonewall-at-50-a-half-century-of-lgbt-civil-rights-advocacy-tickets-74156053753

• Nov. 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Symposium: “Stonewall at 50: A Half-Century of LGBT+ Civil Rights Advocacy.” Free. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake St.

Vermont Humanities Council

Memoirist Kiese Laymon

Nov. 15: 7:30 Free talk by essayist and novelist Kiese Laymon whose memoir “Heavy” was named Best Book of 2018. Open to the public. No registration required. University of Vermont, Ira Allen Chapel. vermonthuman-ities.org.

Vermont Humanities Council

46th Annual Fall Conference

Nov. 15 and 16: “Searching for Home: Journeys, Quests and Migrations.

UVM, Dudley H. Davis Center. 262-2626, vermonthumanities.org.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Talks 10:30 a.m. to noon, $15, $10 members.

• Nov. 16: Pam and Dick Malone, Genning Evernote Off the Ground.

• Nov. 23: Marcie Crocker, Using myheritage.com

Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

St. Michael’s College

• Nov. 14: 4 p.m. Prof. Sharon Lamb, author, counselor and psychology professor, reads from new memoir, “The Not Good Enough Mother.” Farrell Room, Saint Edmund’s Hall.

• Nov. 14: 4:30 p.m. Annual Saint Edmund Lecture. Prof. Joseph Creamer, Ph.D., from the University of Albany, N.Y. Dion Family Student Center /Roy Event Center. 6 p.m. Reception. smcvt.edu

Alzheimer’s Association

Educational Program: The 10 Warning Signs

Nov. 18: 2 p.m. Early detection signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, tests, resources. Free. Holy Cross Senior Housing, 468 Church Road, Colchester.

Reservations: 800-272-3900; tinyurl.com/10Signs111819; alz.org.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Vermont Humanities Council

First Wednesdays

Dec. 4: Matt Garcia, “Food Across Borders.”

Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St. 878-6955. vermonthumanities.org

MIDDLEBURY

Mahaney Arts Center

Nov. 15: 12:15 p.m. “The Problem of Orphan Antiquities.” Elizabeth Marlowe, Professor of Ancient and Medi-eval Art and Director of the Museum Studies Minor at Colgate University. Dance Theatre and Lower Lobby. 72 Porter Field Road. middlebury.edu/arts, 802-443-3168.

SHELBURNE

Lake Champlain Waldorf School

How to Talk to Your Kids About Race

Nov. 19: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Ita Meno. Second talk of three in series. 359 Turtle Lane. 279-3444. Register: lakechamplainwaldorfschool.org/event/parent-education-how-to-talk-to-your-kids-about-race/2019-11-19/

ST. ALBANS

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos

Fifth Biennial Transparency Tour

Nov. 21: 6 to 8 p.m. Public’s right to know; discussion and training; Open Meeting Laws and Public Records Act. St. Albans Town Hall, 579 Lake Road. sec.state.vt.us

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Fall Speaker Series

• Nov. 15: “The Fourth National Climate Assessment: Observations and Implications for the Northeast and Vermont,” Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, Vermont State Climatologist; Professor of Geography, UVM.

• Nov. 22: “Justin Morgan’s Horse: Making an American Myth,” Amanda Gustin, Public Program Manager, Vermont Historical Society.

2 to 3 p.m. Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to series). Faith Unit-ed Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. eeevermont.org

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Girls Nite Out Productions

“The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage”

Nov. 14 – 16: 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 16, 2 p.m. matinee. A ridiculously funny comedy by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. An overnight marriage retreat goes hilariously off the rails. Tickets at girlsniteoutvt.com and 802-393-GNOP. Main Street Landing, Black Box Theater, 60 Lake St.

Rice Memorial High School

Stunt Nite

Nov. 26: 4 and 8 p.m. Four unique musical comedies by students; 90-year tradition, rmhsvt.org. $20.

COLCHESTER

St. Michael’s College

“The Summoning of Everyman”

Nov. 15 and 16: 7 p.m. Department of Fine Arts-Theatre presents adaptation of late 15th century morality play about ultimate reckoning before God. Directed by Prof. John Paul Devlin. Free. All welcome. McCarthy Arts Center Theater. Seat reservations: everymansmc.eventbrite.com

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury Actors Workshop

The Cutting Edge: Staged Reading Series

Nov. 17: 4 p.m. “The Cake” by Bekah Brunstetter, creator of TV’s This Is Us. Directed by Rebecca Strum. Victo-ria Luksch, Tamara Brown, Cael Barkman, David Schein, MacArthur Stine, with Frankie Dunleavy reading stage directions. Talk-back and refreshments. $10 donation appreciated. The Vermont Coffee Company 1197 Ex-change St. middleburyactors.org

Wright Memorial Theatre

Middlebury College Theatre

“One Flea Spare”

Nov. 21, 22, 23: 7:30 p.m. The Nov. 22 performance is followed by Q&A with the director Claudio Medei-ros, and company members. 96 Chateau Road. $15, $12 for Middlebury College faculty, staff, alumni, emeriti, other ID card holders; $6 Middlebury College students. 802-443-MIDD (6433); go.middlebury.edu/arts.

Town Hall Theater

“Showing Up”

• Nov. 22: 7 p.m.

• Nov. 24: 2 p.m. First draft of new musical by local writer-actors Miranda Ferris Jones and Vanessa Dunleavy, orchestration by Simon Broucke. Live band. Directed by Douglas Anderson. funny, tuneful, and topical. Free refreshments. Audience input appreciated. $14 includes tax and fees. townhalltheater.org, 802-382-9222; THT Box Office, Monday to Saturday,

noon to 5 p.m.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

“The Secret Garden”

Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Director Beth Curtis. Sylvia Ashby adaptation of book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. A spoiled young orphan sent to live with her brooding uncle at Misselthwaite Manor, discovers a hidden ne-glected garden. $18 general, $15 seniors and students. 802-343-2602, Shelburne Town Center activity room, 5420 Shelburne Road. shelburneplayers.com